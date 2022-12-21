ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
orthospinenews.com

University Hospitals Performs First Arthroscopic Surgeries in Ohio using New ArthroFree® Wireless Camera System

CLEVELAND, Ohio, December 22, 2022 / OrthoSpineNews/ – University Hospitals (UH) today announced the completion of the first arthroscopic surgeries in Ohio, and amongst the first ever, using the new ArthroFree® Wireless Camera System. ArthroFree is the first wireless surgical camera system to receive market clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in broad endoscopic applications including arthroscopy. UH is the first provider in Ohio to use this new technology, developed by Cleveland-based Lazurite.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Emails show FirstEnergy executives pledged help with nuclear bailout bill from DeWine administration: The Wake Up for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Browns vs. New Orleans Saints: 1 p.m. Saturday, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland. TV: WOIO Channel 19. Radio: WKRK FM/92.3, WNCX FM/98.5, WKNR AM/850. Northeast Ohio weekend weather forecast: Wind, extreme cold and snow...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Two More Downtown Renovation Projects See Major State Tax Credits

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of older downtown buildings including Canton’s first skyscraper are being reborn, thanks in part to state tax credits. The Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credit Program has awarded another $4.8 million in credits to the Renkert Building at Market Avenue N and 3rd Street.
CANTON, OH
Travel Maven

This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in Ohio

While Ohio is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Portage County along the Cuyahoga River in northeast Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.
OHIO STATE
abandonedspaces.com

From Riches to Rags: The Decline of Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio once saw unprecedented growth that led it to become the sixth-largest city in the U.S., but recently residents have fled from the area as major employers have closed their doors. While other major cities’ populations grow each year, Cleveland is the fifth-fastest shrinking city in the U.S. with its population falling 0.5 percent each year since 2014. Cleveland’s population peaked in the 1950s at 914,000 residents, and has now fallen to 372,624 – prompting some to call it a “dying city.”
CLEVELAND, OH
richfieldvillageohio.org

December 22 Release - Winter Storm

AKRON, Ohio – FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) utility personnel are prepared to respond to possible service interruptions caused by a significant winter storm that is expected to bring ice, snow, rain, heavy wind and bitterly cold temperatures to its service territory beginning this afternoon through Saturday. Company meteorologists have...
RICHFIELD, OH
whbc.com

Stark Gas Prices Reverse Downward Trend

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gas prices were up between Thursday morning and Friday in Stark County. They’re up an average 10-cents in Friday morning’s AAA survey to $2.85. GasBuddy has price-leading stations around the county bumping the price up to $2.99.9.
STARK COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

City, Refuge of Hope Cooperate Again to Open Warming Centers

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton in cooperation with the Refuge of Hope is opening warming shelters starting Thursday night through the day Monday. The Edward Peel Coleman Community Center on Sherrick Road SE opens Thursday night at 6 as an overnight facility. The...
CANTON, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb announces extended recreation and warming center hours as a snow blizzard approaches for Christmas in Cleveland and the city's homeless and the poor are at risk....The mayor says the city is ready for the winter

Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com the most read Black digital newspaper and blog in Ohio and in the Midwest Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. CLEVELAND, Ohio-As Christmas Day approaches in the largely Black major American city of Cleveland in the midst of an upcoming snow blizzard, freezing cold temperatures and extremely hazardous...
CLEVELAND, OH
cityofmentor.com

Important Information Regarding Winter Storm Elliot

The City of Mentor has been preparing for the pending winter storm all week. We have been in close communication with the Lake County EMA, National Weather Service, ODOT, other municipalities, and other agencies. WE ARE HERE FOR YOU. Public Works, Police, and Fire crews will be fully staffed throughout...
MENTOR, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy