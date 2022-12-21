ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thibodaux, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

See McNeese State's Ascension Parish graduates for December 2022

McNeese State University conferred degrees on 582 graduates during two ceremonies for the university’s 159th commencement Dec. 9 in McNeese’s Legacy Center. The ceremony for the colleges of agricultural sciences, business and liberal arts were held at 9:30 a.m. and the Burton College of Education and colleges of nursing and health professions and science, engineering and mathematics were held at 3 p.m.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Lamar-Dixon Expo Center set to host Baton Rouge football team

A news conference scheduled for Dec. 28 in Gonzales will officially kick off an agreement between Ascension Parish government and the Baton Rouge Redsticks of the United Football League to host Redstick home games at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. As announced on the Redsticks' website, the team has reached a...
GONZALES, LA
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in Louisiana (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Louisiana. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Louisiana. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

Three runaway girls from Denham Springs found safe Friday, deputies say

DENHAM SPRINGS - A group of three girls who reportedly ran away from their Livingston Parish homes Thursday were found safe by Friday night. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, 12-year-old Olivia Carrier, 14-year-old Anna Barker and 16-year-old Jandi Hughes were last seen on Spur Drive in Denham Springs around midnight Thursday.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
kalb.com

Frigid temps not stopping Louisiana duck hunters

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On the North Shore of Lake Pontchartrain, temperatures dipped down to the teens in some places. And on a frigid day when most people try to stay in, duck hunters in Madisonville loaded up and headed out. “Got layers on... a bunch of layers, but I...
MADISONVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

Legal supplement raising concerns for officials in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The Mayo Clinic calls it an herb that treats pain, but officials are calling it a problem. The legal substance known as kratom is being sold in stores across the country, but soon, it may not be found in Livingston Parish. An ordinance prohibiting kratom was set to be introduced at Wednesday night's council meeting.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
whereyat.com

Top Five Winter Weekend Trips in Louisiana

There are many getaways within your own state with rental and activity options that you may have never considered. Residents of New Orleans know that the quote "there's no place like home," rings true in an entirely different way. While there is a great deal to love about the city, everyone needs to get away now and then to see some Louisiana roadside attractions or even try some boudin across the state. Now is the season to challenge the notion that you have to plan a vacation solely during summers or travel across the country to find new adventures and time for relaxation.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.

If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

LSU basketball live updates vs. East Tennessee State from Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE -- LSU basketball will try to maintain its winning ways Wednesday when the Tigers take on East Tennessee State (7 p.m., SEC Network+). LSU (10-1) won its fifth consecutive game Saturday, defeating Winthrop 89-81 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. N.C. State transfer guard Cam Hayes led the...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy