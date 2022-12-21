4-star edge Samuel M'Pemba signs with Georgia

Just two weeks ago, four-star edge Samuel M’Pemba committed to Georgia, choosing the Bulldogs over Miami, Tennessee and Florida.

The nation’s No. 36 overall recruit, M’Pemba is a 6-foot-3, 240-pound pass rusher who has also lined up as a large slot wideout. He’ll focus on the defensive side of the ball in Athens.

He plans to enroll early after signing his national letter of intent to UGA on Wednesday. M’Pemba joins Gabriel Harris in Athens after playing alongside each other at IMG Academy last season.