ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Elite athlete Kyron Jones makes commitment, signs with UGA

By James Morgan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bmyv4_0jqJaoGD00
(AP Photo/John Raoux)

Three-star athlete Kyron Jones decommitted from the NC State Wolfpack a few days ago. Now, Jones has signed with the Georgia Bulldogs. However, he does not plan to enroll early at Georgia.

Kirby Smart and Georgia football have 26 commitments in the class of 2023, including six commitments from defensive backs. Georgia has signed the majority of its recruiting class.

Jones, a member of the class of 2023, plays high school football for Charlotte Christian in Charlotte, North Carolina. The three-star recruit plays in the same high school football division as four-star Georgia signee Chris Peal. The duo could go from being rivals in high school to being teammates in college.

Jones is a great student, who also runs track and has 10.6 second 100-meter speed. The three-star recruit plays running back and defensive back. The 6-foot, 200-pound athlete is an explosive and elusive runner. As a cornerback, Jones does a good job of pinning opposing players to the sidelines and is a strong tackler.

Georgia sees potential in Jones as a cornerback. Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown offered the three-star athlete on Nov. 5.

The Charlotte Christian standout is ranked as the No. 648 player in the class of 2023. Jones is the No. 21 recruit in North Carolina and the No. 46 running back.

The speedster had scholarship offers from Duke, Iowa State, Colorado State, Princeton, Michigan State, Nebraska and more top college football programs.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

9 Georgia signees taking advantage of participating in bowl practices

College football signees enrolling early in a school is nothing new, as it’s been a recent trend for more and more players to join their new programs in January so they can participate in winter workouts and spring practice. What is more of a new phenomenon is players arriving a month earlier than that to participate in bowl practices, which not only helps them adjust to the college game quicker but also makes them an asset for their new team.
ATHENS, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart explains why Georgia did not sign QB for 2023

The Georgia Bulldogs have signed a quarterback every year Kirby Smart has been the team’s head coach, but that streak ended this year. The Bulldogs did not sign any quarterbacks, and did not make a real effort to after missing out on Arch Manning earlier in the recruiting cycle. That did not cause Smart much... The post Kirby Smart explains why Georgia did not sign QB for 2023 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ATHENS, GA
WRAL News

Charlotte signs 3 in-state linemen on first day of early signing period

Charlotte, N.C. — Three high school football players from North Carolina inked letters of intent with the Charlotte 49ers on Wednesday. Ephraim Deese, a defensive end at Forest Hills High School, Dominick Kelley, an offensive lineman at Cuthbertson High School, and Micah Sumpter, an offensive lineman at Knightdale High School all signed with Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Dabo Swinney’s quote about NIL goes viral

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has taken an old school approach to the big changes in the college football world. He isn’t a transfer portal guy, nor does he think name, image and likeness rules are a positive. But Swinney does say his program has been positively influenced by NIL. While speaking with reporters on... The post Dabo Swinney’s quote about NIL goes viral appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEMSON, SC
lincolntimesnews.com

East boys fall to Hickory-----Basketball Roundup

The East Lincoln boys suffered their first loss of the season on Friday in a 63-51 setback to the Hickory Red Tornadoes in Denver. Hickory was led by a balanced offensive attack, with four players scoring in double figures.
DENVER, NC
WGAU

As Kemp declares state of emergency, Athens braces for blast of Arctic air

The weekend forecast for Athens calls for a Christmas morning low temperature that bottoms out at 9 degrees. That will be one of four straight days with the mercury in the teens or colder for Athens and all of northeast Georgia, where a wind chill advisory is now in place. Governor Brian Kemp has declared a statewide state of emergency.
ATHENS, GA
lakenormanpublications.com

Home prices soar in November with drop in new listings

Home prices in November soared from the same month a year ago and from the previous month throughout the Lake Norman area. October’s numbers signified a cooling off of a raging market, but as the calendar turned that trend did not follow. For Lake Norman, the median sales price shot up nearly 29 percent to $629,750, which was a 20 percent hike from October. Denver experienced an even higher year-over-year spike. The median sales price there rose 31.5 percent from November 2021 after a just a 4.2 percent rise in the previous month’s figures.
DENVER, NC
wrbl.com

Man wins lottery and is reunited with his family in Hogansville

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – 66-year-old Julius Evans won the American Medical Response (AMR) “Home for the Holidays” program. The program provides transportation to wheelchair and bed-bound seniors who are living in assisted living centers and nursing facilities to their families for Christmas. The individuals are selected through a lottery based system.
HOGANSVILLE, GA
WSOC Charlotte

Rock Hill firefighter killed in collision on highway in York County, troopers say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A Rock Hill firefighter has died following a collision on Highway 49 in York County on Friday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said a Freightliner tractor-trailer and a Chevy pickup truck were headed in opposite directions on Highway 49 south of Sharon, South Carolina, before 7 a.m. when the vehicles hit a tree in the middle of the road. The crash caused the tractor-trailer to jackknife and hit the pickup.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

CMS names interim superintendent

CHARLOTTE — On Tuesday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board unanimously voted to name Crystal Hill as interim superintendent. Hill is currently the district’s chief of staff and has served that role since May 2022. She oversaw Title IX work as chief of staff. Hill also served as a liaison between the board of education and CMS executive-level staff.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

192K+
Followers
246K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy