Read full article on original website
Related
abc27.com
PPL Electric opens warming centers throughout the Midstate
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — PPL Electric announced that they are opening warming centers in the Midstate. These warming centers will be available for any customer who loses power during the frigid weather. According to PPL Electric, 12 warming centers will be opened throughout their service territory on Saturday, Dec. 24...
PennLive.com
Thousands in Pa. still without power on Christmas Eve morning
Friday’s high winds downed trees, wires and more across Pennsylvania, knocking out power to tens of thousands. As of 8 o’clock Saturday morning, the number of those without electricity in the state is down to about 26,000, stretching from west to east. PPL says it has 6,570 customers without power. First Energy’s site says about 20,000 are affected.
State approves Santa’s reindeer for flight
HERSHEY, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary and Pennsylvania State Veterinarian announced Santa’s reindeer have been approved for take-off. The reindeer, Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donder, Blitzen, and Rudolph received approval to fly from Dr. Robert F. Gerlach, Alaska’s state veterinarian. The Certificate of Veterinary Inspection and Permit to Ship allows […]
pahomepage.com
Closed-door talks fail to settle Pa. House control fight
Closed-door talks fail to settle Pa. House control …. Closed-door talks fail to settle Pa. House control fight. Fundraiser helps ‘Valley Santa’ give toys to kids …. Fundraiser helps ‘Valley Santa’ give toys to kids in need. PennDOT adjusts battle plan for winter storm. PennDOT adjusts...
uncoveringpa.com
7 Filming Locations for Netflix’s “The Pale Blue Eye” in Pennsylvania that You Can Visit
Disclosure: This article may contain affiliate links. We will make a small commission from these links if you order something at no additional cost to you. The Netflix film, “The Pale Blue Eye”, starring actor Christian Bale was shot primarily in the Pittsburgh area, including some very recognizable spots if you’re familiar with the region.
pahomepage.com
PA Law - motor vehicle accidents | 12/22/22 Pa live!
PA Law – motor vehicle accidents | 12/22/22 Pa live!. PA Law - motor vehicle accidents | 12/22/22 Pa live!. Fundraiser helps ‘Valley Santa’ give toys to kids …. Fundraiser helps ‘Valley Santa’ give toys to kids in need. PennDOT adjusts battle plan for winter...
pahomepage.com
Pennsylvania projects expected to receive $111.5M from federal spending bill
Pennsylvania projects expected to receive $111.5M from federal spending bill. Pennsylvania projects expected to receive $111.5M …. Pennsylvania projects expected to receive $111.5M from federal spending bill. The Night Before Christmas 2022. Night Before Christmas 2022. Winter weather ruins holiday travel plans. Winter weather ruins holiday travel plans. Tunkhannock Fire.
PennDOT adjusts battle plan for winter storm
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Mother nature threw a curveball right at the start of this complex storm. When snow quickly accumulated before a wintry mix kicked in. The tricky storm meant PennDOT had to tweak its plan to tackle conditions. Where Route 309 runs parallel to Interstate 81 is the location the roads […]
Pennsylvania witness describes round object making abrupt maneuvers
Witness reference image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A Pennsylvania witness at Mineral Point reported watching a bright white, round-shaped object moving under 1,500 feet and traveling at a high rate of speed at about 7 p.m. on November 2, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
wccsradio.com
PENNDOT UPDATES ROAD CLOSURES
From the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 (Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties) is updating the current closures/restrictions throughout the district. – I-79 North in Butler County between Exit 99: US 422 – New Castle/Butler and Exit 105: PA 108 Slippery Rock...
State police remind residents to bring in their pets as cold temperatures loom
The Pennsylvania State Police are reminding residents not to forget their pets when the weekend’s frigid weather hits. Those state troopers say it is not only the humane thing to do to keep your pets warm, it can also be against the law and pet owners could face possible serious fines for leaving their animals […]
Penalties for not keeping your pets warm this winter
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With frigid temperatures in the forecast for northeastern and central Pennsylvania, pet owners need to be aware of potential penalties for leaving your furry little friends out in the cold for too long. PA residents are being reminded of the commonwealth’s laws to bring pets indoors as temperatures start to drop. […]
wtaj.com
Record snowfalls in Pennsylvania, which years had the most?
(WTAJ) — Winter is officially here and for Pennsylvania that typically means cold weather and snow are in the forecast. Data collected from the National Centers for Environmental Information shows how much snowfall is recorded in every state. Below are the highest recorded snowfalls from each county in our Central Pa. viewing area over a 24-hour span.
Central Pa. shopping center sold for $67.5M
The price tag was $67.5 million. That’s how much Hampden Township-based Prasavi Inc. paid for the Lower Paxton Township-based Colonial Commons shopping center, according to Dauphin County records.
977rocks.com
Game Commission Details Extended Deer Firearms Seaso
The Pennsylvania Game Commission is reminding hunters that the final deer hunting seasons begin Monday and coincides with some other small game and furbearer seasons. Late archery and flintlock deer seasons are held statewide for those with valid tags. Extended Firearms antlerless deer season runs through January 28th in a portion of Southern Butler County and most of Allegheny County.
COVID in Pa. weekly update, Dec. 22: Cases increase ahead of holiday weekend
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data checked at 2 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2022, there were 14,384 new cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Dec. 14, through Tuesday, Dec. 20. The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data, is as follows: The total number […]
How to stay warm and safe as temperatures in central Pa. fall into the teens
This weekend the temperatures are expected to fall into the teens. Here are a few tips to keep yourself, your family and your pets safe and warm:. The best thing to do to is to stay home if you can. Wear extra clothes and make sure you have an adequate amount of warm clothing and blankets around the house.
Central Pa. utility companies work to restore power after wind gusts
YORK, Pa. — Wind gusts are doing a number on power lines, causing sporadic outages throughout central Pa. Local utility companies are working overtime to restore power throughout the Commonwealth. “We have seen a lot of fallen trees, especially in more open areas," said Maggie Sheely, a spokesperson with...
therecord-online.com
How to Grill in the Chill of Winter
LOGANTON, PA- Is Jack Frost nipping at your nose? For many, the onset of winter is the time to tuck the grill away and hit the comfort food. To grill during our chilly Pennsylvania winters, one needs to be safe, prepared and smart. Nicholas Meat, a family-owned beef processing plant in Loganton, Penn., shares some suggestions so you can savor that hot hot-off-the-grill flavor, no matter the season.
phillyvoice.com
Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores
A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long. Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand...
Comments / 0