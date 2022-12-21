One person was injured after a train slammed into their car in South Los Angeles on Thursday. The crash occurred in the 1600 block of East Vernon Avenue at around 3:45 p.m, when a Metro Blue Line train heading through the area slammed into a car, splitting it in half. A woman inside of the vehicle was trapped due to the force of the impact, and firefighters had to extract them from inside before rushing them to a nearby hospital.It was unclear if anyone onboard the train was injured.According to firefighters, a pedestrian was also hurt during the incident. Their injury is considered to be minor.As crews cleaned up the area and investigated the circumstances surrounding the crash, tracks 1 and 2 of the Metro Blue Line were temporarily shut down.For information on how this may impact traffic in the area, visit CBSLA's Traffic Page.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO