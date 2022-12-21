ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs look to keep foot on the gas vs. Seahawks

By Field Level Media
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ty5g2_0jqJYRKm00

The Kansas City Chiefs tend to play to the level of their opponent. That was never more evident than last weekend at Houston, when the Chiefs were forced to work overtime to defeat the one-win Texans 30-24 to clinch their seventh consecutive AFC West title.

So, what is there to expect from the Chiefs (11-3) when they host a .500 team in the Seattle Seahawks (7-7) on Saturday?

"I mentioned it to the team -- you can't in today's (NFL) ... you can't go by the record," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. "Everything is so close, the parity ... it has never been where there have been so many close games as there are now that have been determined by one score."

The Seahawks can relate, having lost four of their past five games -- each of those decided by eight points or less -- to go from leading the NFC West to the outer edge of the playoff picture.

The Chiefs remain tied with Buffalo for the AFC's best record and have won seven of their past eight games -- the only loss being a 27-24 setback at reigning AFC champion Cincinnati -- but it hasn't been easy.

"It's not our identity. It's not what we want," Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon said of the close games. "But along the course of the season, things happen. It's not pretty. It's not the nicest. But we find a way to win, and that's all that matters."

However, one constant has been the play of Patrick Mahomes, who again is putting together a potential MVP season. Mahomes has thrown for a league-leading 4,496 yards and is on pace to surpass Peyton Manning's NFL record of 5,477 yards set in 2013.

Mahomes also has a league-leading 35 touchdown passes. His 105.0 passer rating is third in the league behind Miami's Tua Tagovailoa (107.8) and Seattle's Geno Smith (105.3).

"I always want to have that aggressiveness in me," Mahomes said of throwing downfield. "That's what got me here and who I am. But you have to find that spot where you're still aggressive but take what you can underneath."

Against the Texans, Mahomes was 36 of 41 for 336 yards and two touchdowns. He completed his final 20 attempts, meaning he's five shy of the league record entering Saturday's game.

"He's always striving to be better, no matter what type of game he has. He comes in Monday, right to the next script," McKinnon said of Mahomes. "The thing about him, no matter what the score is, no matter how many points we are down, how many points we're up, he wants to have his foot on the gas the whole time."

The Seahawks have had a couple of extra days to prepare after a 21-13 loss to visiting San Francisco last Thursday. But they'll be without one of Smith's top targets, as Tyler Lockett suffered a broken bone in his left hand that required surgery Monday. "You don't replace him," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said of Lockett, who leads the team with 964 yards receiving and eight TD catches.

Seahawks leading rusher Kenneth Walker III and fellow running back DeeJay Dallas missed practice time this week with ankle injuries, as did tight end Noah Fant (knee), safety Ryan Neal (knee), nose tackle Al Woods (Achilles) and linebacker Darrell Taylor (illness).

Chiefs defensive linemen Chris Jones, Mike Danna and Khalen Saunders missed practice with illnesses, as did tight end Jody Fortson (elbow). --Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ashe Post & Times

Out to finish strong after underwhelming seasons, Rams, Broncos meet

Sunday's game between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, Calif., will air on Nickelodeon with all the kid-friendly features one would expect from that network. That's appropriate, because both teams' seasons got slimed a long time before anyone thought about opening presents. Both shared great expectations in September, but neither will consider 2022 a fairy tale in any way. Denver traded for 10-year Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson...
DENVER, CO
Ashe Post & Times

Reports: Sean Payton assembling staff for planned NFL return

Sean Payton plans to be back on the sideline for an NFL team next season and has gone so far as to assemble the majority of his coaching staff. According to ESPN and NFL Network, Payton is near the top of the list of candidates for multiple teams and is believed to be under strong consideration with the Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts, and he's loosely connected to potential openings with the Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals. ...
Ashe Post & Times

Packers continue last-ditch playoff push at Miami

Aaron Rodgers remains upbeat about the Green Bay Packers' improving -- albeit still not great -- playoff chances. The Packers (6-8) will likely need to win their remaining three games and get some help to have a chance. Green Bay's next step in that goal will be one of its most difficult as it takes on the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Sunday afternoon -- the first of three NFL games on Christmas Day. ...
GREEN BAY, WI
Ashe Post & Times

