Syracuse, NY

sujuiceonline.com

2023 QB LaNorris Sellers flips from Syracuse to South Carolina

Syracuse lost the crown jewel of its 2023 class on Friday, as quarterback LaNorris Sellers flipped his commitment from the Orange to South Carolina. Sellers had been committed to the Orange since June, but his relationship with current Syracuse offensive coordinator Jason Beck extended longer than that. Beck initially recruited...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: DL Braylen Ingraham signs with the Orange

We’ve made it to the last of the National Early Signing Day(s) 2022! We are catching up on the Syracuse Orange signing class. Next up is:. Ratings: Coming out of high school, he was a consensus four-star player and ranked as a top-25 defensive lineman. Other Offers: Chose Alabama...
SYRACUSE, NY
College Football News

Minnesota vs Syracuse Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl Prediction Game Preview

Minnesota vs Syracuse prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, Thursday, December 29. Minnesota vs Syracuse Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl Prediction Game Preview. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Minnesota vs Syracuse How To Watch. Date: Thursday, December 29. Game Time: 2:00 ET. Venue: Yankee...
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Missouri transfer punter Jack Stonehouse signs with Syracuse

In a late signing day addition, Syracuse added Missouri transfer punter Jack Stonehouse. The redshirt freshman punted in 10 games last season with Missouri, averaging 42.6 yards on 46 points. He also recorded nine punts of 50+ yards. Stonehouse has three years of eligibility remaining. He becomes the third scholarship...
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

2023 signee Josiah Jeffrey: Syracuse ‘treated me like family’

Syracuse had several surprises on the first day of Early National Signing Day, and one of them was certainly 2023 linebacker Josiah Jeffrey. The Greenwood (SC) High athlete took a visit over the weekend to Syracuse, which cemented his commitment to the Orange. “They treated me like family,” Jeffrey said...
SYRACUSE, NY
Reynold Aquino

Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New York

If you're planning a trip to Syracuse, New York, or looking for new dining options, you're in luck! Syracuse boasts a diverse and exciting food scene, with something for every taste. In this article, we'll share our top picks for the best places to eat in the city. From BBQ to Italian to modern American cuisine, there's something for everyone in Syracuse. So we've got you covered whether you're in the mood for a casual dinner with friends or a special occasion meal. Read on to discover our top recommendations for the best places to eat in Syracuse!
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

NewsChannel 9 team helps bring airport passenger to safety

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was a chance encounter when NewsChannel 9’s Madison Moore and Ben Augustine found passenger Peter Einset walking on the side of the road at Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Our crew was heading to the airport to talk with passengers about the storm canceling flights...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Man shot in the leg near Vincent Apartments in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg near the Vincent Apartment in Syracuse Friday evening. Around 5:53 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of East Matson Avenue for reports of a person with a gunshot wound, according to a news release from Syracuse police. Police...
SYRACUSE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Maine-Endwell Coach Gallagher Wins NY Giants Coach of the Year

After winning the New York State Football Championship in back-to-back seasons, Maine-Endwell head coach Matt Gallagher recently added another award to his resume. Gallagher has been named the New York Giants High school Coach of the Year. The Spartan football program will receive a $4,000 check while Gallagher will be honored after the Giants' season and at next preseason.
MAINE, NY
Reynold Aquino

Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New York

Welcome to Syracuse, New York! Located in the heart of the Finger Lakes region, this city is full of things to do and see. Syracuse has something for everyone, from world-class cultural institutions to outdoor recreation areas and beautiful natural surroundings.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Electrical fire displaces five people in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. -- An electrical fire that began on the porch of a Syracuse home has displaced five people early Friday morning. Around 6 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a house fire on the 200 block of Mather Street, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

20-year-old shot in Syracuse, sent to hospital

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg on Friday, December 23, according to Syracuse Police. Police say that around 5:53 p.m. they responded to the 100 block of East Matson Ave. for a reported shooting in the 100 block of Roney Lane, Syracuse. After police arrived, they found the 20-year-old […]
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Public asked to weigh in on plans to revitalize Syracuse's lakefront

Central New Yorkers are being asked to offer their feedback on about a dozen preliminary plans aimed at reshaping Syracuse’s lakefront. The city and Onondaga County have released roughly $100 million worth of ideas for the waterfront community, which includes the southern end of Onondaga Lake, the Inner harbor, and Onondaga Creek. City Planner Owen Kerney says they’re focused on projects that protect natural resources, expand waterfront access, and create recreational opportunities.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Transformational projects announced for Syracuse’s Southwest Gateway

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 12 transformational projects were announced by Governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday, December 21, as part of the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative award (DRI). These projects will be for Syracuse’s Southwest Gateway to improve the community’s walkability, create housing and business opportunities and restore historic...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse plant to close, leaving 62 workers out of a job

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 62 people will lose their jobs after a welding and fabrication company in Syracuse plans to close in March 2023. Specialty Welding and Fabricating of New York Inc. located on E Hiawatha Blvd, Syracuse will close on March 1, 2023, after they filed a notice under the New York’s Worker Adjustment […]
SYRACUSE, NY

