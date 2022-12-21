ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans may rest players in Thursday's game vs. Dallas Cowboys, Mike Vrabel says

The Tennessee Titans' loss on Saturday, 19-14 to the Houston Texans, guaranteed that the Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars will play a winner-take-all game for the AFC South division title on the final weekend of the regular season. But before then is Thursday's Week 17 game against the Dallas Cowboys. For a team with a lengthy injury list on a short week at the end of the season, the Titans are in a position to rest some players...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Predicting Notable NFL Upset This Weekend

During this Friday's edition of "The Herd," Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd unveiled his upset pick for Week 16. Believe it or not, Cowherd has the Patriots knocking off the Bengals this Saturday at Gillette Stadium. Cowherd thinks New England's defense will be able to slow down Cincinnati's offense,...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Bills Announce New Decision On Wide Receiver Cole Beasley

Cole Beasley is on track to suit up for the Bills this Saturday. On Friday, the Bills elevated Beasley to their active roster. The veteran wideout was signed to the practice squad earlier this month. Beasley, 33, played for the Bills from 2019-2021. Last season, he had 82 receptions for...
NBC Sports Chicago

Here are the full AFC, NFC rosters for 2023 Pro Bowl

Over 80 NFL stars have locked down a trip to Vegas. The full 44-man AFC and NFC rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas were revealed by the NFL on Wednesday night. The NFL-best Philadelphia Eagles led the league with eight selections, headlined by quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver A.J. Brown, tackle Lane Johnson, guard Landon Dickerson, center Jason Kelce and cornerback Darius Slay, all of whom were voted in as starters.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

2 Bills Players Have Been Ruled Out For Saturday's Game

The Buffalo Bills will be without two players during Saturday's game against the Chicago Bears. During an appearance with WGR 550 on Thursday morning, head coach Sean McDermott ruled out center Mitch Morse and defensive end Boogie Basham. The team has since confirmed this news with an official announcement. The...
Front Office Sports

Winter Storm Has Thrown NFL Betting, Fantasy Football Into Chaos

A barrage of extreme winter weather is making its way across the United States — and the NFL’s special slate of Christmas Eve and Day games is set to take the brunt of it. With the precipitous rise of legalized sports betting and the fantasy football playoffs taking the forefront at this time of year, there’s simply too much money on the line to be ignored. Sportsbooks are paying attention.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Spun

Key Patriots Starter Reportedly Out For Rest Of Season

The New England Patriots will reportedly be without a critical special teamer for the rest of the season. Long snapper Joe Cardona will miss the team's final three games, according to a report from ESPN's Mike Reiss. Cardona has a torn tendon in his foot which will keep him sidelined.
NBC Sports

PFT’s NFL Week 16 2022 picks

Three weeks remain. Not nearly enough for MDS to catch me. With three disagreements in Week 15, MDS was right on two of them. He’s picked up a game, cutting the margin back to 10. For the year. I’m 145-77-1. MDS is 135-87-1. This week, we differ on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy