mynewsla.com
Elderly Man with Medical Emergency atop Hiking Trail Rescued in Palm Desert
An elderly man in the midst of an unspecified medical emergency atop a Palm Desert hiking trail was rescued Thursday. Fire crews responded around 10:50 a.m. to the top of the Bump and Grind Trail to a report of a man having a medical emergency, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Single-Vehicle Crash Leaves 1 Person with Moderate Injuries in Aguanga
One person suffered moderate injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Aguanga, authorities said Friday. The crash was reported at 4:50 p.m. Thursday on Highway 371, west of Bradford Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The victim was flown to a nearby hospital by Reach Air ambulance after fire...
Yucca Valley man struck and killed by vehicle on SR-62
A Yucca Valley man was killed after being struck by a vehicle along Twentynine Palms Highway (SR-62) Wednesday night. The incident happened at around 9:15 p.m. on SR-62 and Fox Trail. Deputies discovered that a white Fiat travel traveling east on SR-62 collided with a pedestrian who was in the roadway. The pedestrian, identified as The post Yucca Valley man struck and killed by vehicle on SR-62 appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Motorcyclist dies after sliding into stationary car in Yucca Valley 12/22
A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a stationary car on Twentynine Palms Highway in Yucca Valley on Thursday, December 22. According to a sheriff’s report, deputies were called to the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and Hanford Avenue where witnesses say a white Kawasaki motorcycle appeared to not see the stopped traffic in front of him. The unidentified motorcyclist applied his brakes and skidded a short distance before laying the motorcycle down and colliding with the back of a stopped sedan, driven by a 29 year-old resident of Twentynine Palms.
mynewsla.com
Man Found Dead in Indio Friday Morning Prompts Homicide Investigation
A man was fatally shot Friday on the driveway of a home in Indio. Officers responded around 2:55 a.m. to reports of gunshots fired in the 45-900 block of Grace Street, Public Information Officer Ben Guitron from the Indio Police Department told City News Service. Guitron said that upon arrival,...
z1077fm.com
Man dies from single-vehicle collision in Yucca Valley last night 12/21
A man was killed on Highway 62 last night (December 21) after he was struck by a car in downtown Yucca Valley. Gary Ray, a 69-year old man from Yucca Valley, was hit by a white Fiat traveling east on Twentynine Palms Highway near Fox Trail, according to a report from the Sheriff’s office.
Pursuit ends in a crash on Hovley and Washington in Palm Desert
A police pursuit ended in a crash in Palm Desert Friday evening. The pursuit ended near the intersection of Hovley Lane and Washington Street at around 5:15 p.m. Viewers called the newsroom reporting a heavy police presence in the area. Details remain limited on the pursuit. We are working with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department The post Pursuit ends in a crash on Hovley and Washington in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Three dead and mutilated coyotes found in Yucca Valley
Photographs showing three dead and mutilated coyotes near the Yucca Valley golf course that have startled the Morongo Basin are currently being investigated by town authorities. The photos, which show three dead coyotes laid in the open desert with their tails removed, have circulated on social media and have caused alarm amongst residents, animal lovers, and environmentalists.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Homicide Investigation Underway in Indio
Detectives are investigating a homicide in one of the second oldest neighborhoods in Indio Friday morning. Officers responded to a shots fired call around 2:50 a.m. in the 49-500 block of Grace Street, according to Indio Police Department’s Public Information Officer Ben Guitron. When officers arrived, they located a...
z1077fm.com
Stolen truck in Yucca Valley found at neighbor’s house one block away
A truck allegedly stolen from a Yucca Valley home was spotted by the victim parked in the driveway of a neighbor’s home less than a block away. The victim, told Sheriff’s Deputies that a 2002 Chevy Silverado was stolen on Sunday night (December 18) from the residence in the 58600 block of Barron Dr in Yucca Valley. The victim said that they saw an unidentified male hotwire the vehicle and drive off.
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested for Allegedly Shooting at Occupied Vehicle
A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting at an occupied vehicle after a verbal altercation, but no injuries were reported, authorities said Friday. Thomas Barnes IV of Hemet was arrested and booked into the Cois M. Byrd Detention Center in Riverside Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at an occupied vehicle and felony vandalism, officials said.
2 officers hospitalized after being rammed by vehicle during a Palm Springs pursuit
Two officers were hospitalized after a suspect allegedly rammed their car into the officers during a pursuit in Palm Springs on Tuesday. Two suspects were arrested, although their identities have not been released by Palm Springs Police. Officers attempted a traffic stop near Murray Canyon Drive and South Toledo Avenue a little before 10 p.m. […]
knewsradio.com
Smash And Grab Suspects Nabbed In San Jacinto
Burglary suspect Embra Jordan of Hemet Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. A Hemet man and 2 teenagers have been arrested San Jacinto and will be charged in two smash and grab burglaries. The first one was on November 21st, 2022, at 5:41 PM. 26 year old Embra Jordan and...
LA man in deadly DUI Palm Springs crash pleads guilty to murder
A Los Angeles man who caused a fatal Palm Springs crash in July while driving under the influence of alcohol pleaded guilty today to a murder charge. In addition to murder, Kevin Atteberry, 57, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury and DUI of alcohol with 0.08% or more causing The post LA man in deadly DUI Palm Springs crash pleads guilty to murder appeared first on KESQ.
KTLA.com
22-year-old man busted for bank robbery in Riverside County
A 22-year-old man from Temecula was arrested Tuesday after robbing a bank in San Jacinto, authorities with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced. Calls about the robbery at the Bank of Hemet, located in the 400 block of East Esplanade Avenue, came in at around 10:48 a.m., according to a department news release.
Fentanyl: Authorities arrest suspects in Huntington Beach, Hemet
Five pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine were seized and two people suspected of shipping fentanyl out of the country were arrested Tuesday by the Huntington Beach Police Department. The seizure occurred when after an officer on patrol stopped a vehicle after seeing the driver and passenger exit it and litter,...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Accused in Fatal Street Race in Coachella to Stand Trial on Felony Charges
(CNS) – One of two men accused in a 2019 street racing collision that killed two senior citizens in Coachella was ordered Wednesday to stand trial on felony charges. Angel Ramirez, 40, is charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence stemming from the May 17, 2019, crash that killed Sofia Prieto, 74, and her husband, Jose Prieto, 75.
mynewsla.com
Trial Date Set for Felon Accused of Shooting Roommate During Scuffle
A Jan. 5 trial date was confirmed Thursday for a 40-year-old felon from Hemet accused of chasing down and shooting his roommate earlier this year during an altercation over money. Dante Trimell Cooper was arrested in March after the alleged attack in the 300 block of West Kimball Avenue, near...
KESQ
20-year-old pleads guilty to shooting at man in Coachella, immediately sentenced
A 20-year-old man accused of shooting multiple times at a man standing in a Coachella front yard pleaded guilty today to an attempted murder charge and was immediately sentenced to nine years in state prison. Ramiro Reyes of Coachella was originally charged with one count each of attempted murder and...
redlandscommunitynews.com
Fire Rock Burgers & Brews in Calimesa offers a variety of choices
This is a new establishment on the far end of Cherry Valley Boulevard in The Marketplace at Calimesa, offering an array of beer, both bottled and on draught, that pair exceedingly well with their assortment of burgers and shareables. While you’re chowing down, a constant stream of music from the...
