ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Tri-City Herald

‘I’m OK!’ Cowboys Car Wreck Video: Rookie OUT vs. Eagles?

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive end Sam Williams says he is “OK” after he was involved in a Thursday afternoon car crash in Plano. But as of Friday morning, the Cowboys have yet to clear him for the weekend’s game, team owner Jerry Jones telling 105.3 The Fan that Williams’ status is dependent on the “concussion question.”
Tri-City Herald

Jack Conklin’s Extension a Surprise, But Perhaps it Shouldn’t Be

Between coming off of a major knee injury and the cost involved, it seemed the Cleveland Browns might be content to allow tackle Jack Conklin hit free agency and see him sign elsewhere, perhaps recouping a handsome compensatory prize. The Browns opted to keep him, which is surprising, but maybe it shouldn't be.
CLEVELAND, OH
Tri-City Herald

Lions Changed Flight Schedule to Avoid Inclement Weather

The Detroit Lions have called an audible in anticipation of an impending winter storm. With snow on the horizon, head coach Dan Campbell and company will travel to their Week 16 game at the Carolina Panthers a day early. Originally supposed to fly Friday, the team will fly to Carolina on Thursday.
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Tua Tagovailoa Pro Bowl Snub Overshadows Week 16: Bama in the NFL

View the original article to see embedded media. Pro Bowl selections announced Wednesday became the talk of the league on Week 16 of the regular season, especially the omission of the player who had led all the fan voting part of the selection process, Tua Tagovailoa. The Miami Dolphins quarterback...
ALABAMA STATE
Tri-City Herald

Hykeem Williams, Travis Hunter clash over Early Signing Day comments

Florida State officially signed five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams on Wednesday afternoon. Williams was the first five-star prospect to ink with the Seminoles under head coach Mike Norvell and the highest-ranked receiver to come in since 2015. Despite late pushes from Colorado, Texas A&M, and Miami, there was no drama...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tri-City Herald

The Latest on Rose Bowl Ticket Availability

Penn State and Utah have sold out their Rose Bowl ticket allotments, sending most buyers to the secondary market. As the Jan. 2 game approaches, ticket prices are trending downward. The starting price for Rose Bowl tickets was $124 on Dec. 22, according to SI Tickets, about $25 lower than...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Tri-City Herald

NFL Week 17 Picks, Predictions and Best Bets to Back

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. There are two weeks left in the season and as we head into 2023, just five teams – the Bears, Cardinals, Rams, Texans and Broncos – have been eliminated. That should make for some competitive games and challenging selections in our NFL Week 17 picks and predictions.
OHIO STATE
Tri-City Herald

Tre Mann Shines in First OKC Blue Game

On Wednesday night, most Oklahoma City fans were likely watching the Thunder take down the Portland Trail Blazers for the second time in three nights. At the same time, however, Mann was leading the OKC Blue to a dominant victory over the Lakeland Magic in Las Vegas at the G League Showcase.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

Steelers Changing Field to Replicate Immaculate Reception

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are still set to honor the late Franco Harris during their Week 16 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders and are taking extra steps to ensure the stage is set for the moment. The Steelers will retire Harris's number at halftime of the game and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Don’t Expect Any More Major Moves From The Guardians This Offseason

The Guardians sat last offseason's free agency out and didn't make any major moves. This offseason was a different story, but don't expect the organization to continue with the moves they've already made. Cleveland's front office set out to make improvements during the offseason coming off a surprising and successful...
CLEVELAND, OH
Tri-City Herald

National Sports Personality: Cincinnati Bengals Are The Best Team In The League

CINCINNATI — Colin Cowherd is a big believer in the Cincinnati Bengals. The host of The Herd on FS1 has Zac Taylor's team at No. 1 in his latest "Herd Hierarchy." "I think Cincinnati is the best team in the league," Cowherd said. "I've been on this for seven weeks, situationally best team in football, six-game winning streak. Burrow now has time to throw. He's completing 70% of his throws. I don't see a lot of weaknesses here."
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy