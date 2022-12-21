A Wind Chill Warning for dangerously cold windchills goes into effect on Thursday, Dec. 22 at 10 pm. Wind chills of -25 to -30 below zero are expected. Winter Weather Advisory for snow goes into effect at 6 pm. Total snow accumulations of 1-3 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph are expected. Slick roads are expected this evening and through the day on Friday. Patchy-blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility in some areas. Cold wind chills can cause frostbite in less than 30 minutes on exposed skin.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO