Business professor at William Paterson teaches marketing while students learn to ‘Spread Kindness’ through their brand

By Editor’s Desk
roi-nj.com
 3 days ago
Related
roi-nj.com

Awarding success: American Dream gives out 1,500 gift cards to top students in Paterson

The holiday season was a little brighter — and will be a litte more fun — for 1,500 students at the CAPS school in Paterson. American Dream announced Friday that it is gifting each of the 1,500 students at the College Achieve Paterson charter school a $50 American Dream attraction ticket to reward them for outstanding results on the New Jersey Student Learning Assessment, the state standardized test.
PATERSON, NJ
SoJO 104.9

These 5 NJ hospitals ranked among the country’s best for 2022

Five of the state's more than 70 hospitals have ranked among America's 250 Best Hospitals for 2022, as compiled by Healthgrades. The medical centers in Union, Morris, Monmouth, Bergen and Essex counties ranked among the top 5% in the nation for overall clinical excellence for the current year, based on analysis of nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

5 HMH medical centers achieve National Center of Excellence Designation in Heart Care

The American College of Cardiology recently recognized five Hackensack Meridian Health medical centers for their teams’ demonstrated commitment to developing a comprehensive, high-quality culture for cardiovascular care. Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Ocean University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Riverview...
HACKENSACK, NJ
roi-nj.com

At Seton Hall Law, (nearly) million-dollar mess — and search for new dean

Seton Hall University officials are trying to move forward after announcing Wednesday the details of an investigation into a long-running financial impropriety scheme that resulted in a near million-dollar theft from the law school. Seton Hall officials said the appropriate government and higher education entities have been notified, and the...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
roi-nj.com

Romark Logistics partners with NJII on tech-enabled warehouse of the future

Romark Logistics on Thursday said it partnered with New Jersey Innovation Institute, a nonprofit corporation owned by New Jersey Institute of Technology, to design the technology-enabled warehouse of the future together. Romark, a Westfield-based third-party logistics provider with strategic focus on innovation and technology, including robotics and automation, said the...
roi-nj.com

JAG-ONE Physical Therapy announces new location in Clark

JAG-ONE Physical Therapy announced the opening of its newest facility, in Clark. Located at 77 Brant Ave. Ste. 101, the new location expands the company’s presence in North Jersey with the acquisition of Cornerstone Physical Therapy, which will operate under the JAG-ONE Physical Therapy banner. It represents JAG-ONE’s 110th location in the state.
CLARK, NJ
NJ.com

President of Fairleigh Dickinson University to step down

Christopher Capuano, president of Fairleigh Dickinson University since 2016, will be stepping down at the end of the year, the university announced Wednesday. Michael Avaltroni, the provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, will become the interim president in January. Robert J. Zatta, chair of the board of trustees,...
HACKENSACK, NJ
roi-nj.com

New Jersey LCV Executive Director Ed Potosnak appointed to Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission

The Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission will soon have a new leader. Barry Seymour, who has spent 32 years with the organization and 16 years as the executive director, is retiring. And Ed Potosnak, executive director of the New Jersey League of Conservation Voters, has been appointed by New Jersey Gov. Phillip Murphy to the DVRPC board.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Face masks are back at one of New Jersey’s largest public school districts

PASSAIC, NJ – Students, faculty and visitors at the Passaic Public School District have ordered to mask up once again. A letter sent to district staff and students on Tuesday announced that face masks and coverings will now be required for anyone on school property. Superintendent of Schools Sandra M. Diodonet issued the district-wide directive citing a period of high COVID-19 activity in Passaic County. “Mask-wearing is required,” Diodonet said in the letter. “Effective Wednesday, all employees, Pre-K through grade 12 students, and visitors are required to wear face coverings in all district facilities, school grounds and buses. The statewide The post Face masks are back at one of New Jersey’s largest public school districts appeared first on Shore News Network.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Cancer Misdiagnosed As COVID For NJ Nursing Student Who Finished School From Hospital Bed

Angela Meister was weeks away from finishing nursing school when she woke up with flu-like symptoms one day in late October. The 29-year-old Bergenfield resident was achey and had a fever, but wanted to push through and finally finish the 16-month accelerated nursing program she started. Her symptoms came and went, and she figured that was because she wasn't letting herself rest.
BERGENFIELD, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Best County To Live In

There are so many great places to live in New Jersey, and now, a website has named one particular area the best to live in in the Garden State. Is it where you live?. There are so many great parts of New Jersey, and they are so awesome for many different reasons. From the southern tip of our state to the northern towns, we have a little something for everyone.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ

