Kentucky Transportation Officials Urge Residents to Stay off the Roads
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:30pm) – Although snowfall tapered off across the state early this morning, strong winds and frigid temperatures continue to cause hazardous conditions on the road and Kentuckians are advised to avoid travel today as multiple crashes and closures have been reported on state highways.
Brutal Cold with Negative Wind Chills Expected Today and Tomorrow
A Wind Chill Warning and Winter Storm Warning remain in effect until 1 pm. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 1 pm Friday to 1 pm tomorrow/Saturday. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Winter Storm Warning, lingering light snow and reduced visibility in blowing snow. Very little, if any, additional snow accumulation. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills are expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.
Expect Cold and Snow Thursday Night Through the Weekend
A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect on Thursday (Dec. 22) night at 6pm through noon on Friday (Dec 23). A Wind Chill Watch is in effect Thursday evening through Friday. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph, resulting in dangerously cold wind chills low as 25 below zero.
Wind Chill Warning, Winter Weather Advisory in Effect Tonight
A Wind Chill Warning for dangerously cold windchills goes into effect on Thursday, Dec. 22 at 10 pm. Wind chills of -25 to -30 below zero are expected. Winter Weather Advisory for snow goes into effect at 6 pm. Total snow accumulations of 1-3 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph are expected. Slick roads are expected this evening and through the day on Friday. Patchy-blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility in some areas. Cold wind chills can cause frostbite in less than 30 minutes on exposed skin.
