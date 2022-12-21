ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, KY

WBKO

Colin Fratus signs his Letter of Intent with Campbellsville

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green senior kicker Colin Fratus signed his Letter of Intent to continue his academic and athletic career at Campbellsville University. One of his big reasons for choosing to go play for the Tigers was the coaching staff. “You know coach [Matt} Atwood was just...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
247Sports

Pair of Kentucky signees named to City of Palms All-Tournament Team

A pair of Kentucky signees were named to the All-Tournament Team of the prestigious City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers, Fla. this week. Philadephia (Pa.) Imhotep Charter 5-star wing Justin Edwards was named to the All-Tournament Team after leading the Panthers to the tournament title. In the championship game, Edwards finished with 16 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 blocks and for the event, averaged 15.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.8 steals over four games.
FORT MYERS, FL
yoursportsedge.com

Lyon’s Perry on the Verge of Western Kentucky Hoops History

If Mother Nature had just cooperated, there may well have been a new all-time leading scorer in Western Kentucky high school basketball history Friday night. The Lyon County Lyons had been scheduled to take on Caldwell County in the West Kentucky Hoops Classic, and there was a good chance that Lyon County’s Travis Perry would have taken another step up the all-time scoring ladder in Kentucky high school basketball history, and that step would have involved passing a legendary player from Hopkins County.
LYON COUNTY, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky OLB Jordan Wright decides on Music City Bowl

Kentucky OLB Jordan Wright has made his decision on whether or not he will play in the Wildcats’ bowl game. The Wildcats will take on Iowa in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 31. Wright has been an integral part of Kentucky’s defense this season, recording 29 tackles, a sack and an interception on the season.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Look: John Calipari Has A Message For Kentucky's Fan Base

Kentucky hasn't dominated the way John Calipari's teams often have over his coaching tenure. The Wildcats improved to 8-3 with a 88-68 win over Florida A&M on Wednesday night. Yet the Rattlers, who are 0-8 on the road this season, narrowed the deficit to as little as seven points at Rupp Arena during the second half.
LEXINGTON, KY
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols player who entered NCAA transfer portal finds new home

Former Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jimmy Calloway entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month and he’s already found a new home. Calloway signed with Louisville on Wednesday. The Cardinals recently hired Jeff Brohm away from Purdue to serve as the program’s head coach. Brohm was nearly hired as...
NASHVILLE, TN
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Mike Buchanon

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For nearly 30 years, Mike Buchanon has served Warren County as Judge Executive, touching the lives of everyone that has ever lived or visited. He has overseen the growth and development of the area, making it one of the most rapidly growing counties in the state of Kentucky.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Ferentz reveals QB situation ahead of Music City Bowl vs. Kentucky

Kirk Ferentz answered some questions regarding Iowa’s QB situation with its Music City Bowl matchup with Kentucky on the horizon. With Spencer Petras out due to injury and Alex Padilla in the transfer portal, there will be a different face under center. Someone noted that Joe Labas is currently...
LEXINGTON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

"Future I-569" signs unveiled alongside Western Kentucky Parkway

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – New highway signs marking a “Future I-569 Corridor” on a three-county section of the Wendell Ford Western Kentucky Parkway were unveiled on Thursday, signaling continued growth and Gov. Andy Beshear’s commitment to economic development in all regions of the state. At the...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Winter storm results in lots of accidents

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The snow and below zero wind chills wreaked havoc on Kentucky’s highways and interstates Friday night Dec. 23. A major accident was reported in Edmonson County. Interstate-65 saw multiple collisions forcing the southbound lanes to be shut down at the 63-mile marker, and KSP...
EDMONSON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Thousands lose power across central Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Thousands of people across central Kentucky woke up to no power Friday morning. In Lincoln County, many of the outages, which totaled more than 4,000 at one point, were caused by problems at a substation. Crews began working around 4 a.m. to restore power. Lincoln County Emergency...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

African American Museum begins moving back in old building

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last December, the African American Museum in Bowling Green was damaged by the tornado, like many other local businesses. However, soon after recovering, the museum was also damaged by a fire. “They turned the utilities on at 5:00 p.m., and by 8:00 that night, the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whvoradio.com

Clarksville Pursuit Ends In Oak Grove

A pursuit that started in Clarksville ended in Oak Grove Thursday night. Christian County emergency personnel say a pursuit with a black Mercedes that started in Clarksville crossed into Oak Grove on Hugh Hunter Road and came to a stop at the Pilot Travel Center on Pembroke Oak Grove Road.
OAK GROVE, KY
wymt.com

Baptist Health says several locations will no longer participate in Cigna network

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health says several of its locations will no longer participate in the Cigna network. Baptist Health officials say Baptist Health Lexington, La Grange, Floyd, Louisville and Richmond could not reach a new contract agreement with Cigna. We’re told the Cigna contract for those facilities has since been terminated, effective December 20.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Georgetown Police Department arrests, interrogates ‘Jack Frost’

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown police have captured the man accused of causing frost, ice, snow and freezing cold across Kentucky…Jack Frost himself!. Frost is under interrogation at the moment, and police say they’ve offered him a deal for early release — if he leaves town after Christmas.
GEORGETOWN, KY

