theadvocate.com
Denham Springs High School Class of 1965 members celebrate 75 years
The Denham Springs High School Class of 1965 held its birthday celebration Dec. 3 at the Denham Springs STEM & Robotics Center. Members of the Class of 1965 reached a milestone in life this year, their 75th birthdays. A banner read “Denham Springs High School Class of 1965” on the...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
See McNeese State's Ascension Parish graduates for December 2022
McNeese State University conferred degrees on 582 graduates during two ceremonies for the university’s 159th commencement Dec. 9 in McNeese’s Legacy Center. The ceremony for the colleges of agricultural sciences, business and liberal arts were held at 9:30 a.m. and the Burton College of Education and colleges of nursing and health professions and science, engineering and mathematics were held at 3 p.m.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Lamar-Dixon Expo Center set to host Baton Rouge football team
A news conference scheduled for Dec. 28 in Gonzales will officially kick off an agreement between Ascension Parish government and the Baton Rouge Redsticks of the United Football League to host Redstick home games at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. As announced on the Redsticks' website, the team has reached a...
Henry County Daily Herald
Dutchtown's Dwight Johnson Jr., Tarez Hamilton sign with college football programs
Two football players who helped Dutchtown to the state semifinals this season signed Wednesday with college programs. Linebacker Dwight Johnson Jr. signed with East Carolina, and defensive back Tarez Hamilton signed with Kennesaw State.
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Louisiana (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Louisiana. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Louisiana. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
Livingston Parish School Board unanimously passes new policy against Critical Race Theory
LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Members of the Livingston Parish School Board unanimously passed a resolution to declare their opposition towards Critical Race Theory. It happened at the school board meeting on Thursday, Dec. 15. School board member Dr. Devin Gregoire of District 9 spearheaded the effort. “We’ve been working on...
wbrz.com
Three runaway girls from Denham Springs found safe Friday, deputies say
DENHAM SPRINGS - A group of three girls who reportedly ran away from their Livingston Parish homes Thursday were found safe by Friday night. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, 12-year-old Olivia Carrier, 14-year-old Anna Barker and 16-year-old Jandi Hughes were last seen on Spur Drive in Denham Springs around midnight Thursday.
Water system in New Iberia asking customers to conserve
LAWCO in New Iberia is requesting that customers in the City of New Iberia, Village of Loreauville and Iberia Parish service area conserve water as much as possible during this freeze event.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Jeff Landry claim that teachers, librarians sexualizing children is beyond belief
According to Attorney General Jeff Landry, teachers and librarians are (oh dear!) sexualizing our children. And so, he will run for governor by opposing what no one with half a brain could approve. Or believe. DAVID PORTER. retired English professor. Baton Rouge.
kalb.com
Frigid temps not stopping Louisiana duck hunters
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On the North Shore of Lake Pontchartrain, temperatures dipped down to the teens in some places. And on a frigid day when most people try to stay in, duck hunters in Madisonville loaded up and headed out. “Got layers on... a bunch of layers, but I...
wbrz.com
Legal supplement raising concerns for officials in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH - The Mayo Clinic calls it an herb that treats pain, but officials are calling it a problem. The legal substance known as kratom is being sold in stores across the country, but soon, it may not be found in Livingston Parish. An ordinance prohibiting kratom was set to be introduced at Wednesday night's council meeting.
whereyat.com
Top Five Winter Weekend Trips in Louisiana
There are many getaways within your own state with rental and activity options that you may have never considered. Residents of New Orleans know that the quote "there's no place like home," rings true in an entirely different way. While there is a great deal to love about the city, everyone needs to get away now and then to see some Louisiana roadside attractions or even try some boudin across the state. Now is the season to challenge the notion that you have to plan a vacation solely during summers or travel across the country to find new adventures and time for relaxation.
wbrz.com
Former LSU Athletics exec who sued school had claims dismissed in court
BATON ROUGE - A judge said Tuesday that a lawsuit against LSU by a former athletics department executive was inconclusive and dismissed all claims against the school. Judge Tim Kelly dismissed all of former #LSU employee Sharon Lewis’s RICO claims in a Baton Rouge Courtroom Tuesday. Additionally, Lewis and...
theadvocate.com
In Alton Sterling protesters' lawsuit against Baton Rouge, what evidence is fair?
In defending Baton Rouge leaders against a lawsuit filed by activists who were arrested during protests over the death of Alton Sterling, attorneys can't bring up Gavin Long's deadly ambush on six East Baton Rouge law enforcement officers, a judge has ruled. But they can invoke the killing of police officers in Dallas earlier that month.
NOLA.com
Edna Karr DE Jonathan Bax is ready to go 'where his feet are going to be'
It was a difficult summer for Karr defensive end Jonathan Bax as he wrestled with his choices for a college future. But those anxious moments of uncertainty gave way to celebration on Wednesday as Bax and Karr two teammates made their college selections on early National Signing Day. Bax, a...
theadvocate.com
Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.
If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
KTBS
Judge hits attorney, ex-employee who sued LSU, Les Miles with $330K+ in sanctions
BATON ROUGE, La. - A Baton Rouge judge has imposed more than $330,000 in sanctions on attorneys of a former LSU athletic administrator, saying they made frivolous claims in a lawsuit against the university and former football coach Les Miles. The judge also threw out more of the lawsuit's claims,...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help From the Public Locating Stolen Logging Equipment
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help From the Public Locating Stolen Logging Equipment. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry is seeking the public’s assistance in locating stolen logging equipment in St. Helena Parish. The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) announced on December 22,...
Louisiana Asks – Why’s My Tire Pressure Warning Light Suddenly On?
Drivers from Monroe to Ruston, Shreveport to Baton Rouge, and Lafayette to Lake Charles are climbing in their frosty vehicles this morning only to discover there is a brand new warning light flashing at them from their car's dashboard. For many of us, at least in Louisiana, we call it...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU basketball live updates vs. East Tennessee State from Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE -- LSU basketball will try to maintain its winning ways Wednesday when the Tigers take on East Tennessee State (7 p.m., SEC Network+). LSU (10-1) won its fifth consecutive game Saturday, defeating Winthrop 89-81 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. N.C. State transfer guard Cam Hayes led the...
