A 29-year-old man pleaded guilty Friday and was immediately sentenced to six years in prison for an alcohol-fueled, three-car crash in Anaheim that killed a Los Angeles man. Arturo Jerson GomezRamirez of Anaheim pleaded guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, and driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit of 0.08 or more causing injury. He also admitted sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury and a misdemeanor count of driving without a valid driver’s license.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO