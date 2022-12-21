Read full article on original website
NFL Fantasy Football Forecast Week 16: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
Fantasy Football seasons are coming down to the wire. Here's a little help for Week 16. The post NFL Fantasy Football Forecast Week 16: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Tennessee Titans may rest players in Thursday's game vs. Dallas Cowboys, Mike Vrabel says
The Tennessee Titans' loss on Saturday, 19-14 to the Houston Texans, guaranteed that the Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars will play a winner-take-all game for the AFC South division title on the final weekend of the regular season. But before then is Thursday's Week 17 game against the Dallas Cowboys. For a team with a lengthy injury list on a short week at the end of the season, the Titans are in a position to rest some players...
Steelers Playoff Chances Keep Climbing With Help From Christmas Eve Games
The Pittsburgh Steelers playoff odds finally feel somewhat real.
Sporting News
NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV, explained: Details, cost, timeline for new streaming deal after DIRECTV departure
The NFL's Sunday Ticket package officially has a new home. On Thursday, the league announced that it would be heading to YouTube TV in 2023 and beyond. The package, which features ways for NFL fans to watch every out-of-market game, had been broadcast exclusively by DirecTV since its inception in 1994.
Chiefs give Andy Reid the perfect Christmas gift
What do you get for a coach who has a Super Bowl ring and just about everything else the NFL can provide?. The Kansas City Chiefs made a special delivery to coach Andy Reid after they defeated the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday. Travis Kelce delivered the present, which was in...
A Christmas Blessing From John Harbaugh
Moments after the Ravens qualified for the postseason with a victory over the Atlanta Falcons, coach John Harbaugh took some time to reflect on the Christmas season.
Colin Cowherd Predicting Notable NFL Upset This Weekend
During this Friday's edition of "The Herd," Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd unveiled his upset pick for Week 16. Believe it or not, Cowherd has the Patriots knocking off the Bengals this Saturday at Gillette Stadium. Cowherd thinks New England's defense will be able to slow down Cincinnati's offense,...
Giants vs. Vikings: NFL experts make Week 16 picks
The New York Giants (8-5-1) will visit the Minnesota Vikings (11-3) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 4-point road underdogs and that’s where the line remains as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who some...
Bills Announce New Decision On Wide Receiver Cole Beasley
Cole Beasley is on track to suit up for the Bills this Saturday. On Friday, the Bills elevated Beasley to their active roster. The veteran wideout was signed to the practice squad earlier this month. Beasley, 33, played for the Bills from 2019-2021. Last season, he had 82 receptions for...
Here are the full AFC, NFC rosters for 2023 Pro Bowl
Over 80 NFL stars have locked down a trip to Vegas. The full 44-man AFC and NFC rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas were revealed by the NFL on Wednesday night. The NFL-best Philadelphia Eagles led the league with eight selections, headlined by quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver A.J. Brown, tackle Lane Johnson, guard Landon Dickerson, center Jason Kelce and cornerback Darius Slay, all of whom were voted in as starters.
2 Bills Players Have Been Ruled Out For Saturday's Game
The Buffalo Bills will be without two players during Saturday's game against the Chicago Bears. During an appearance with WGR 550 on Thursday morning, head coach Sean McDermott ruled out center Mitch Morse and defensive end Boogie Basham. The team has since confirmed this news with an official announcement. The...
Winter Storm Has Thrown NFL Betting, Fantasy Football Into Chaos
A barrage of extreme winter weather is making its way across the United States — and the NFL’s special slate of Christmas Eve and Day games is set to take the brunt of it. With the precipitous rise of legalized sports betting and the fantasy football playoffs taking the forefront at this time of year, there’s simply too much money on the line to be ignored. Sportsbooks are paying attention.
Key Patriots Starter Reportedly Out For Rest Of Season
The New England Patriots will reportedly be without a critical special teamer for the rest of the season. Long snapper Joe Cardona will miss the team's final three games, according to a report from ESPN's Mike Reiss. Cardona has a torn tendon in his foot which will keep him sidelined.
NBC Sports
PFT’s NFL Week 16 2022 picks
Three weeks remain. Not nearly enough for MDS to catch me. With three disagreements in Week 15, MDS was right on two of them. He’s picked up a game, cutting the margin back to 10. For the year. I’m 145-77-1. MDS is 135-87-1. This week, we differ on...
fantasypros.com
Quick Lane Bowl: College Football News, Player Opt-Out Tracker & Game Preview (Bowling Green vs. New Mexico State)
Thor Nystrom tracks players opting out of upcoming bowl games as well as the coaching changes around the college football landscape. Thor will update the article through the remainder of the season to keep you updated on bowl games, college prospects, and the 2023 NFL Draft. And below we’ll take...
