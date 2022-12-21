Warrior Womens Head Basketball Coach, Ana Wurtz, Joins the Winona Sports Network to Talk About the Tough Weekend and Looking Ahead to the Second Half of the Season

Read full article on original website
Mary C. Foegen
Mary C. Foegen died peacefully at Winona Health on Dec. 11, 2022, of acute myeloid leukemia. She was born to Andrew & Margaret Christoph in Madison, WI on May 31, 1932. She graduated from St. Raphael Elementary School and from Edgewood High School, Madison in 1949. She was employed as...
Evelyn T. Woychik
Evelyn T. Woychik, 94, formerly of Arcadia, died on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at St. Anne’s of Winona. Evelyn was born in Arcadia on November 1, 1928, to Benedict and Theresa (Reck) Sonsalla. She was united in marriage to Alphonse “Allie” Woychik on October 2, 1956, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, where Evelyn was a lifelong member. Alphonse preceded Evelyn in death on February 21, 1989.
House Fire in Early Morning Hours May Lead to Arson Charges
(KWNO)- Early this morning, around 3:39 a.m. The Winona Police and Winona Fire Department responded to a possible house fire report on the 200 block of St. Charles street. The Winona Fire Department was first on the scene and was able to extinguish the fire fairly quickly. The WPD says that the fire was on the living room carpet and only a couple of feet by a couple of feet wide.
Winona Man Arrested for Domestic Assault
(KWNO)- The Winona County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a residence in the 27000 block of Cty Rd. 9 because of a domestic disturbance. The caller told the Sheriff’s Office that Carter Briggs, 20 of Winona, was completely out of control. The Caller also stated that Briggs even bit another family member.
Winona Police Involved in Pursuit, Investigation Still Open
(KWNO)- At 1:16 a.m. early this morning a Winona Police Officer watched a vehicle hit the guard rail on the Hwy 43 bridge. The Officer then signaled for the driver to pull over with his lights and siren but the vehicle refused to stop and began driving faster away. The...
