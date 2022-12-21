ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

Chef Rocco Whalen shares his holiday slider recipe

CLEVELAND — Whether you're trying to utilize leftover Christmas ham or create an easy appetizer for grandma's house, chef and owner of Fahrenheit in Tremont, Rocco Whalen's slider recipe will do the trick. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland's coolest kid musician: Meet Jesse Jukebox

CLEVELAND — Jesse Jukebox wants to bring the joy of music to the kids of Northeast Ohio. The joy of music that inspired his own confidence as he struggled as a kid diagnosed with ADHD. Jesse Jukebox is a Northeast Ohio musical artist that makes fun and interactive children's...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Mike Polk Jr.'s official holiday survey for kids

CLEVELAND — It's the most wonderful time of the year, especially if you're a kid - or maybe just a kid at heart. So it's only fitting that we sent our very own Mike Polk Jr. to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo's Wild Winter Lights to hear from kids themselves about all they know and love about the holiday season. And from trivia to favorite songs and even a special appearance from The Grinch, there was plenty of holiday magic to go around.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

LEGO convention coming to Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds next summer

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — Calling all LEGO lovers in The Land!. The Cleveland Brick Convention is coming to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds in the summer of 2023. On July 22 and 23, LEGO artists from around the United States will gather in Middleburg Heights to showcase their creations, including "Star Wars"-themed builds as well as some from local artists. There will also be "meet-and-greets with LEGO celebrities," according to a press release.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
Travel Maven

This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in Ohio

While Ohio is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Portage County along the Cuyahoga River in northeast Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.
OHIO STATE
herecomestheguide.com

7 Affordable Cleveland Wedding Venues

Hoping to find an affordable Cleveland wedding venue? We’ve got you covered! From a rustic seven-generation farm to a unique 1923 bank building, here are our top picks of places that won’t break the bank. Barn at Hart's Grove. Windsor, OH. Fab Features: a rustic, yet elegant venue...
CLEVELAND, OH
ideastream.org

Flights in and out of Cleveland likely to resume Saturday

There likely won’t be any flights going in or out of Cleveland tonight due to the storm. But there is hope that could change tomorrow. Most flights coming to or going out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport were canceled today. People likely won’t be able to catch a flight tonight or even early tomorrow, Commissioner of Operations Dan Radosavijevic said.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

How to send us your weather pictures and videos

CLEVELAND — What is the weather like in your area? We want to see your photos and videos! Send them our way and we just might use your submissions during a 3News broadcast or right here on WKYC.com. How do you send us your pictures and videos? It's simple!...
CLEVELAND, OH
abandonedspaces.com

From Riches to Rags: The Decline of Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio once saw unprecedented growth that led it to become the sixth-largest city in the U.S., but recently residents have fled from the area as major employers have closed their doors. While other major cities’ populations grow each year, Cleveland is the fifth-fastest shrinking city in the U.S. with its population falling 0.5 percent each year since 2014. Cleveland’s population peaked in the 1950s at 914,000 residents, and has now fallen to 372,624 – prompting some to call it a “dying city.”
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy