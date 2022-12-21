ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teresa Giudice Gets Into Screaming Match With Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga in Explosive ‘RHONJ’ Season 13 Trailer: ‘Family Is Everything’

By Yana Grebenyuk
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29IkEz_0jqJamUl00
Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga Gregory Pace/Shutterstock; Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Picking sides. The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 trailer offered a glimpse at Teresa Giudice 's feud with Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga — and everyone is at odds.

During the sneak peek , which was released on Wednesday, December 21, Teresa, 50, gets into several arguments with Joe and Melissa , both 43, amid their feud.

"She's always wanted to keep my brother and I apart. She got her wish," Teresa says in the clip after questioning her brother's relationship with his wife. "I don't think you guys are happy."

Earlier in the video, Jennifer Aydin claimed that Melissa was spotted making out with a mystery man. In response to the rumors, Joe seemingly almost came to blows with Luis Ruelas .

The trailer also focused on Dolores Catania getting caught in between ex-husband Frank Catania and new boyfriend Paul "Paulie" Connell . Meanwhile, Jennifer's marriage issues with Bill Aydin reached a new low.

Teresa's ups and downs with Joe and Melissa have previously been explored on the hit Bravo series. After mending their issues onscreen , the trio hit another obstacle ahead of the cookbook author's wedding to Luis.

Earlier this year, Us Weekly confirmed that rumors about Melissa and Joe's marriage led to the drama. “One of the secrets was Melissa making out with this guy while she was on a press tour in the city,” a source exclusively told Us in August about the alleged speculation being spread at the time. "This 'rumor' was something that Teresa had known about for over a year and had been pushing for it to come out. Finally, the finale was perfect timing.”

Melissa and Joe ultimately opted out of attending Teresa's nuptials that same month.

“Obviously, we did not attend your sister’s wedding. We have a laundry list right of reasons in our heads [of] why and I will let all my listeners know this — obviously, there was something that went down at the finale of filming The Real Housewives of New Jersey ,” the Envy owner revealed on her “On Display” podcast. “Those exact details, I obviously cannot say today. Anything that we have filmed is something that I am not able to talk about.”

During an interview with Us in August, Melissa slammed the gossip circulating about her personal life , saying, "There's a lot of rumors that come out about me, and you know what? We just keep hitting 'em, swatting 'em like flies, [and] they just keep coming."

Teresa, for her part, hinted one month later that fans will be "blown away" by the upcoming season . "It's gonna blow your minds away," the Dancing With the Stars alum told Us in September. "It's very sad. ... People thought a certain way about me, and then they're gonna be like, 'Wow, we were so wrong.' I think ... when you watch this season [you'll see that] I kept my mouth shut a lot over 10 years."

Comments / 34

Bonnie J. Helgoe
5d ago

Nothing new, same old tired story from Teresa. She has said several times through the years that Melissa has tried to take Joe away from Teresa. All I have seen is Teresa pushing Joe out of her life by her nasty words. Teresa is just jealous. Saying they aren't happy, that's either her perspective or wishful thinking. Teresa, get some therapy. Whether we do not like a family member we need to try to get along. Doesn't mean you have to be friends. But constant digs, etc., helps NO ONE.

Reply(1)
18
Linnette Boykins
5d ago

Teresa needs to quit it. she will never get what Melissa n Joe have. so don't hate. u were never a sister, a friend, nothing.

Reply
21
kadstoy
5d ago

This woman and that’s a stretch calling her that needs to go away! Bravo has allowed her hate and venom for years and it’s time to put her to an end! How can they defend someone with such despicable behavior!?

Reply
12
