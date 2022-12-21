ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

PPL Electric opens warming centers throughout the Midstate

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — PPL Electric announced that they are opening warming centers in the Midstate. These warming centers will be available for any customer who loses power during the frigid weather. According to PPL Electric, 12 warming centers will be opened throughout their service territory on Saturday, Dec. 24...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Thousands in Pa. still without power on Christmas Eve morning

Friday’s high winds downed trees, wires and more across Pennsylvania, knocking out power to tens of thousands. As of 8 o’clock Saturday morning, the number of those without electricity in the state is down to about 26,000, stretching from west to east. PPL says it has 6,570 customers without power. First Energy’s site says about 20,000 are affected.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

State approves Santa’s reindeer for flight

HERSHEY, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary and Pennsylvania State Veterinarian announced Santa’s reindeer have been approved for take-off. The reindeer, Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donder, Blitzen, and Rudolph received approval to fly from Dr. Robert F. Gerlach, Alaska’s state veterinarian. The Certificate of Veterinary Inspection and Permit to Ship allows […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

Closed-door talks fail to settle Pa. House control fight

Closed-door talks fail to settle Pa. House control …. Closed-door talks fail to settle Pa. House control fight. Fundraiser helps ‘Valley Santa’ give toys to kids …. Fundraiser helps ‘Valley Santa’ give toys to kids in need. PennDOT adjusts battle plan for winter storm. PennDOT adjusts...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
uncoveringpa.com

7 Filming Locations for Netflix’s “The Pale Blue Eye” in Pennsylvania that You Can Visit

Disclosure: This article may contain affiliate links. We will make a small commission from these links if you order something at no additional cost to you. The Netflix film, “The Pale Blue Eye”, starring actor Christian Bale was shot primarily in the Pittsburgh area, including some very recognizable spots if you’re familiar with the region.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

PA Law - motor vehicle accidents | 12/22/22 Pa live!

PA Law – motor vehicle accidents | 12/22/22 Pa live!. PA Law - motor vehicle accidents | 12/22/22 Pa live!. Fundraiser helps ‘Valley Santa’ give toys to kids …. Fundraiser helps ‘Valley Santa’ give toys to kids in need. PennDOT adjusts battle plan for winter...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

Pennsylvania projects expected to receive $111.5M from federal spending bill

Pennsylvania projects expected to receive $111.5M from federal spending bill. Pennsylvania projects expected to receive $111.5M …. Pennsylvania projects expected to receive $111.5M from federal spending bill. The Night Before Christmas 2022. Night Before Christmas 2022. Winter weather ruins holiday travel plans. Winter weather ruins holiday travel plans. Tunkhannock Fire.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

PennDOT adjusts battle plan for winter storm

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Mother nature threw a curveball right at the start of this complex storm. When snow quickly accumulated before a wintry mix kicked in. The tricky storm meant PennDOT had to tweak its plan to tackle conditions. Where Route 309 runs parallel to Interstate 81 is the location the roads […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

PENNDOT UPDATES ROAD CLOSURES

From the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 (Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties) is updating the current closures/restrictions throughout the district. – I-79 North in Butler County between Exit 99: US 422 – New Castle/Butler and Exit 105: PA 108 Slippery Rock...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Penalties for not keeping your pets warm this winter

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With frigid temperatures in the forecast for northeastern and central Pennsylvania, pet owners need to be aware of potential penalties for leaving your furry little friends out in the cold for too long. PA residents are being reminded of the commonwealth’s laws to bring pets indoors as temperatures start to drop. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtaj.com

Record snowfalls in Pennsylvania, which years had the most?

(WTAJ) — Winter is officially here and for Pennsylvania that typically means cold weather and snow are in the forecast. Data collected from the National Centers for Environmental Information shows how much snowfall is recorded in every state. Below are the highest recorded snowfalls from each county in our Central Pa. viewing area over a 24-hour span.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
977rocks.com

Game Commission Details Extended Deer Firearms Seaso

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is reminding hunters that the final deer hunting seasons begin Monday and coincides with some other small game and furbearer seasons. Late archery and flintlock deer seasons are held statewide for those with valid tags. Extended Firearms antlerless deer season runs through January 28th in a portion of Southern Butler County and most of Allegheny County.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

How to Grill in the Chill of Winter

LOGANTON, PA- Is Jack Frost nipping at your nose? For many, the onset of winter is the time to tuck the grill away and hit the comfort food. To grill during our chilly Pennsylvania winters, one needs to be safe, prepared and smart. Nicholas Meat, a family-owned beef processing plant in Loganton, Penn., shares some suggestions so you can savor that hot hot-off-the-grill flavor, no matter the season.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
phillyvoice.com

Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores

A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long. Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy