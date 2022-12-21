Read full article on original website
Black Hills Pioneer
Semi-truck, trailer roll over on bridge overpass near Exit 32
STURGIS — A semi-truck and trailer left the interstate near Interstate 90’s Exit 32 and the trailer ended up next to the overpass on the median side upside down on Dolan Creek Road early Wednesday morning. According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:20 a.m., Quentin...
KEVN
Semi-truck goes off road on I-90
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating an accident involving a semi-truck that occurred Wednesday morning in Sturgis. The patrol says a semi driver going westbound on I-90 lost control of his vehicle, leaving the roadway and entering the median. They say before the driver...
newscenter1.tv
Second convoy from Wall successfully arrives in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A second convoy of vehicles escorted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol successfully journeyed from Wall to Rapid City in blizzard conditions on Thursday. Each convoy brought approximately 25 vehicles. The convoy took around three hours to make the 50-mile trip due to extremely low visibility.
newscenter1.tv
Truck catches fire in Rapid City Menards parking lot
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire in the parking lot of the Menards in Rapid City Wednesday afternoon. RCFD said that they quickly extinguished the fire, and that no one was injured in the incident. The extreme cold had an impact on...
newscenter1.tv
“The right thing to do this time of year”: People help get others out of blizzard conditions that closed parts of I-90
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Blizzard conditions in South Dakota closed large sections of I-90 with reports of blowing wind and zero visibility. The interstate closure extended to the Minnesota state line, at 7 p.m. CST, Thursday, but a few people were able to make it back to Rapid City from Wall, SD with a few convoys through the day.
dakotanewsnow.com
Crews work through the night rescuing stranded people on Interstate 90
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Overnight, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office made a sweep of the closed section of Interstate 90 between Box Elder and Wall to try to account for all stranded or abandoned vehicles. According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, they believe everyone...
KELOLAND TV
Over 100 people stranded in Pennington County due to the winter storm
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The blowing snow and dangerously cold wind chills are making any kind of travel VERY difficult today across KELOLAND. Well over a hundred people were stranded in Western South Dakota after a blizzard hit the area. The high winds and blowing snow have led...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Fire Department responds to two structure fires
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Fire Department responded to two structure fires Wednesday and Thursday despite the freezing temperatures. The first structure fire occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening in the 3700 block of Canyon Lake Drive where there were reports of smoke in a hallway of an apartment building.
Black Hills Pioneer
Fire damages Spearfish trailer
SPEARFISH — Fire crews battled wind chills of about -50F Wednesday evening to extinguish a fire in a Spearfish trailer home. Shortly after 4:30 p.m., firefighters with the Spearfish Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at 360 Hillsview Rd.
South Dakota Under Winter Storm Emergency, Interstates Closed
Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) remains closed from Rapid City (exit 67) to Sioux Falls (exit 395) due to sustained high winds causing blizzard-like conditions. The current closure on I-90 has been extended from Sioux Falls (exit 402) to the Minnesota state line as of 7 p.m. (CT) on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
Black Hills Pioneer
2 vehicles destroyed in Spearfish car dealership fire
SPEARFISH — Two vehicles were destroyed in a vehicle fire Tuesday afternoon. At 3:41, Spearfish fire fighters responded to 321 Heritage Dr., the Auto Choice auto dealership, to a report of a vehicle on fire.
Black Hills Pioneer
Council praises Sturgis crews for storm response
STURGIS — Sturgis Police Chief Geody Vandewater was seen digging out cars to make way for emergency vehicles during the major snowstorm last week. That was just one of the examples of city crews, businesses, and residents who all went above and beyond their call of duty to help each other during the storm, and members of the Sturgis City Council made sure to recognize them for their hard work.
gowatertown.net
UPDATE: DOT reopening sections of Interstates 29, 90
PIERRE, S.D. – Sections of Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 are being reopened today, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, provided conditions improve as forecasted throughout the day. I-90 (westbound ONLY) from Wall to Rapid City has been reopened. The remaining section of I-90 between Wall and the Minnesota state line...
Hoses freeze during South Dakota business fire
Extremely cold temperatures provided extra challenges for crews battling a fire in Deadwood.
gowatertown.net
DOT closes nearly entire interstate highway system in South Dakota
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Nearly the entire interstate highway system in South Dakota is closed today due to blizzard conditions. On Thursday, the South Dakota DOT closed Interstate 90 between Sioux Falls and Rapid City, and later extended the closure even further, from Rapid City to the Minnesota line. Thursday night at...
newscenter1.tv
VIDEO: RCPD make arrest near Walmart on Lacrosse Street after shots were fired out of a car
UPDATE (8:21 p.m.): RCPD has identified the suspect as 32-year-old Jared King, who has been placed under arrest for Possession of a Loaded Firearm Intoxicated, Driving Under the Influence and other firearms-related charges. RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department has reported that an arrest was made on...
KELOLAND TV
Hoses freeze during Deadwood business fire
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO)-Extremely cold temperatures provided extra challenges for crews battling a fire in Deadwood. The Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department says it happened in the area of West Main Street on Tuesday. Crews arriving on scene found smoke coming from the roof and laundry room. Firefighters contained the fire by spraying it down with water.
KELOLAND TV
Interstate reopens in some areas of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds and blizzard warnings continue to linger in KELOLAND Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound, from Rapid City to Murdo. I-90 from Murdo to Mitchell, eastbound and...
newscenter1.tv
Snow Squall Warning prompts “No Travel Advised” from Wall to Box Elder
RAPID CITY, S.D.– A Snow Squall Warning issued for Pennington and Meade Counties has contributed to a “No Travel Advised” from Wall to Box Elder on I-90. Snow squalls cause rapid drops in visibility and deteriorating road conditions. Even after the squalls end, snow and wind continue through the day, which will lead to blowing snow and ground blizzard conditions Wednesday and Thursday.
Black Hills Pioneer
Mercury spill leads to hazardous material found at 7 homes, school
LEAD — Hazardous material crews continue to clean mercury spilled at Lead-Deadwood High School on Dec. 12. Additionally, seven homes of students were screened and all tested positive for mercury. Two of the homes required some clothing and book bags removed. One more home will have materials that need to be removed.