Seahawks' Kenneth Walker III questionable, Tyler Lockett out

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett was officially ruled out for Week 16 with a hand injury, and the Seattle Seahawks are crossing their fingers running back Kenneth Walker III can play. Walker is officially questionable with ankle and back injuries. The team's leading rusher with 696 yards and nine touchdowns, Walker failed to top 50 rushing yards for the fourth consecutive game last week. The backup to Walker, DeeJay Dallas, was...
SEATTLE, WA
Ashe Post & Times

Rams' Sean McVay: Aaron Donald out vs. Broncos, likely for season

Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald is unlikely to play again this season, coach Sean McVay announced Friday. McVay initially ruled out Donald for Sunday's game against the visiting Denver Broncos due to the ankle injury he sustained in the Rams' 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 27. When asked if Donald, 31, would play again this season for the Rams (4-10), McVay was quick...
DENVER, CO
Ashe Post & Times

Ryan Tannehill out, Titans to start QB Malik Willis vs Houston

Rookie Malik Willis has the Tennessee Titans' playoff hopes in his hands when the Houston Texans visit on Christmas Eve, according to reports. Ryan Tannehill was ruled out by coach Mike Vrabel and reportedly will miss the rest of the season with a right ankle injury requiring season-ending surgery. Tannehill hurt his ankle absorbing a hit from Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Khalil Mack. Vrabel did not confirm Tannehill was out for the season when pressed on the matter Thursday afternoon. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
Ashe Post & Times

No. 13 Florida State aims for 10th win, faces Oklahoma in Cheez-It Bowl

The last time Florida State and Oklahoma met in a bowl game, the stage was much larger. It's been 22 seasons since the Sooners knocked off the Seminoles 13-2 to win the 2000 national championship. But when No. 13 Florida State and Oklahoma face off in the Cheez-It Bowl on Thursday in Orlando, Fla., both teams will have plenty of opportunity to make a year-ending statement. ...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Ashe Post & Times

Jalen Hurts, 7 other Eagles headline Pro Bowl Games rosters

The Philadelphia Eagles, who are an NFL-best 13-1, had a league-high eight players selected for the Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas, the replacement for the Pro Bowl contest. The NFL revealed the complete rosters on Wednesday, with Philadelphia having six players designated as starters. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver A.J. Brown, offensive linemen Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Landon Dickerson and cornerback Darius Slay were chosen as starters....
LAS VEGAS, NV
Ashe Post & Times

Top 10 matchup, QB changes add intrigue to Orange Bowl

A few weeks ago, a Tennessee-Clemson bowl matchup would have been one of the most appetizing of the season, featuring quarterbacks Hendon Hooker and DJ Uiagalelei. Neither player will be on the field when the No. 6 Volunteers face the No. 7 Tigers on Dec. 30 in the Orange Bowl at Miami Gardens, Fla., on Dec. 30. Hooker saw his sensational season for Tennessee end when he tore the ACL...
CLEMSON, SC
Ashe Post & Times

Steelers to host Raiders as Franco Harris tribute turns to sadness

With the playoffs slipping away and little to cheer about in a losing season, Pittsburgh Steelers fans are having even their fondest memories turn into moments of melancholy. The sudden passing Wednesday of Hall of Famer Franco Harris on the eve of the Steelers retiring his jersey and city celebrating one of iconic moments in NFL history has cast a pall over Saturday's Steelers-Las Vegas Raiders game. The team said...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ashe Post & Times

Battered backup QB Tyler Huntley to start vs. Falcons

Tyler Huntley is preparing to start in subfreezing temperatures while the Ravens wait for Lamar Jackson's knee to heal. Jackson has missed the past two games with a PCL strain and isn't ready to play, but Huntley is working through a right shoulder issue that put him on the injury report this week. The Ravens haven't had a TD pass this month, the last score by air coming from Jackson...
BALTIMORE, MD
Ashe Post & Times

Ashe Post & Times

West Jefferson, NC
737
Followers
4K+
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

 https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy