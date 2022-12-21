Warrior Womens Head Basketball Coach, Ana Wurtz, Joins the Winona Sports Network to Talk About the Tough Weekend and Looking Ahead to the Second Half of the Season

(KWNO)- Early this morning, around 3:39 a.m. The Winona Police and Winona Fire Department responded to a possible house fire report on the 200 block of St. Charles street. The Winona Fire Department was first on the scene and was able to extinguish the fire fairly quickly. The WPD says that the fire was on the living room carpet and only a couple of feet by a couple of feet wide.

WINONA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO