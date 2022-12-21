A man was killed after his car slammed into a center divider in Orange and was split in half, according to authorities and media reports. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 10:20 p.m. to the southbound Garden Grove (55) Freeway and Katella Avenue where they learned the driver of a gray sedan, later described as a 2019 Porsche 911 GTS, lost control of the car and struck the center divider before hitting the right side of the freeway wall, a CHP spokesman said.

SANTA ANA, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO