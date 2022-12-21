Read full article on original website
kmmo.com
SALINE COUNTY COMMISSION HEARS UPDATE ON NATIONAL OPIOID SETTLEMENT FUNDS AND WARMING CENTERS
Saline County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Thompson gave an update on National Opioid Settlement Funds during a meeting of the Saline County Commission on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Thompson stated that Saline County will receive $112,452.87. The funds will arrive by check periodically according to Thompson. In other news from the...
kmmo.com
CITY OF FAYETTE LIKELY TO SEEK PUBLIC SAFETY SALES TAX AGAIN
The City of Fayette will likely try again to pass a public safety tax that will be used to augment the budgets of Fayette police and fire departments. If approved by the city council, the measure would go before voters on the April 4, 2023 ballot. The tax was rejected...
kmmo.com
HIGGINSVILLE BOARD OF ALDERMEN DISCUSS BILL TO AUTHORIZE EXECUTION AND DELIVERY OF SOLAR ACCESS EASEMENT
The Higginsville Board of Aldermen discussed a bill authorizing execution and delivery of a solar access easement at a recent meeting. Higginsville Electric Superintendent Ron Kumm stated that the bill was for a change of easement on property south of town due to a change in ownership. Kumm also stated...
KMZU
Missouri Attorney General files lawsuit against Gygr Gas
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed a lawsuit against propane gas supplier Gygr Gas. The lawsuit that was filed in Cooper County alleges that Gygr Gas abruptly closed, failed to notify its customers that it would stop making the propane deliveries they depend on during the cold winter months, and failed to refund customers.
kmmo.com
NEW FRANKLIN MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY FOR POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN HOWARD COUNTY
A New Franklin man has been charged with a felony for possession of a controlled substance in Howard County. According to a report from the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, deputies approached a vehicle on County Road 342 in Howard County and a man identified as Joshua Gerlach approached their vehicle. Gerlach stated that he had run out of gas and had to walk to his mother’s house to get help.
kmmo.com
SALISBURY SCHOOL BOARD TAKES SEVERAL ACTIONS DURING ITS MEETING
The Salisbury School District board of Education took several actions during its meeting on Tuesday, December 20. The board moved to solicit roofing project bids for the high school and elementary buildings. The motion passed with a unanimous vote. The board also passed a motion to add an additional pay...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA PD ARREST TWO SUBJECTS AFTER EXECUTING A SEARCH WARRANT
The Sedalia Police Department arrested two subjects after executing a search warrant on December 21, 2022. The department received a report of someone stealing packages off of a front porch on November 18. An investigation revealed that suspects stole packages from other residents as well. Investigators from the Latent Unit...
MSHP Arrest Reports for December 22, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 23-year-old Chelsea D. Moore of Sedalia at 1:28 a.m. Thursday in Johnson County. She was suspected of driving while intoxicated, prior offender; driving while revoked; and was also wanted on a misdemeanor Pettis County warrant. Moore was taken to the Johnson County Jail. The...
kmmo.com
BOTHWELL FOUNDATION COMMITTEE GIVES AUTOMATED EXTERNAL DEFIBRILLATOR TO SMITHTON YOUTH SPORTS COMPLEX
Wear Red for Women, a Bothwell Foundation Committee, recently gave an automated external defibrillator (AED) to the Smithton Youth Sports Complex. The complex is located south of Sedalia on Highway TT. The AED is a small, lightweight device that allows individuals and first responders to treat sudden cardiac arrest. The machine automatically analyzes the heart rhythm and when appropriate delivers an electrical shock to the heart to restore normal rhythm.
kmmo.com
SLATER SUPERINTENDENT REPORTS ON UPDATED INSURANCE RATE DURING BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING
Slater School District Superintendent Terry Lorenz reported the updated insurance rate for the district at the Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, December 20. Lorenz reported there will be a 5.5 percent increase. In other news from the meeting, several Slater seniors gave a presentation about the senior trip. The...
kmmo.com
GLASGOW SCHOOL BOARD HEAR PRESENTATIONS ON HVAC UPGRADES
The Glasgow School Board heard a presentations on HVAC upgrades during its meeting on Tuesday, December 20. The board heard a presentation from Performance Services regarding the possible HVAC upgrades, as well as a presentation from LJ Hart on lease purchase options to pay for the proposed upgrades. The board...
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MUNICIPAL SERVICES SUSPENDS TRASH SERVICE DUE TO WINTER STORM
Marshall Municipal Services has suspended trash collection for residential customers due to the winter storm, for Thursday, December 22, 2022 and Friday, December 23, 2022. Commercial pick up will continue as scheduled.
mykdkd.com
Jury Finds Windsor Man Guilty of Murder in the First Degree
The Henry County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announces that on December 16, 2022, Shane Chesher, 37, Windsor, was found guilty by a Henry County jury of murder in the first degree, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney LaChrisha Gray prosecuted the case on behalf...
Marshall Woman Injured in Saline County Rollover
A Marshall woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday night in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2006 Honda Civic, driven by 20-year-old Traia L. Crabtree of Marshall, was at Route YY and 185th Road (southwest of Marshall) around 10:30 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned, striking a utility pole before coming to rest.
muddyrivernews.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop B announces promotion, transfer
MACON, Mo. — Capt. Erik A. Gottman, commanding officer of Troop B, Macon, recently announced Cpl. John R. Henry is being promoted to the rank of sergeant effective Jan. 1. He will be designated zone commander of Zone 9, Marion and Ralls counties. Gottman also announced the transfer of Trooper Caleb L. Hirner from Troop B, Zone 3, to Zone 8.
Sedalia Police Reports For December 21, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Early Tuesday morning, Officers observed a car driving westbound on East 16th Street around South Washington Avenue. Officers noticed the car was weaving in and out of the lane, and had a driver's headlight out. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle as it pulled into the Cenex gas station at 16th Street and South Ohio Avenue. The driver was found to be intoxicated by drugs and in possession of drug paraphernalia. Angela Dawn Brandes, 48 of Sedalia, was arrested and taken to the Pettis County Jail. Brandes was booked and released on charges of Driving While Intoxicated (Drugs) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
kmmo.com
STATE FAIR COMMUNITY COLLEGE TO OFFER SIX SIGMA BLACK BELT EXAMINATION PREPARATION BEGINNING IN FEBRUARY
State Fair Community College’s (SFCC) The Learning Force will be offering Six Sigma Black Belt examination preparation training in live Zoom sessions from 3:30 p.m to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting February 23, 2023, and ending April 13, 2023. The deadline to enroll is January 24, 2023.
kjluradio.com
Warsaw man suffers serious injuries in crash, cited for suspected DWI
A Benton County man is cited for driving under the influence of alcohol after he wrecks his car about 15 miles southeast of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Jayson Henson, 30, of Warsaw, was driving on Highway 7 on Wednesday afternoon near the town of Edwards when he travelled off the side of the road. The patrol says Henson crossed back over the highway and traveled off the other side of the road, striking multiple trees.
kmmo.com
BARBARA LEE DAVENPORT
Barbara Lee Davenport, 83, of Marshall, MO, died Thursday, December 22, 2022, surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall with William W. Harlow officiating. Burial will follow in Ridge Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society or Roy Blunt Center for Alzheimer’s Research. An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
kmmo.com
WIND CHILL ADVISORY ISSUED IN SEVERAL AREA COUNTIES
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory until 12 p.m. Saturday, December 24. Dangerously cold wind chills are expected, with wind chills as low as 20-below-zero. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin quickly. The counties affected include Saline, Johnson, Lafayette, Pettis, and Cooper...
