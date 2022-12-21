ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holly Springs, MS

wtva.com

13 NEMCC players signed with universities

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Thirteen Northeast Mississippi Community College (NEMCC) football players signed with four-year schools on Wednesday. Kylan Garrett - Southwestern Oklahoma State University. Javian Gipson-Holmes - East Central University. Bryce Harley - University of West Alabama. DJ King - Southwestern Oklahoma State University. Willie Latham III - Mississippi...
BOONEVILLE, MS
desotocountynews.com

Saulsberry to be eulogized at Northpoint Tuesday

Northpoint Christian School has announced that a vigil to honor the life of the late Christian Saulsberry will be held Tuesday at the school. Northpoint made the announcement on its social media channels Monday. Saulsberry starred in football at Northpoint and followed that success to a career at Itawamba Community...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

‘Mashed’ says this Horn Lake barbecue restaurant is the best in MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Guy Fieri, the frosted-haired mayor of Flavortown, has spoken. In a recent post on the blog Mashed, he named his top picks for the best restaurant in every state. In the Mid-South, one DeSoto County barbecue spot topped the list in Mississippi. Memphis Barbecue Company in Horn Lake, where World BBQ […]
HORN LAKE, MS
WREG

Neighbor helps woman living without heat, gas for three years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman in the Westwood neighborhood is struggling with something that many of us take for granted. Our playmaker Bertha Lowe told us about her neighbor Sarah. “Miss Sarah, I’ve known her for about seven years. About three years ago she went to get some help to get her house winterized. They […]
MEMPHIS, TN
wtva.com

Local firefighters fighting through the cold

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Temperatures will drop to single digits on Thursday night and while some people are in their warm homes, some local firefighters may not be as lucky. And while some might think that firemen have tons of gear to keep them warm, there is so much more that goes into doing their jobs during the winter months.
TUPELO, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

2 charged in shooting on I-40, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were arrested after a shooting on a Memphis interstate. On Dec. 2, Memphis Police officers took a report of an aggravated assault on I-40 near Whitten Road. A woman said she was traveling eastbound on the interstate passing Sycamore View Road when traffic began...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting on Wells Avenue that happened just before noon Wednesday. Police say a woman called them to report her friend was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers are investigating as a homicide. There’s no word on a possible suspect...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

1 fatally shot while MPD investigates homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead following two shootings in North Memphis on Wednesday. Police say officers initially responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Wells Avenue just before noon. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. To Michael Hollowell’s surprise, more than two hours later tragedy struck again near his […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Magnolia State Live

Police arrest one suspect, another flees after shoplifting more than $2,000 in merchandise from Mississippi sporting goods store

Police arrested one man and are looking for another after the two suspects stole more than $2,000 of merchandise from a Mississippi sporting goods store. Olive Branch Police report that shortly after 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, officers responded to the Olive Branch Academy Sports store in reference to a shoplifting in progress.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
wtva.com

Woman shot and killed in Tippah County

RIPLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman was fatally shot Friday morning in Tippah County and a suspect is in custody. Tippah County Sheriff Karl Gaillard said the incident happened at approximately 10:30 in the Ball Hill community. He said the shooting appears to have stemmed from a domestic altercation. He...
TIPPAH COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Suspect arrested in months-long forgery, vehicle theft case

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A case that began in October in Yalobusha County is cracked two months later in Madison County thanks to an alleged thief swiping the wrong license plate. Elisha Lindsey of Ridgeland is in the Yalobusha County jail, charged with Uttering Forgery. The investigation began...
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
WREG

Teen shot after trying to steal car with man inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man turned the tables on some would-be thieves who attempted to take his car in Raleigh Tuesday morning. Police said the would-be victim confronted two men and a young girl who were attempting to take his vehicle while he was sitting in it at the Avery Park Apartments. He then fired […]
MEMPHIS, TN

