In yet another crackdown on women, Afghanistan’s Taliban government on Saturday told all non-governmental organizations in the country to suspend their female employees – supposedly because some of them wore the Islamic headscarf incorrectly. It was not immediately clear if the order applies to all women or only Afghan women working at the NGOs. At the same time, the Taliban said women could no longer attend religious classes at Kabul mosques. Saturday’s orders came just three days after the Taliban announced they’d no longer allow women to attend universities. Girls have already been excluded from secondary schools since the Taliban returned...

33 MINUTES AGO