sujuiceonline.com
2023 QB LaNorris Sellers flips from Syracuse to South Carolina
Syracuse lost the crown jewel of its 2023 class on Friday, as quarterback LaNorris Sellers flipped his commitment from the Orange to South Carolina. Sellers had been committed to the Orange since June, but his relationship with current Syracuse offensive coordinator Jason Beck extended longer than that. Beck initially recruited...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: DL Braylen Ingraham signs with the Orange
We’ve made it to the last of the National Early Signing Day(s) 2022! We are catching up on the Syracuse Orange signing class. Next up is:. Ratings: Coming out of high school, he was a consensus four-star player and ranked as a top-25 defensive lineman. Other Offers: Chose Alabama...
College Football News
Minnesota vs Syracuse Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl Prediction Game Preview
Minnesota vs Syracuse prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, Thursday, December 29. Minnesota vs Syracuse Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl Prediction Game Preview. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Minnesota vs Syracuse How To Watch. Date: Thursday, December 29. Game Time: 2:00 ET. Venue: Yankee...
Vincent Carroll-Jackson Flips From Syracuse, Signs With Nebraska
Syracuse football has lost one of its most recent verbal commitments. Vincent Carroll-Jackson, who stars for Central Dauphin East in Pennsylvania, signed with Nebraska on National Signing Day. The talented two-way lineman had verbally committed to the Orange on December 11th following an official ...
sujuiceonline.com
Missouri transfer punter Jack Stonehouse signs with Syracuse
In a late signing day addition, Syracuse added Missouri transfer punter Jack Stonehouse. The redshirt freshman punted in 10 games last season with Missouri, averaging 42.6 yards on 46 points. He also recorded nine punts of 50+ yards. Stonehouse has three years of eligibility remaining. He becomes the third scholarship...
sujuiceonline.com
2023 signee Josiah Jeffrey: Syracuse ‘treated me like family’
Syracuse had several surprises on the first day of Early National Signing Day, and one of them was certainly 2023 linebacker Josiah Jeffrey. The Greenwood (SC) High athlete took a visit over the weekend to Syracuse, which cemented his commitment to the Orange. “They treated me like family,” Jeffrey said...
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New York
If you're planning a trip to Syracuse, New York, or looking for new dining options, you're in luck! Syracuse boasts a diverse and exciting food scene, with something for every taste. In this article, we'll share our top picks for the best places to eat in the city. From BBQ to Italian to modern American cuisine, there's something for everyone in Syracuse. So we've got you covered whether you're in the mood for a casual dinner with friends or a special occasion meal. Read on to discover our top recommendations for the best places to eat in Syracuse!
localsyr.com
NewsChannel 9 team helps bring airport passenger to safety
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was a chance encounter when NewsChannel 9’s Madison Moore and Ben Augustine found passenger Peter Einset walking on the side of the road at Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Our crew was heading to the airport to talk with passengers about the storm canceling flights...
Man shot in the leg near Vincent Apartments in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg near the Vincent Apartment in Syracuse Friday evening. Around 5:53 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of East Matson Avenue for reports of a person with a gunshot wound, according to a news release from Syracuse police. Police...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Maine-Endwell Coach Gallagher Wins NY Giants Coach of the Year
After winning the New York State Football Championship in back-to-back seasons, Maine-Endwell head coach Matt Gallagher recently added another award to his resume. Gallagher has been named the New York Giants High school Coach of the Year. The Spartan football program will receive a $4,000 check while Gallagher will be honored after the Giants' season and at next preseason.
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New York
Welcome to Syracuse, New York! Located in the heart of the Finger Lakes region, this city is full of things to do and see. Syracuse has something for everyone, from world-class cultural institutions to outdoor recreation areas and beautiful natural surroundings.
Syracuse, West Genny schools now closing on Friday. Who else will follow?
Update Thursday: Syracuse and West Genesee announced now they will close Friday. They are not alone. For latest on all the districts, check out our closings list. We are updating as district announce their plans for Friday. Update 12:00 a.m.: Solvay Union Free School District also announced they will be...
House of the Week: Contractor designed this Onondaga Hill home to have ‘zero emissions’
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Being a contractor, Derm Delay knows a thing or two about what people want when they build their dream house. Teaming up with architect Robert Eggleston, Delay got a chance to build his own starting in January 2020, just before the COVID pandemic began.
Teen walking dog near Syracuse’s Westcott Street hit in head with gun, robbed
Syracuse, N.Y. — A teen walking a dog near Westcott Street in Syracuse was robbed at gun point Thursday night, according to Syracuse police. The teen was hit in the head with the gun, police said in a news release Friday. He was taken by ambulance to Upstate University Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries, police said.
Electrical fire displaces five people in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- An electrical fire that began on the porch of a Syracuse home has displaced five people early Friday morning. Around 6 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a house fire on the 200 block of Mather Street, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
20-year-old shot in Syracuse, sent to hospital
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg on Friday, December 23, according to Syracuse Police. Police say that around 5:53 p.m. they responded to the 100 block of East Matson Ave. for a reported shooting in the 100 block of Roney Lane, Syracuse. After police arrived, they found the 20-year-old […]
waer.org
Public asked to weigh in on plans to revitalize Syracuse's lakefront
Central New Yorkers are being asked to offer their feedback on about a dozen preliminary plans aimed at reshaping Syracuse’s lakefront. The city and Onondaga County have released roughly $100 million worth of ideas for the waterfront community, which includes the southern end of Onondaga Lake, the Inner harbor, and Onondaga Creek. City Planner Owen Kerney says they’re focused on projects that protect natural resources, expand waterfront access, and create recreational opportunities.
localsyr.com
Transformational projects announced for Syracuse’s Southwest Gateway
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 12 transformational projects were announced by Governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday, December 21, as part of the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative award (DRI). These projects will be for Syracuse’s Southwest Gateway to improve the community’s walkability, create housing and business opportunities and restore historic...
Baldwinsville’s Blown Away Balloons makes local parties ‘pop’
BALDWINSVILLE — Pam Chrisman Milac and Lori Walker are in the business of inflation — but not the kind that has consumers grumbling. The two Radisson residents have founded Blown Away Balloons to “help people celebrate in style,” Milac told the Messenger. The company builds balloon arches, garlands, centerpieces and other sculptures.
Syracuse plant to close, leaving 62 workers out of a job
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 62 people will lose their jobs after a welding and fabrication company in Syracuse plans to close in March 2023. Specialty Welding and Fabricating of New York Inc. located on E Hiawatha Blvd, Syracuse will close on March 1, 2023, after they filed a notice under the New York’s Worker Adjustment […]
