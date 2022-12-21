‘RHOC’ Alum Vicki Gunvalson Dropped 22 Pounds With Diet and AirSculpt: Before and After Photos

Change doesn't have to wait for the new year. Vicki Gunvalson exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about her 22-pound weight loss with diet and AirSculpt — and gave a glimpse of her transformation.

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star, 60, had been working on losing weight when she noticed her cellulite becoming more apparent.

"Cellulite appears stronger when you're getting thinner," she told Us on Tuesday, December 20. "My butt and my legs were running into the same area. So I was in the Hamptons and I ran into LeeAnne Locken and she looked fabulous. I'm like, 'What in the hell did you do?' She's like, 'I lost weight, and I did AirSculpt.' I'm like, 'Liposuction.' She goes, 'No, AirSculpt.'"

AirSculpt is a body contouring treatment available exclusively at Elite Body Sculpture offices. The procedure permanently removes fat and tightens skin while sculpting targeted areas of the body. The minimally invasive process allows for quick healing.

"I lost about 20 pounds from my heaviest two, three years ago," she explained, noting that her diet included "intermittent fasting and trying to really limit sugars and things like that." Still, she wasn't seeing the results she wanted, so Gunvalson had her buttocks, thighs and cellulite targeted with AirSculpt.

"I was really excited 'cause I didn't have to go under general anesthetic, and they actually cut the bands of the cellulite so they won't appear anymore," she said.

The Bravo alum, however, noted that she knew AirSculpt wasn't a time machine.

"Cellulite is these bands that appear and push the skin up and [you] get these dimples. So I'm like, 'Well, get 'em gone. What can we do?' And [the doctor said], 'I definitely can improve. I'm not gonna put you back to when you were 20.' So I had a realistic expectation," she noted.

With no general aesthetic, stitches or pain medication involved, the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip star was ready to hit BravoCon — which took place in New York City in October — just three days after the procedure.

Gunvalson is thrilled with her transformation. "I'm approaching three months later, super happy with the results," she said. "There's no bruising after about three weeks and I'll be in a bathing suit and I'll do my best to be proud of the results. It's not perfect, but it's a whole lot better. And that's what I needed. It's a whole lot better without going under the knife."

The procedure helped the Chicago native hit her goal weight.

"I lost seven pounds from my two-week checkup to my three-month checkup, but overall I've lost about 22 pounds from my heaviest about a year ago," she said. "I'm a size 4/6 and I'm 5'8, so I don't wanna be a size 1 or 2. I'm a big girl. I love to cook. I love to eat. But I do one meal a day and that intermittent fasting really helped me."

