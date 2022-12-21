ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker, LA

wbrz.com

Officials name 64-year-old killed in hit and run on Plank Road Tuesday morning; officials searching for vehicle involved

BAKER - Police are investigating a deadly hit and run that happened on Plank Road early Tuesday morning. According to the Baker Police Department, officers were called to the 14000 block of Plank Road, near Lavey Lane, where a body was lying in the roadway. The man, later identified as Vincent Brassell, 64, died on the scene, and the vehicle that hit him was no longer present.
BAKER, LA
WAFB

Man killed in hit and run; driver sought

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department is trying to locate the person responsible for a deadly hit and run. According to police, the crash happened on Plank Road near Lavey Lane in Baker on Tuesday, Dec. 20 around 1:30 a.m. Officials said they found the man lying dead...
BAKER, LA
wbrz.com

Police searching for missing 15-year-old out of Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Officers are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen in a Baton Rouge neighborhood. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Gloria Barcelona, 15, missing Friday morning. Barcelona was reported missing to the police Wednesday and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a multi-colored shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes. She is 5'3" and 110 pounds.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Three runaway girls from Denham Springs found safe Friday, deputies say

DENHAM SPRINGS - A group of three girls who reportedly ran away from their Livingston Parish homes Thursday were found safe by Friday night. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, 12-year-old Olivia Carrier, 14-year-old Anna Barker and 16-year-old Jandi Hughes were last seen on Spur Drive in Denham Springs around midnight Thursday.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
theadvocate.com

One dead after head-on car crash in Ascension Parish

A Geismar man was killed after his vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into another vehicle Thursday, according to Louisiana State Police. Authorities say 62-year-old Michael Head was driving west on LA-928 in Ascension Parish when his 2014 Cadillac SRX crossed the center line into the eastbound lane and collided with a 2013 Toyota 4Runner.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies searching for 3 runaway girls last seen in Denham Springs overnight

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are searching for three girls who reportedly ran away from their Livingston Parish homes overnight. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, 12-year-old Olivia Carrier, 14-year-old Anna Barker and 16-year-old Jandi Hughes were last seen on Spur Drive in Denham Springs around midnight Thursday. Carrier was...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
WAFB.com

Person sought in connection with armed robbery at Circle K on Plank Road

Clay and Sheila Fletcher are facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the death of their daughter, Lacey Fletcher. According to police, the crash happened on Plank Road near North 22nd Street on Tuesday, Dec. 20 around 1:30 a.m. BRPD, other departments update public on resources available (Full...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Police identify victim of deadly shooting at LSU off-campus apartments

Here are some last-minute reminders for protecting your house before the cold hits. Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office distributes Christmas gifts. Santa’s helpers with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office filled a big room with toys, games, and even bikes for deserving children. Mental health resources for those...
brproud.com

Man killed in shooting at apartments near LSU Wednesday morning identified

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly shooting that happened at apartments near LSU Wednesday morning. Police said Tyren Henderson, 21, was shot and died at the scene at the Lark Apartments in the 4100 block of Burbank Drive around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

BRPD looking to identify man accused of burglary at business

Clay and Sheila Fletcher are facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the death of their daughter, Lacey Fletcher. BRPD, other departments update public on resources available (Full News Conference) Updated: 5 hours ago. The Baton Rouge Police Department and other departments are letting the public know what...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

18-year-old arrested for stabbing person multiple times

BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old was arrested Wednesday for stabbing another person during an argument Tuesday evening. According to arrest documents, De'Quan Hutchinson was arguing with another person at his home around 6 p.m. Tuesday. Officers say Hutchinson left the argument, went to his room to grab a knife and...
BATON ROUGE, LA

