Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mynewsla.com
Armed Man Fatally Shot by Deputies During Lancaster Barricade Identified
An armed man who barricaded himself in his Lancaster mobile home with a year-old infant following a high-speed pursuit was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies when he allegedly pointed a gun at the child’s head was identified Friday. The fatal shooting occurred about 9 p.m. Wednesday, and the...
mynewsla.com
Yorba Linda Man Charged in Fatal Crash
A 19-year-old man was charged with causing a fatal DUI crash in Yorba Linda that killed his friend, prosecutors said Friday. Noah Christopher Cooper Watson of Yorba Linda was charged with a felony count of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and a felony count of carrying a concealed loaded unregistered gun in a vehicle.
mynewsla.com
Man Pleads Guilty to Fatal Crash in Anaheim
A 29-year-old man pleaded guilty Friday and was immediately sentenced to six years in prison for an alcohol-fueled, three-car crash in Anaheim that killed a Los Angeles man. Arturo Jerson GomezRamirez of Anaheim pleaded guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, and driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit of 0.08 or more causing injury. He also admitted sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury and a misdemeanor count of driving without a valid driver’s license.
mynewsla.com
Barricaded Suspect Shot, Killed by Deputies in Gardena
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was mourning the death of one of its canines, who was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire with a barricaded suspect who also died. The Gardena Police Department requested assistance from the sheriffs department’s Special Enforcement Bureau and a K-9 unit at...
mynewsla.com
Suspect Leads Bizarre Chase Through San Gabriel Valley
A suspect in a dark-colored sedan led police on a sometimes-wild pursuit in the San Gabriel Valley Thursday evening, with the driver’s antics so worrisome that law enforcement largely backed off from the chase. The chase began in the Irwindale area around 5 p.m., although the reasons for the...
mynewsla.com
Deputies Fatally Shoot Man, Rescue 1-Year Old After Standoff in Lancaster
An armed man who barricaded himself in his Lancaster mobile home with a year-old infant following a high-speed pursuit was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies when he allegedly pointed a gun at the child’s head, authorities said Thursday. The fatal shooting occurred about 9 p.m. Wednesday, and the...
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (December 24, 2021)…Fatal Police Shooting of Suspect, Teen Girl at NoHo Store Under Investigation
One Year Ago Today (December 24, 2021)…The state Attorney General’s office is investigating a shooting by a Los Angeles police officer that killed an assault suspect, and a 14-year-old girl who was struck by a stray bullet that passed through a dressing room wall at a North Hollywood clothing store .
mynewsla.com
Investigation Continuing in Fatal Fire in Downey; GoFundMe Page Established
Investigators Friday continued their efforts to determine the cause of a Downey fire that killed a woman and her 12-year-old daughter and left the girl’s grandmother hospitalized. The fire was reported at 10:47 p.m. Tuesday in an apartment at 9943 Tweedy Lane, near Florence Avenue and Paramount Boulevard, according...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Compton
A man was fatally shot Wednesday in Compton, but the circumstances of the crime remained unclear. The shooting occurred at about 2:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Long Beach Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff’s officials said the shooting was not reported to authorities...
mynewsla.com
Male Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Griffith Park Area
A person described only as a male died Thursday in a two-vehicle crash in the Griffith Park area. Paramedics were sent to the 6300 block of West Forest Lawn Drive about 12:50 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the...
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Gaining Control of Commercial Fire in Westchester
Firefighters have put out most of a greater alarm fire in Westchester Saturday but continue to battle flames in the rear of the building. The fire was reported at 3:08 a.m. and fire crews were dispatched to a one-story commercial building at 8900 S. Sepulveda Westway and began defensive operations, where a large part of the fire was located in the rear of the building, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.
mynewsla.com
Investigation Continuing in Fatal Apartment Fire in Downey
Authorities Thursday identified a 12-year-old girl who was killed, along with her mother, in a Downey apartment fire, and investigators continued their efforts to determine the cause of the blaze that left a woman believed to be the girl’s grandmother hospitalized. The fire was reported at 10:47 p.m. Tuesday...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Who Led Officers on Brief Chase in Hollywood Sought
Authorities Thursday were looking for a motorist who led officers on a brief chase in the Hollywood area. The dark Honda went onto the Hollywood (101) Freeway near Ventura Boulevard early Thursday afternoon, then exited onto surface streets. Authorities reportedly tracked the car from the air, but apparently lost track...
mynewsla.com
Greater Alarm Fire in Westchester Extinguished
Battling a series of challenges that initially prevented them from containing a greater alarm fire at a strip mall in Westchester, firefighters Saturday were able to extinguish the heavy flames and prevent further damage to the structure. Firefighters responded to the blaze at 3:08 a.m. at 8900 S. Sepulveda Westway...
mynewsla.com
Robbery Suspect Arrested in Downtown Los Angeles Area
A robbery suspect was arrested Friday after fleeing from police in the downtown Los Angeles area. Police arrested the man when he crashed a vehicle into a parked car about 9:30 a.m. near Eighth Street and Stanford Avenue and ran off, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and reports from the scene.
mynewsla.com
LAFD: Fire Burning in Sober Living Facility in Arleta
A fire was burning Thursday in a residence in Arleta described by authorities as a sober-living facility. Firefighters were sent to the 14200 block of West Judd Street, south of the Ronald Reagan (118) and east of the Golden State (5) freeways about 8:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Diagnosed With Depression Reported Missing in Santa Clarita
A 57-year old man who has depression and was last seen in Santa Clarita has been reported missing Thursday. Steven Scott Perez was last seen at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday near the 19900 block of Franks Way, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said. Perez is Latino, 6 feet, 2 inches tall,...
mynewsla.com
Hiker Discovers Body on Trail in Pacific Palisades
A hiker Thursday discovered a body on a trail in the Pacific Palisades. Firefighters and paramedics dispatched at 3:04 p.m. to 17981 W. Surfview Lane located the person and confirmed the death, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. The age and gender of the body was unknown and there was...
mynewsla.com
Woman Alleges College Nurse Fondled Her, Then Asked for $200 Exam Fee
A woman is suing the Los Angeles Community College District, alleging a district nurse inappropriately touched her during what was supposed to be a visit to get vaccinations at Los Angeles Southwest College in 2019 and later asked her to pay a $200 examination fee. The plaintiff is identified only...
mynewsla.com
Lacey’s Attorneys Challenge BLM Protesters Bid for Second Desposition
Attorneys for Black Lives Matter demonstrators who were confronted at gunpoint by the late husband of former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey at the Laceys’ Granada Hills home in 2020 are not entitled to a second deposition of the county’s former top prosecutor, Lacey’s lawyers argue in new court papers.
Comments / 0