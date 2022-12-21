Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in ClevelandAlina AndrasCleveland, OH
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AkronTed RiversAkron, OH
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Cleveland Clinic designs its spaces for patients and the best health care, not urban renewal
In his Dec. 17 commentary, Steven Litt cited many architectural failures at the Cleveland Clinic main campus made irrespective of its mission and patient needs (”Cleveland Clinic needs to weave city life into its sterile, automobile-choked campus”). For one, he claimed that the buildings and garages were too...
orthospinenews.com
University Hospitals Performs First Arthroscopic Surgeries in Ohio using New ArthroFree® Wireless Camera System
CLEVELAND, Ohio, December 22, 2022 / OrthoSpineNews/ – University Hospitals (UH) today announced the completion of the first arthroscopic surgeries in Ohio, and amongst the first ever, using the new ArthroFree® Wireless Camera System. ArthroFree is the first wireless surgical camera system to receive market clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in broad endoscopic applications including arthroscopy. UH is the first provider in Ohio to use this new technology, developed by Cleveland-based Lazurite.
WKYC
Show Us Something Good: Akron Akronauts officially launches rocket
A group of University of Akron students is trying to reach space. The Akronauts hope to reach new heights with their latest launch.
Ex-Geis Cos. official embezzled $1 million from Streetsboro construction company, feds say
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A former top official for Geis Companies is accused of stealing $1 million from the Streetsboro construction and real estate development business to help pay for child support. Michael Harman, 45, of Ravenna is charged in federal court in Cleveland with wire fraud, money laundering and...
Emails show FirstEnergy executives pledged help with nuclear bailout bill from DeWine administration: The Wake Up for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Browns vs. New Orleans Saints: 1 p.m. Saturday, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland. TV: WOIO Channel 19. Radio: WKRK FM/92.3, WNCX FM/98.5, WKNR AM/850. Northeast Ohio weekend weather forecast: Wind, extreme cold and snow...
whbc.com
Two More Downtown Renovation Projects See Major State Tax Credits
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of older downtown buildings including Canton’s first skyscraper are being reborn, thanks in part to state tax credits. The Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credit Program has awarded another $4.8 million in credits to the Renkert Building at Market Avenue N and 3rd Street.
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in Ohio
While Ohio is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Portage County along the Cuyahoga River in northeast Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.
abandonedspaces.com
From Riches to Rags: The Decline of Cleveland, Ohio
Cleveland, Ohio once saw unprecedented growth that led it to become the sixth-largest city in the U.S., but recently residents have fled from the area as major employers have closed their doors. While other major cities’ populations grow each year, Cleveland is the fifth-fastest shrinking city in the U.S. with its population falling 0.5 percent each year since 2014. Cleveland’s population peaked in the 1950s at 914,000 residents, and has now fallen to 372,624 – prompting some to call it a “dying city.”
richfieldvillageohio.org
December 22 Release - Winter Storm
AKRON, Ohio – FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) utility personnel are prepared to respond to possible service interruptions caused by a significant winter storm that is expected to bring ice, snow, rain, heavy wind and bitterly cold temperatures to its service territory beginning this afternoon through Saturday. Company meteorologists have...
Estate sales business owner indicted on 6 felonies after News 5 Investigation
Problems are piling up for the owner of a local estate sales company after a News 5 Investigation into claims she stole money from clients.
whbc.com
Stark Gas Prices Reverse Downward Trend
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gas prices were up between Thursday morning and Friday in Stark County. They’re up an average 10-cents in Friday morning’s AAA survey to $2.85. GasBuddy has price-leading stations around the county bumping the price up to $2.99.9.
whbc.com
City, Refuge of Hope Cooperate Again to Open Warming Centers
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton in cooperation with the Refuge of Hope is opening warming shelters starting Thursday night through the day Monday. The Edward Peel Coleman Community Center on Sherrick Road SE opens Thursday night at 6 as an overnight facility. The...
3 high-end cars stolen from showroom floor of Chardon dealership
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three high-end vehicles stolen directly from a dealership’s showroom floor this week.
clevelandurbannews.com
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb announces extended recreation and warming center hours as a snow blizzard approaches for Christmas in Cleveland and the city's homeless and the poor are at risk....The mayor says the city is ready for the winter
Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com the most read Black digital newspaper and blog in Ohio and in the Midwest Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. CLEVELAND, Ohio-As Christmas Day approaches in the largely Black major American city of Cleveland in the midst of an upcoming snow blizzard, freezing cold temperatures and extremely hazardous...
Why Cleveland Hopkins is turning to private snow plows
The FOX 8 I-Team has found Cleveland Hopkins International Airport will need a lot of outside help plowing runways and not just for this week’s severe winter weather.
Thousands without power as winter storm slams Ohio
Thousands in Northeast Ohio are without power as a Winter Storm Warning is in effect.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cleveland
Cleveland might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Cleveland.
cityofmentor.com
Important Information Regarding Winter Storm Elliot
The City of Mentor has been preparing for the pending winter storm all week. We have been in close communication with the Lake County EMA, National Weather Service, ODOT, other municipalities, and other agencies. WE ARE HERE FOR YOU. Public Works, Police, and Fire crews will be fully staffed throughout...
Northeast Ohio shoppers, road crews bracing for winter storm
At Discount Drug Mart in Cuyahoga Falls, cashiers have been ringing up customers who are buzzing about the storm on the way.
Comments / 0