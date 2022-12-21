This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Early Tuesday morning, Officers observed a car driving westbound on East 16th Street around South Washington Avenue. Officers noticed the car was weaving in and out of the lane, and had a driver's headlight out. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle as it pulled into the Cenex gas station at 16th Street and South Ohio Avenue. The driver was found to be intoxicated by drugs and in possession of drug paraphernalia. Angela Dawn Brandes, 48 of Sedalia, was arrested and taken to the Pettis County Jail. Brandes was booked and released on charges of Driving While Intoxicated (Drugs) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO