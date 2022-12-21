Elite athlete Kyron Jones makes commitment, signs with UGA

(AP Photo/John Raoux)

Three-star athlete Kyron Jones decommitted from the NC State Wolfpack a few days ago. Now, Jones has signed with the Georgia Bulldogs. However, he does not plan to enroll early at Georgia.

Kirby Smart and Georgia football have 26 commitments in the class of 2023, including six commitments from defensive backs. Georgia has signed the majority of its recruiting class.

Jones, a member of the class of 2023, plays high school football for Charlotte Christian in Charlotte, North Carolina. The three-star recruit plays in the same high school football division as four-star Georgia signee Chris Peal. The duo could go from being rivals in high school to being teammates in college.

Jones is a great student, who also runs track and has 10.6 second 100-meter speed. The three-star recruit plays running back and defensive back. The 6-foot, 200-pound athlete is an explosive and elusive runner. As a cornerback, Jones does a good job of pinning opposing players to the sidelines and is a strong tackler.

Georgia sees potential in Jones as a cornerback. Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown offered the three-star athlete on Nov. 5.

The Charlotte Christian standout is ranked as the No. 648 player in the class of 2023. Jones is the No. 21 recruit in North Carolina and the No. 46 running back.

The speedster had scholarship offers from Duke, Iowa State, Colorado State, Princeton, Michigan State, Nebraska and more top college football programs.