Taliban orders NGOs to suspend female employees over headscarves
In yet another crackdown on women, Afghanistan’s Taliban government on Saturday told all non-governmental organizations in the country to suspend their female employees – supposedly because some of them wore the Islamic headscarf incorrectly. It was not immediately clear if the order applies to all women or only Afghan women working at the NGOs. At the same time, the Taliban said women could no longer attend religious classes at Kabul mosques. Saturday’s orders came just three days after the Taliban announced they’d no longer allow women to attend universities. Girls have already been excluded from secondary schools since the Taliban returned...
Salvadoran troops encircle capital district in second gang crackdown
More than 1,000 soldiers surrounded a district in El Salvador's capital on Saturday as part of President Nayib Bukele's war on gangs, the second such operation this month in the Central American country. Despite that criticism, El Salvador's Congress on Thursday once again extended the state of emergency for a month.
