Violent Solo Vehicle Rollover Crash into Tree Leaves 1 Trapped
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A violent single-vehicle rollover crash into a tree trapped one person and caused vehicle parts to scatter upon impact. Pomona Police Department… Read more "Violent Solo Vehicle Rollover Crash into Tree Leaves 1 Trapped"
Man Dies at Scene of 5 Freeway Single-Vehicle Crash Possibly Result of Medical Emergency
Mission Hills, Los Angeles, CA: A man was pronounced deceased after attempts to save his life when his vehicle was located in the slow lane on the 5 Freeway Friday night. California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call on Dec. 23, around 9:52 p.m., regarding an SUV solo vehicle crash northbound 5 Freeway just north of San Fernando Mission on-ramp in the Mission Hills area of Los Angeles.
mynewsla.com
Officials ID Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Griffith Park Area
A man who died in a two-vehicle crash in the Griffith Park area was identified Friday. Paramedics were sent to the 6300 block of West Forest Lawn Drive about 12:50 p.m. Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Igor Khanenko, 64, of North Hills, died at the scene, the...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed near Griffith Park
LOS ANGELES – A man who died in a two-vehicle crash in the Griffith Park area was identified Friday. Paramedics were sent to the 6300 block of West Forest Lawn Drive about 12:50 p.m. Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Igor Khanenko, 64, of North Hills, died...
1 injured, car split in half after train crash in South Los Angeles
One person was injured after a train slammed into their car in South Los Angeles on Thursday. The crash occurred in the 1600 block of East Vernon Avenue at around 3:45 p.m, when a Metro Blue Line train heading through the area slammed into a car, splitting it in half. A woman inside of the vehicle was trapped due to the force of the impact, and firefighters had to extract them from inside before rushing them to a nearby hospital.It was unclear if anyone onboard the train was injured.According to firefighters, a pedestrian was also hurt during the incident. Their injury is considered to be minor.As crews cleaned up the area and investigated the circumstances surrounding the crash, tracks 1 and 2 of the Metro Blue Line were temporarily shut down.For information on how this may impact traffic in the area, visit CBSLA's Traffic Page.
South LA crash involving Metro train leaves 2 injured, car split in half, LAFD says
Two people were injured and an SUV was split in half following a horrific crash involving a Metro Blue Line train in South Los Angeles Thursday afternoon.
mynewsla.com
Single-Vehicle Crash Leaves 1 Person with Moderate Injuries in Aguanga
One person suffered moderate injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Aguanga, authorities said Friday. The crash was reported at 4:50 p.m. Thursday on Highway 371, west of Bradford Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The victim was flown to a nearby hospital by Reach Air ambulance after fire...
2-Vehicle Traffic Collision Injures 2 Victims
Vermont-Slauson, Los Angeles, CA: A two-vehicle collision injured two victims at the intersection of West Gage Avenue and South Figueroa Street in the Vermont-Slauson neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday, Dec. 23, just before 2:00 a.m. The Los Angeles Fire Department transported one female patient by ambulance to a local hospital...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Solo Crash in Santa Ana
A man was killed after his car slammed into a center divider in Orange and was split in half, according to authorities and media reports. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 10:20 p.m. to the southbound Garden Grove (55) Freeway and Katella Avenue where they learned the driver of a gray sedan, later described as a 2019 Porsche 911 GTS, lost control of the car and struck the center divider before hitting the right side of the freeway wall, a CHP spokesman said.
mynewsla.com
At Least One Dead in Six-Vehicle Crash on 210 Freeway
One person was killed Thursday in a six-vehicle collision on the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway in Lake View Terrace. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 12:29 a.m. to the freeway and Paxton Street just east of the Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway where they found one person trapped inside a vehicle, the CHP said.
mynewsla.com
Two People Displaced from Residential Fire in Moreno Valley
Fire erupted Friday in a Moreno Valley residence, damaging the upper part of the home and displacing two adults, but no injuries were reported. The fire was reported at 1:37 p.m. in the 12000 block of Tamara Drive, fire officials said. According to authorities, crews arrived and encountered smoke and...
Crews search for possible drowning victim at MacArthur Park lake
Emergency crews are responding to a possible drowning in Westlake on Friday. The Los Angeles Fire Department received reports from a bystander who said they witnessed someone enter the lake at MacArthur Park but never came back out. Crews were dispatched around 3:51 p.m. and are currently searching for a possible drowning victim. Divers with […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed on LA freeway
LAKE VIEW TERRACE, Calif. – A man who was killed in a six-vehicle collision on the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway in Lake View Terrace was identified Friday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 12:29 a.m. Thursday to the freeway at Paxton Street just east of the Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway where they found one person trapped inside a vehicle, the CHP said.
1 Struck, Killed on Freeway While Servicing Vehicle
Sylmar, Los Angeles, CA: Los Angeles Fire Department and California Highway Patrol responded to a traffic collision with reports of a person trapped under a vehicle on the 210 West to the 118 West transition just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22. When LAFD arrived, firefighters found one person beyond...
palisadesnews.com
Deceased Person Found on Pacific Palisades Trail
A hiker Thursday encountered a deceased person on a Pacific Palisades trail. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported Thursday around 3 p.m. around 17981 W Surfview Lane, around the Los Liones trailhead, when a hiker encountered a deceased person on a trail. LAFD crews...
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed in 8-Vehicle Crash in Anaheim
A woman died in a suspected DUI crash involving eight vehicles Thursday in Anaheim. The crash occurred about 2:15 p.m. at Magnolia Avenue and Ball Road, according to Anaheim police Lt. Shane Carringer. The identity of the fatal victim was not immediately released. Another victim with moderate injuries was taken...
Armed man shot dead by deputies during barricade identified
An armed man who barricaded himself in his Lancaster mobile home with a year-old infant following a high-speed pursuit was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies when he allegedly pointed a gun at the child’s head was identified Friday. The fatal shooting occurred about 9 p.m. Wednesday, and the...
mynewsla.com
Greater Alarm Fire in Westchester Extinguished
Battling a series of challenges that initially prevented them from containing a greater alarm fire at a strip mall in Westchester, firefighters Saturday were able to extinguish the heavy flames and prevent further damage to the structure. Firefighters responded to the blaze at 3:08 a.m. at 8900 S. Sepulveda Westway...
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested in 8-Car Crash in Anaheim
A 36-year-old man was behind bars Friday on suspicion of triggering a DUI eight-car crash that killed a woman in Anaheim. The crash occurred about 2:15 p.m. Thursday at Magnolia Avenue and Ball Road, according to Anaheim police Lt. Shane Carringer. Luis Javier Garcia Pedroza of Anaheim was booked on...
NBC Los Angeles
Three Hospitalized After Fire at Arleta Sober Living Center
Firefighters battled a residential building fire Thursday morning in Arleta that left three people, including two firefighters, hospitalized. The fire was reported in the 14000 block of West Judd Street in the San Fernando Valley community. Firefighters said the building appears to be a sober living center. A 41-year-old man...
