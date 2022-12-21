Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood GrillM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
wbrz.com
Officials name 64-year-old killed in hit and run on Plank Road Tuesday morning; officials searching for vehicle involved
BAKER - Police are investigating a deadly hit and run that happened on Plank Road early Tuesday morning. According to the Baker Police Department, officers were called to the 14000 block of Plank Road, near Lavey Lane, where a body was lying in the roadway. The man, later identified as Vincent Brassell, 64, died on the scene, and the vehicle that hit him was no longer present.
wbrz.com
Officials investigating fire that scorched house in neighborhood off Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - Investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire off Plank Road Friday evening. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said it responded to the fire at a home on Peerless Street, in a neighborhood off Plank Road, shortly before 5:30 p.m. Crews arrived to find...
wbrz.com
Detectives searching for man accused of stealing vehicle in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Deputies are searching for a man wanted for the alleged theft of a motor vehicle out of Livingston Parish. According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for Derrick Maurer as of Thursday. He is wanted for theft of a motor vehicle.
Man killed in hit and run; driver sought
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department is trying to locate the person responsible for a deadly hit and run. According to police, the crash happened on Plank Road near Lavey Lane in Baker on Tuesday, Dec. 20 around 1:30 a.m. Officials said they found the man lying dead...
wbrz.com
Police searching for missing 15-year-old out of Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Officers are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen in a Baton Rouge neighborhood. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Gloria Barcelona, 15, missing Friday morning. Barcelona was reported missing to the police Wednesday and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a multi-colored shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes. She is 5'3" and 110 pounds.
wbrz.com
Three runaway girls from Denham Springs found safe Friday, deputies say
DENHAM SPRINGS - A group of three girls who reportedly ran away from their Livingston Parish homes Thursday were found safe by Friday night. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, 12-year-old Olivia Carrier, 14-year-old Anna Barker and 16-year-old Jandi Hughes were last seen on Spur Drive in Denham Springs around midnight Thursday.
theadvocate.com
One dead after head-on car crash in Ascension Parish
A Geismar man was killed after his vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into another vehicle Thursday, according to Louisiana State Police. Authorities say 62-year-old Michael Head was driving west on LA-928 in Ascension Parish when his 2014 Cadillac SRX crossed the center line into the eastbound lane and collided with a 2013 Toyota 4Runner.
Baton Rouge deputies lead drug bust that results in five arrests, discovery of fentanyl laboratory
A weeks-long Baton Rouge-based investigation into suspected drug activity led to a bust, the arrests of five individuals, and the possibility of additional arrests in the near future, according to local authorities.
Police respond to disturbance at Lafayette Books-A-Million store
Heavy police presence spotted outside Lafayette Books-A-Million store
wbrz.com
BRPD opens internal investigation after cell phone video captures violent confrontation
BATON ROUGE – Cell phone video showing a physical interaction between a Baton Rouge police officer and a man earlier this month has prompted the department to launch an investigation into what happened. The video shows two officers. One is at the door of a home, and the other...
wbrz.com
Deputies searching for 3 runaway girls last seen in Denham Springs overnight
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are searching for three girls who reportedly ran away from their Livingston Parish homes overnight. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, 12-year-old Olivia Carrier, 14-year-old Anna Barker and 16-year-old Jandi Hughes were last seen on Spur Drive in Denham Springs around midnight Thursday. Carrier was...
Man arrested after Baton Rouge family says babysitter beat, burned baby
A Baton Rouge family is in pain as their toddler fights for his life. A grandmother says her one-year-old grandchild was horribly abused.
WAFB.com
Person sought in connection with armed robbery at Circle K on Plank Road
Clay and Sheila Fletcher are facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the death of their daughter, Lacey Fletcher. According to police, the crash happened on Plank Road near North 22nd Street on Tuesday, Dec. 20 around 1:30 a.m. BRPD, other departments update public on resources available (Full...
theadvocate.com
21-year-old killed at apartment complex near LSU identified, Baton Rouge police say
Baton Rouge police have identified the person killed in the shooting Wednesday at an apartment complex near LSU's campus. Police say Tyren Henderson, 21, was shot at The Lark Baton Rouge apartment complex around 7:45 a.m. and died at the scene. Police told Lark Management, which operates the complex, they...
WAFB.com
Police identify victim of deadly shooting at LSU off-campus apartments
Here are some last-minute reminders for protecting your house before the cold hits. Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office distributes Christmas gifts. Santa’s helpers with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office filled a big room with toys, games, and even bikes for deserving children. Mental health resources for those...
brproud.com
Man killed in shooting at apartments near LSU Wednesday morning identified
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly shooting that happened at apartments near LSU Wednesday morning. Police said Tyren Henderson, 21, was shot and died at the scene at the Lark Apartments in the 4100 block of Burbank Drive around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
WAFB.com
BRPD looking to identify man accused of burglary at business
Clay and Sheila Fletcher are facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the death of their daughter, Lacey Fletcher. BRPD, other departments update public on resources available (Full News Conference) Updated: 5 hours ago. The Baton Rouge Police Department and other departments are letting the public know what...
wbrz.com
18-year-old arrested for stabbing person multiple times
BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old was arrested Wednesday for stabbing another person during an argument Tuesday evening. According to arrest documents, De'Quan Hutchinson was arguing with another person at his home around 6 p.m. Tuesday. Officers say Hutchinson left the argument, went to his room to grab a knife and...
Port Barre Police on scene of train crash; no injuries reported
Port Barre Police are currently on scene of a train crash involving an 18-wheeler on McCormick Drive, just off US 190.
CRIME STOPPERS: Police attempt to ID man accused of breaking into business
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is working to identify a man accused of breaking into a business. Authorities report it happened Monday, Dec. 12 in the 10300 block of Mammoth Avenue, near Monterrey Blvd. Police say the man forced his way into the building through...
Comments / 3