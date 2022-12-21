Read full article on original website
'Don't cancel Christmas': Updated weekend forecast
According to Meteorologist Mark Johnson, weather conditions will improve Saturday from Friday's blizzard with Sunday's weather looking promising for those who may be looking to travel for the holiday.
Chef Rocco Whalen shares his holiday slider recipe
CLEVELAND — Whether you're trying to utilize leftover Christmas ham or create an easy appetizer for grandma's house, chef and owner of Fahrenheit in Tremont, Rocco Whalen's slider recipe will do the trick. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free...
Cleveland's coolest kid musician: Meet Jesse Jukebox
CLEVELAND — Jesse Jukebox wants to bring the joy of music to the kids of Northeast Ohio. The joy of music that inspired his own confidence as he struggled as a kid diagnosed with ADHD. Jesse Jukebox is a Northeast Ohio musical artist that makes fun and interactive children's...
Mike Polk Jr.'s official holiday survey for kids
CLEVELAND — It's the most wonderful time of the year, especially if you're a kid - or maybe just a kid at heart. So it's only fitting that we sent our very own Mike Polk Jr. to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo's Wild Winter Lights to hear from kids themselves about all they know and love about the holiday season. And from trivia to favorite songs and even a special appearance from The Grinch, there was plenty of holiday magic to go around.
How to get tickets for the Cleveland LEGO Convention
A massive LEGO convention is coming to Cleveland in 2023 and supporting underprivileged children.
Cleveland might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Cleveland.
Unforgettable road trip: 4 strangers drive from Florida to Cleveland after canceled flight
Four strangers desperate to get home for Christmas took a road trip they will not soon forget. Their flight from Florida to Cleveland was canceled, and after a little bit of anxious thought, they all piled into a rental car to make it home for the holidays.
LEGO convention coming to Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds next summer
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — Calling all LEGO lovers in The Land!. The Cleveland Brick Convention is coming to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds in the summer of 2023. On July 22 and 23, LEGO artists from around the United States will gather in Middleburg Heights to showcase their creations, including "Star Wars"-themed builds as well as some from local artists. There will also be "meet-and-greets with LEGO celebrities," according to a press release.
Lakewood's 'Mr. Christmas' creating family memories for generations
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Head in past the two-story Raggedy Ann doll straight to the back of Hixson's and your world is transformed into a Christmas Wonderland. Trees and decorations take over every available space and in a green armchair sits the man some call "Mr. Christmas." At 93, Bill...
While Ohio is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Portage County along the Cuyahoga River in northeast Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.
Browns kick off for one of coldest home games ever
At kickoff, the real temperature will be 5 degrees. The wind chill, especially in the stadium off the lake, will make it feel like -20 degrees.
Winter storm closings and cancellations
A blizzard warning, winter storm warning and wind chill warning are in effect through Saturday morning for all of Northeast Ohio.
7 Affordable Cleveland Wedding Venues
Hoping to find an affordable Cleveland wedding venue? We’ve got you covered! From a rustic seven-generation farm to a unique 1923 bank building, here are our top picks of places that won’t break the bank. Barn at Hart's Grove. Windsor, OH. Fab Features: a rustic, yet elegant venue...
'Just a wild story': Message in a bottle finds unbelievable way home to Parma family
PARMA, Ohio — This story starts nearly 23 years ago, when the Mural family from Parma was on vacation in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, and buried a message in a bottle. "I think it was our first day on the beach," Zenon Mural remembers. "We have all this pent-up energy, so we found a shovel at the beach house and said, 'Why don't we dig a hole?'"
Flights in and out of Cleveland likely to resume Saturday
There likely won’t be any flights going in or out of Cleveland tonight due to the storm. But there is hope that could change tomorrow. Most flights coming to or going out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport were canceled today. People likely won’t be able to catch a flight tonight or even early tomorrow, Commissioner of Operations Dan Radosavijevic said.
How to send us your weather pictures and videos
CLEVELAND — What is the weather like in your area? We want to see your photos and videos! Send them our way and we just might use your submissions during a 3News broadcast or right here on WKYC.com. How do you send us your pictures and videos? It's simple!...
From Riches to Rags: The Decline of Cleveland, Ohio
Cleveland, Ohio once saw unprecedented growth that led it to become the sixth-largest city in the U.S., but recently residents have fled from the area as major employers have closed their doors. While other major cities’ populations grow each year, Cleveland is the fifth-fastest shrinking city in the U.S. with its population falling 0.5 percent each year since 2014. Cleveland’s population peaked in the 1950s at 914,000 residents, and has now fallen to 372,624 – prompting some to call it a “dying city.”
List of closings and delays in Northeast Ohio for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Anticipation of extremely cold temperatures, high winds and snow from a winter storm has led to the closing of several county offices, libraries and local attractions for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Northeast Ohio beginning at...
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in Ohio
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors.
City of Cleveland issues snow parking ban beginning Thursday night until Saturday: See the full list of affected streets
CLEVELAND — With a severe winter storm on its way, the city of Cleveland has announced an emergency snow parking ban going into effect Thursday at 11 p.m. and lasting until at least Saturday at noon. According to Safety Director Karrie D. Howard's order, all "stopping, standing and parking...
