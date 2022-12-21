BAKER - Police are investigating a deadly hit and run that happened on Plank Road early Tuesday morning. According to the Baker Police Department, officers were called to the 14000 block of Plank Road, near Lavey Lane, where a body was lying in the roadway. The man, later identified as Vincent Brassell, 64, died on the scene, and the vehicle that hit him was no longer present.

BAKER, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO