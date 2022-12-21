Read full article on original website
Kentucky football nabs highly-sought QB transfer Devin Leary, add 22 to roster on signing day
Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops and his staff reached into the transfer portal and grabbed its potential next starting quarterback. Devin Leary, regarded as one of the top transfers in the portal, will transfer to Kentucky from N.C. State and join five others, including former Vanderbilt running back Ray Davis, to jump to UK.
WBKO
Colin Fratus signs his Letter of Intent with Campbellsville
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green senior kicker Colin Fratus signed his Letter of Intent to continue his academic and athletic career at Campbellsville University. One of his big reasons for choosing to go play for the Tigers was the coaching staff. “You know coach [Matt} Atwood was just...
Pair of Kentucky signees named to City of Palms All-Tournament Team
A pair of Kentucky signees were named to the All-Tournament Team of the prestigious City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers, Fla. this week. Philadephia (Pa.) Imhotep Charter 5-star wing Justin Edwards was named to the All-Tournament Team after leading the Panthers to the tournament title. In the championship game, Edwards finished with 16 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 blocks and for the event, averaged 15.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.8 steals over four games.
yoursportsedge.com
Lyon’s Perry on the Verge of Western Kentucky Hoops History
If Mother Nature had just cooperated, there may well have been a new all-time leading scorer in Western Kentucky high school basketball history Friday night. The Lyon County Lyons had been scheduled to take on Caldwell County in the West Kentucky Hoops Classic, and there was a good chance that Lyon County’s Travis Perry would have taken another step up the all-time scoring ladder in Kentucky high school basketball history, and that step would have involved passing a legendary player from Hopkins County.
Kentucky Basketball Report Card Heading Into SEC Play
Kentucky basketball has concluded its slew of games against non-Power Five opponents, ending the first chapter of the 2022-23 regular season with a polarizing 88-68 victory over Florida A&M on Wednesday. The Wildcats will enter SEC play with an 8-3 record, having mostly squashed their ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky OLB Jordan Wright decides on Music City Bowl
Kentucky OLB Jordan Wright has made his decision on whether or not he will play in the Wildcats’ bowl game. The Wildcats will take on Iowa in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 31. Wright has been an integral part of Kentucky’s defense this season, recording 29 tackles, a sack and an interception on the season.
247Sports
Kentucky basketball: John Calipari, players discuss bounceback performance against Florida A&M
Kentucky was able to bounce back from a loss to UCLA with an 88-68 win over Florida A&M. John Calipari's team was led by 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting from Cason Wallace, as the freshman knocked down 5-of-6 3-pointers and added nine assists. “I think I came to the game...
Look: John Calipari Has A Message For Kentucky's Fan Base
Kentucky hasn't dominated the way John Calipari's teams often have over his coaching tenure. The Wildcats improved to 8-3 with a 88-68 win over Florida A&M on Wednesday night. Yet the Rattlers, who are 0-8 on the road this season, narrowed the deficit to as little as seven points at Rupp Arena during the second half.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols player who entered NCAA transfer portal finds new home
Former Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jimmy Calloway entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month and he’s already found a new home. Calloway signed with Louisville on Wednesday. The Cardinals recently hired Jeff Brohm away from Purdue to serve as the program’s head coach. Brohm was nearly hired as...
Everything John Calipari Said After Kentucky's 88-68 Win Over Florida AM
Below is everything Kentucky head coach John Calipari said following No. 19 Kentucky's 88-68 win over the Florida A&M Rattlers on Wednesday night inside Rupp Arena: Q. Does Cason have another level in his game despite what he did on the floor tonight? JOHN CALIPARI: Well, he made shots ...
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Mike Buchanon
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For nearly 30 years, Mike Buchanon has served Warren County as Judge Executive, touching the lives of everyone that has ever lived or visited. He has overseen the growth and development of the area, making it one of the most rapidly growing counties in the state of Kentucky.
WKYT 27
Over 41,000 Kentucky homes without power according to Governor Beshear
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - 41,000 Kentucky homes are without power, according to Governor Beshear. Most of downtown Lexington is without power. We are also aware of an outage in Richmond. We cannot confirm that the outages are weather-related at this time. This story is developing.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz reveals QB situation ahead of Music City Bowl vs. Kentucky
Kirk Ferentz answered some questions regarding Iowa’s QB situation with its Music City Bowl matchup with Kentucky on the horizon. With Spencer Petras out due to injury and Alex Padilla in the transfer portal, there will be a different face under center. Someone noted that Joe Labas is currently...
kentuckytoday.com
"Future I-569" signs unveiled alongside Western Kentucky Parkway
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – New highway signs marking a “Future I-569 Corridor” on a three-county section of the Wendell Ford Western Kentucky Parkway were unveiled on Thursday, signaling continued growth and Gov. Andy Beshear’s commitment to economic development in all regions of the state. At the...
WBKO
Winter storm results in lots of accidents
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The snow and below zero wind chills wreaked havoc on Kentucky’s highways and interstates Friday night Dec. 23. A major accident was reported in Edmonson County. Interstate-65 saw multiple collisions forcing the southbound lanes to be shut down at the 63-mile marker, and KSP...
WKYT 27
Thousands lose power across central Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Thousands of people across central Kentucky woke up to no power Friday morning. In Lincoln County, many of the outages, which totaled more than 4,000 at one point, were caused by problems at a substation. Crews began working around 4 a.m. to restore power. Lincoln County Emergency...
WBKO
African American Museum begins moving back in old building
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last December, the African American Museum in Bowling Green was damaged by the tornado, like many other local businesses. However, soon after recovering, the museum was also damaged by a fire. “They turned the utilities on at 5:00 p.m., and by 8:00 that night, the...
whvoradio.com
Clarksville Pursuit Ends In Oak Grove
A pursuit that started in Clarksville ended in Oak Grove Thursday night. Christian County emergency personnel say a pursuit with a black Mercedes that started in Clarksville crossed into Oak Grove on Hugh Hunter Road and came to a stop at the Pilot Travel Center on Pembroke Oak Grove Road.
wymt.com
Baptist Health says several locations will no longer participate in Cigna network
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health says several of its locations will no longer participate in the Cigna network. Baptist Health officials say Baptist Health Lexington, La Grange, Floyd, Louisville and Richmond could not reach a new contract agreement with Cigna. We’re told the Cigna contract for those facilities has since been terminated, effective December 20.
WTVQ
Georgetown Police Department arrests, interrogates ‘Jack Frost’
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown police have captured the man accused of causing frost, ice, snow and freezing cold across Kentucky…Jack Frost himself!. Frost is under interrogation at the moment, and police say they’ve offered him a deal for early release — if he leaves town after Christmas.
