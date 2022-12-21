ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Knock Knock! This Lahaska Shop is Offering Unique Gifts for the Holiday Season

By John Fey
 3 days ago
Image via Knobs N' Knockers

The Bucks County shop offers a useful and unique gift that will be helpful all year round.

A Bucks County shop is offering an array of useful and artistic gifts for the holiday season, and their selection is quite the knock-out.

Knobs ‘N Knockers, located in Lahaska, specializes in custom door knobs and old-fashioned door knockers. With Christmas fast approaching and many local residents in the middle of celebrating Hanukkah, the shop offers unique gifts that will make anyone’s front entrance a sight to see.

“Looking for a gift for that person who has everything?” the shop said online after posting an artistic knocker. “They probably don’t have a door knocker like this!”

Along with cabinet hardware and a selection of mailboxes, this store is a rare find for those looking to upgrade their homes this coming year. It is also a great spot to find the perfect gift for the fixer-upper in your life.

What another location on Main Street in downtown Bethlehem, local residents and visitors have access to their wide array of wares and can choose which from door accessory will complement their homes the best.

Learn more about the shop and their knockers at Knobs ‘N Knockers.

