Thermal, CA

mynewsla.com

Single-Vehicle Crash Leaves 1 Person with Moderate Injuries in Aguanga

One person suffered moderate injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Aguanga, authorities said Friday. The crash was reported at 4:50 p.m. Thursday on Highway 371, west of Bradford Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The victim was flown to a nearby hospital by Reach Air ambulance after fire...
AGUANGA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Yucca Valley man struck and killed by vehicle on SR-62

A Yucca Valley man was killed after being struck by a vehicle along Twentynine Palms Highway (SR-62) Wednesday night. The incident happened at around 9:15 p.m. on SR-62 and Fox Trail. Deputies discovered that a white Fiat travel traveling east on SR-62 collided with a pedestrian who was in the roadway. The pedestrian, identified as The post Yucca Valley man struck and killed by vehicle on SR-62 appeared first on KESQ.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
z1077fm.com

Motorcyclist dies after sliding into stationary car in Yucca Valley 12/22

A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a stationary car on Twentynine Palms Highway in Yucca Valley on Thursday, December 22. According to a sheriff’s report, deputies were called to the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and Hanford Avenue where witnesses say a white Kawasaki motorcycle appeared to not see the stopped traffic in front of him. The unidentified motorcyclist applied his brakes and skidded a short distance before laying the motorcycle down and colliding with the back of a stopped sedan, driven by a 29 year-old resident of Twentynine Palms.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Found Dead in Indio Friday Morning Prompts Homicide Investigation

A man was fatally shot Friday on the driveway of a home in Indio. Officers responded around 2:55 a.m. to reports of gunshots fired in the 45-900 block of Grace Street, Public Information Officer Ben Guitron from the Indio Police Department told City News Service. Guitron said that upon arrival,...
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Pursuit ends in a crash on Hovley and Washington in Palm Desert

A police pursuit ended in a crash in Palm Desert Friday evening. The pursuit ended near the intersection of Hovley Lane and Washington Street at around 5:15 p.m. Viewers called the newsroom reporting a heavy police presence in the area. Details remain limited on the pursuit. We are working with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department The post Pursuit ends in a crash on Hovley and Washington in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
z1077fm.com

Three dead and mutilated coyotes found in Yucca Valley

Photographs showing three dead and mutilated coyotes near the Yucca Valley golf course that have startled the Morongo Basin are currently being investigated by town authorities. The photos, which show three dead coyotes laid in the open desert with their tails removed, have circulated on social media and have caused alarm amongst residents, animal lovers, and environmentalists.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Homicide Investigation Underway in Indio

Detectives are investigating a homicide in one of the second oldest neighborhoods in Indio Friday morning. Officers responded to a shots fired call around 2:50 a.m. in the 49-500 block of Grace Street, according to Indio Police Department’s Public Information Officer Ben Guitron. When officers arrived, they located a...
INDIO, CA
z1077fm.com

Stolen truck in Yucca Valley found at neighbor’s house one block away

A truck allegedly stolen from a Yucca Valley home was spotted by the victim parked in the driveway of a neighbor’s home less than a block away. The victim, told Sheriff’s Deputies that a 2002 Chevy Silverado was stolen on Sunday night (December 18) from the residence in the 58600 block of Barron Dr in Yucca Valley. The victim said that they saw an unidentified male hotwire the vehicle and drive off.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Arrested for Allegedly Shooting at Occupied Vehicle

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting at an occupied vehicle after a verbal altercation, but no injuries were reported, authorities said Friday. Thomas Barnes IV of Hemet was arrested and booked into the Cois M. Byrd Detention Center in Riverside Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at an occupied vehicle and felony vandalism, officials said.
TEMECULA, CA
knewsradio.com

Smash And Grab Suspects Nabbed In San Jacinto

Burglary suspect Embra Jordan of Hemet Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. A Hemet man and 2 teenagers have been arrested San Jacinto and will be charged in two smash and grab burglaries. The first one was on November 21st, 2022, at 5:41 PM. 26 year old Embra Jordan and...
SAN JACINTO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

LA man in deadly DUI Palm Springs crash pleads guilty to murder

A Los Angeles man who caused a fatal Palm Springs crash in July while driving under the influence of alcohol pleaded guilty today to a murder charge. In addition to murder, Kevin Atteberry, 57, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury and DUI of alcohol with 0.08% or more causing The post LA man in deadly DUI Palm Springs crash pleads guilty to murder appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KTLA.com

22-year-old man busted for bank robbery in Riverside County

A 22-year-old man from Temecula was arrested Tuesday after robbing a bank in San Jacinto, authorities with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced. Calls about the robbery at the Bank of Hemet, located in the 400 block of East Esplanade Avenue, came in at around 10:48 a.m., according to a department news release.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Man Accused in Fatal Street Race in Coachella to Stand Trial on Felony Charges

(CNS) – One of two men accused in a 2019 street racing collision that killed two senior citizens in Coachella was ordered Wednesday to stand trial on felony charges. Angel Ramirez, 40, is charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence stemming from the May 17, 2019, crash that killed Sofia Prieto, 74, and her husband, Jose Prieto, 75.
COACHELLA, CA
mynewsla.com

Trial Date Set for Felon Accused of Shooting Roommate During Scuffle

A Jan. 5 trial date was confirmed Thursday for a 40-year-old felon from Hemet accused of chasing down and shooting his roommate earlier this year during an altercation over money. Dante Trimell Cooper was arrested in March after the alleged attack in the 300 block of West Kimball Avenue, near...
HEMET, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Fire Rock Burgers & Brews in Calimesa offers a variety of choices

This is a new establishment on the far end of Cherry Valley Boulevard in The Marketplace at Calimesa, offering an array of beer, both bottled and on draught, that pair exceedingly well with their assortment of burgers and shareables. While you’re chowing down, a constant stream of music from the...
CALIMESA, CA

