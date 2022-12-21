Business professor at William Paterson teaches marketing while students learn to ‘Spread Kindness’ through their brand

Read full article on original website
Awarding success: American Dream gives out 1,500 gift cards to top students in Paterson
The holiday season was a little brighter — and will be a litte more fun — for 1,500 students at the CAPS school in Paterson. American Dream announced Friday that it is gifting each of the 1,500 students at the College Achieve Paterson charter school a $50 American Dream attraction ticket to reward them for outstanding results on the New Jersey Student Learning Assessment, the state standardized test.
These 5 NJ hospitals ranked among the country’s best for 2022
Five of the state's more than 70 hospitals have ranked among America's 250 Best Hospitals for 2022, as compiled by Healthgrades. The medical centers in Union, Morris, Monmouth, Bergen and Essex counties ranked among the top 5% in the nation for overall clinical excellence for the current year, based on analysis of nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide.
5 HMH medical centers achieve National Center of Excellence Designation in Heart Care
The American College of Cardiology recently recognized five Hackensack Meridian Health medical centers for their teams’ demonstrated commitment to developing a comprehensive, high-quality culture for cardiovascular care. Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Ocean University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Riverview...
One of NJ's largest school districts brings back mask mandate for students
One of New Jersey’s largest school districts is requiring students to mask up again in the final days before the holiday break due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
At Seton Hall Law, (nearly) million-dollar mess — and search for new dean
Seton Hall University officials are trying to move forward after announcing Wednesday the details of an investigation into a long-running financial impropriety scheme that resulted in a near million-dollar theft from the law school. Seton Hall officials said the appropriate government and higher education entities have been notified, and the...
Romark Logistics partners with NJII on tech-enabled warehouse of the future
Romark Logistics on Thursday said it partnered with New Jersey Innovation Institute, a nonprofit corporation owned by New Jersey Institute of Technology, to design the technology-enabled warehouse of the future together. Romark, a Westfield-based third-party logistics provider with strategic focus on innovation and technology, including robotics and automation, said the...
JAG-ONE Physical Therapy announces new location in Clark
JAG-ONE Physical Therapy announced the opening of its newest facility, in Clark. Located at 77 Brant Ave. Ste. 101, the new location expands the company’s presence in North Jersey with the acquisition of Cornerstone Physical Therapy, which will operate under the JAG-ONE Physical Therapy banner. It represents JAG-ONE’s 110th location in the state.
Jimenez, experienced hospital executive with roots in N.J., named new CEO of University Hospital
Ed Jimenez, a Florida hospital executive who previously held top positions at three northern New Jersey health systems, on Thursday was named CEO of University Hospital in Newark. Jimenez succeeds interim CEO Mary Maples, who was not a candidate for the position, and former CEO Shereef Elnahal, who announced in...
One of the Best Storybook Towns in America is Located in Morris County, New Jersey
This article has a special place for me because this storybook town is where I was born and my family lived before we came south to the Jersey Shore. Named one of the best small towns in New Jersey is Madison, located in Morris County in North Jersey. It's where my parents grew up and where I started my journey.
N.J. community group buys house for $400K to preserve a piece of town’s slave history
Efforts to preserve a piece of Black history in Montclair took a big step forward on Thursday when a community group announced it had purchased the James Howe House, the colonial era dwelling that was willed to a free slave by his master in 1831. The Friends of the Howe...
President of Fairleigh Dickinson University to step down
Christopher Capuano, president of Fairleigh Dickinson University since 2016, will be stepping down at the end of the year, the university announced Wednesday. Michael Avaltroni, the provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, will become the interim president in January. Robert J. Zatta, chair of the board of trustees,...
New Jersey LCV Executive Director Ed Potosnak appointed to Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission
The Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission will soon have a new leader. Barry Seymour, who has spent 32 years with the organization and 16 years as the executive director, is retiring. And Ed Potosnak, executive director of the New Jersey League of Conservation Voters, has been appointed by New Jersey Gov. Phillip Murphy to the DVRPC board.
Gov. Murphy says more mask mandates possible in schools, but not expected statewide
New Jersey's top lawmaker reacted to the recent revival of a mask mandate in Passaic public schools, but stopped short of saying a statewide requirement could be coming soon.
Face masks are back at one of New Jersey’s largest public school districts
PASSAIC, NJ – Students, faculty and visitors at the Passaic Public School District have ordered to mask up once again. A letter sent to district staff and students on Tuesday announced that face masks and coverings will now be required for anyone on school property. Superintendent of Schools Sandra M. Diodonet issued the district-wide directive citing a period of high COVID-19 activity in Passaic County. “Mask-wearing is required,” Diodonet said in the letter. “Effective Wednesday, all employees, Pre-K through grade 12 students, and visitors are required to wear face coverings in all district facilities, school grounds and buses. The statewide The post Face masks are back at one of New Jersey’s largest public school districts appeared first on Shore News Network.
Holiday Cheer Sought For Bergen County Teacher With ALS
A Bergen County teacher who's married to a police officer could use some holiday cheer.Friends have been rallying to help Christine Grogan of Wyckoff, who has ALS, and her family."Also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, ALS affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing loss of muscle contro…
Cancer Misdiagnosed As COVID For NJ Nursing Student Who Finished School From Hospital Bed
Angela Meister was weeks away from finishing nursing school when she woke up with flu-like symptoms one day in late October. The 29-year-old Bergenfield resident was achey and had a fever, but wanted to push through and finally finish the 16-month accelerated nursing program she started. Her symptoms came and went, and she figured that was because she wasn't letting herself rest.
SUBURBAN CHARM, ULTRA CONVIENENT LOCATION, KEY FRANKLIN LAKES APPEAL IN BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ – Neatly tucked into the tip of northern New Jersey, the quaint Bergen County borough of Franklin Lakes has long been a favorite of residents seeking to be transported to a neighborhood with suburban charm that’s still greatly accessible to a wealth of business and entertainment opportunities.
‘The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace’ movie filming in Newark with Chiwetel Ejiofor
In the bestselling 2014 book “The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace,” Jeff Hobbs tells the story of Peace, his Yale roommate who died after being fatally shot in Newark when he was 30. Peace, an exceptional student, studied molecular biochemistry and biophysics at Yale. He was...
Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Best County To Live In
There are so many great places to live in New Jersey, and now, a website has named one particular area the best to live in in the Garden State. Is it where you live?. There are so many great parts of New Jersey, and they are so awesome for many different reasons. From the southern tip of our state to the northern towns, we have a little something for everyone.
Wealthy investors driving up housing prices in Newark, making homeownership difficult for middle-class residents
NEWARK, N.J. - Homeownership has long been a critical factor in building wealth, but for many black and Hispanic residents in Newark, New Jersey, the dream of owning a home has remained out of reach.
