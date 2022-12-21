Read full article on original website
Related
tri-statedefender.com
It’s ‘official’ – Whitehaven’s Rodney Saulsberry is ‘More Than A Coach’
Whitehaven High School head football coach Rodney Saulsberry now is “More Than A Coach” – officially. He is the inaugural winner of an award, created by Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., bearing that motto. Some people get a coaching job just for the extra money; others only...
wtva.com
13 NEMCC players signed with universities
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Thirteen Northeast Mississippi Community College (NEMCC) football players signed with four-year schools on Wednesday. Kylan Garrett - Southwestern Oklahoma State University. Javian Gipson-Holmes - East Central University. Bryce Harley - University of West Alabama. DJ King - Southwestern Oklahoma State University. Willie Latham III - Mississippi...
desotocountynews.com
Saulsberry to be eulogized at Northpoint Tuesday
Northpoint Christian School has announced that a vigil to honor the life of the late Christian Saulsberry will be held Tuesday at the school. Northpoint made the announcement on its social media channels Monday. Saulsberry starred in football at Northpoint and followed that success to a career at Itawamba Community...
No foul play in death of Memphis rapper Big Scarr, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The death of Memphis rapper Big Scarr is not considered suspicious, police said Friday. According to the Memphis Police Department, Scarr, whose real name was Alexander Woods, died Thursday. He was 22. Police did not say his cause of death, adding that the investigation is ongoing.
‘Mashed’ says this Horn Lake barbecue restaurant is the best in MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Guy Fieri, the frosted-haired mayor of Flavortown, has spoken. In a recent post on the blog Mashed, he named his top picks for the best restaurant in every state. In the Mid-South, one DeSoto County barbecue spot topped the list in Mississippi. Memphis Barbecue Company in Horn Lake, where World BBQ […]
12-year-old Memphis rapper spreads message of positivity, inspiration
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re in the midst of a joyful holiday season, but one Memphis rapper hopes to make spirits bright year-round. He’s only 12 years old, but he’s already sending positive messages through his music. Otis Morris, who raps as “Yung Hunnid,” said most people...
Mississippi Skies: Icy roads already causing headaches for drivers
Temperatures are plummeting across northern Mississippi at the 8 o’clock hour. While it’s still in the middle 50s in the Pine Belt and along the Gulf Coast, temps have fallen to 14 in Southaven and 22 in Oxford. Greenville is recording 27 degrees while Natchez has fallen to 43.
Neighbor helps woman living without heat, gas for three years
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman in the Westwood neighborhood is struggling with something that many of us take for granted. Our playmaker Bertha Lowe told us about her neighbor Sarah. “Miss Sarah, I’ve known her for about seven years. About three years ago she went to get some help to get her house winterized. They […]
wtva.com
Local firefighters fighting through the cold
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Temperatures will drop to single digits on Thursday night and while some people are in their warm homes, some local firefighters may not be as lucky. And while some might think that firemen have tons of gear to keep them warm, there is so much more that goes into doing their jobs during the winter months.
2 charged in shooting on I-40, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were arrested after a shooting on a Memphis interstate. On Dec. 2, Memphis Police officers took a report of an aggravated assault on I-40 near Whitten Road. A woman said she was traveling eastbound on the interstate passing Sycamore View Road when traffic began...
actionnews5.com
‘Out of nowhere’: Man shot, killed by person in crowd onlooking active homicide scene
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As police were wrapping up a homicide scene in the New Chicago area Wednesday afternoon, another man was shot and killed by a person in the onlooking crowd. Police were working on the scene of a fatal shooting on Wells Avenue just a few yards away.
2 men dead in Whitehaven double shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were killed in a double shooting Thursday night. At approximately 6:20 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting at Blue Crane Lane, in Whitehaven. When officers arrived, they found two men on the ground with gunshot wounds. Both victims were pronounced dead at the...
actionnews5.com
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting on Wells Avenue that happened just before noon Wednesday. Police say a woman called them to report her friend was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers are investigating as a homicide. There’s no word on a possible suspect...
1 fatally shot while MPD investigates homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead following two shootings in North Memphis on Wednesday. Police say officers initially responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Wells Avenue just before noon. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. To Michael Hollowell’s surprise, more than two hours later tragedy struck again near his […]
Driver shot on I-40, pulls over into car dealership, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting on I-40 sent one person to the hospital Wednesday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Memphis Police said, around 10:30 a.m., they responded to a shooting call at I-40 East and North Hollywood Street. When police got there, they found one person...
14-year-old girl, 17-year-old boy arrested after boy shot in stolen car, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teenagers are facing charges after a 17-year-old boy was shot in a stolen car Tuesday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said they received a shooting call on Bontura Drive around 4:15 a.m. When they arrived, officers said they found a 17-year-old...
Police arrest one suspect, another flees after shoplifting more than $2,000 in merchandise from Mississippi sporting goods store
Police arrested one man and are looking for another after the two suspects stole more than $2,000 of merchandise from a Mississippi sporting goods store. Olive Branch Police report that shortly after 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, officers responded to the Olive Branch Academy Sports store in reference to a shoplifting in progress.
wtva.com
Woman shot and killed in Tippah County
RIPLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman was fatally shot Friday morning in Tippah County and a suspect is in custody. Tippah County Sheriff Karl Gaillard said the incident happened at approximately 10:30 in the Ball Hill community. He said the shooting appears to have stemmed from a domestic altercation. He...
wcbi.com
Suspect arrested in months-long forgery, vehicle theft case
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A case that began in October in Yalobusha County is cracked two months later in Madison County thanks to an alleged thief swiping the wrong license plate. Elisha Lindsey of Ridgeland is in the Yalobusha County jail, charged with Uttering Forgery. The investigation began...
Teen shot after trying to steal car with man inside
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man turned the tables on some would-be thieves who attempted to take his car in Raleigh Tuesday morning. Police said the would-be victim confronted two men and a young girl who were attempting to take his vehicle while he was sitting in it at the Avery Park Apartments. He then fired […]
Comments / 0