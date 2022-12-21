Scottsdale YouTuber Keegan Acton capitalizes on her life's chronicles

With more than 450,000 subscribers, Scottsdale YouTube content creator Keegan Acton managed to pay her college tuition with income earned from her YouTube channel.

Acton graduated from Arizona State University in May 2022 with a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing (integrated and digital communications) and a certificate in Small Business Entrepreneurship.

She joins the throngs of celebrities and everyday people who create content for YouTube.

“YouTube is my full-time job. Most of my days are spent filming and editing content. I also own a small business where I sell to-do lists and stationery. When I’m not creating content, I’m creating new products or packaging up orders,” said Acton, 22, who grew up in Gilbert.

Her family, which consists of her mother, stepfather and an older sister, are among her many fans.

“They are very supportive! My mom is my biggest supporter and always one of the first people to watch my videos when they go live,” Acton said.

Aside from gaining followers and attention, many people like Acton have even used the YouTube platform to start/grow businesses and learn new skills while sharing their interests with virtual onlookers.

According to a July report released by Oxford Economics entitled “The State of the Creator Economy - Assessing the economic, societal, and cultural impact of YouTube in the US in 2021,” YouTube’s creative ecosystem reportedly contributed more than $25 billion to the American economy and provided more than 425,000 full-time equivalent jobs last year.

Quite the entrepreneur, Acton’s livelihood is supported by the many ways creators can monetize on YouTube. Making a living off YouTube, she not only put herself through college but works as a full-time content creator who vlogs about navigating life as a young adult. She started in the online media industry by posting videos of herself trying makeup on and new outfits in 2013.

While attending middle through Campo Verde High School in Gilbert, she honed her filming, editing and on-camera skills, detailing everything from what she wore on her first day of her freshman year to how to study for finals, and what she keeps in her backpack. When not working on YouTube content for a living, Acton enjoys making videos, reading and cooking.

Acton allowed the Independent to also document some of her personal/business endeavors by answering the following questions: