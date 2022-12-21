Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Two People Displaced from Residential Fire in Moreno Valley
Fire erupted Friday in a Moreno Valley residence, damaging the upper part of the home and displacing two adults, but no injuries were reported. The fire was reported at 1:37 p.m. in the 12000 block of Tamara Drive, fire officials said. According to authorities, crews arrived and encountered smoke and...
mynewsla.com
Greater Alarm Fire in Westchester Extinguished
Battling a series of challenges that initially prevented them from containing a greater alarm fire at a strip mall in Westchester, firefighters Saturday were able to extinguish the heavy flames and prevent further damage to the structure. Firefighters responded to the blaze at 3:08 a.m. at 8900 S. Sepulveda Westway...
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Gaining Control of Commercial Fire in Westchester
Firefighters have put out most of a greater alarm fire in Westchester Saturday but continue to battle flames in the rear of the building. The fire was reported at 3:08 a.m. and fire crews were dispatched to a one-story commercial building at 8900 S. Sepulveda Westway and began defensive operations, where a large part of the fire was located in the rear of the building, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Railroad Car in Moreno Valley Area
A fire damaged one car of a freight train carrying appliances in the Moreno Valley area Thursday. The fire was reported about 4:20 a.m. near San Timoteo Canyon Road and Live Oak Canyon Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The double-deck rail car carrying “large appliances” was fully...
mynewsla.com
Investigation Continuing in Fatal Fire in Downey; GoFundMe Page Established
Investigators Friday continued their efforts to determine the cause of a Downey fire that killed a woman and her 12-year-old daughter and left the girl’s grandmother hospitalized. The fire was reported at 10:47 p.m. Tuesday in an apartment at 9943 Tweedy Lane, near Florence Avenue and Paramount Boulevard, according...
z1077fm.com
Explosions, fire from unoccupied RV on Sunfair in Joshua Tree 12/20
An RV burned to the ground in the Sunfair dry lake bed on Tuesday night (December 20). Sheriff’s deputies received a report that an RV was on fire near Sunfair Road and Twentynine Palms Highway on BLM land just before 9:30 p.m. Eyewitnesses say that they heard multiple explosions,...
mynewsla.com
Elderly Man with Medical Emergency atop Hiking Trail Rescued in Palm Desert
An elderly man in the midst of an unspecified medical emergency atop a Palm Desert hiking trail was rescued Thursday. Fire crews responded around 10:50 a.m. to the top of the Bump and Grind Trail to a report of a man having a medical emergency, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
Fire causes $1.5 million in damage to Riverside toy-distribution business
Only days before Christmas, a fire caused $1.5 million in damage to a toy distribution business in Riverside.
mynewsla.com
Investigation Continuing in Fatal Apartment Fire in Downey
Authorities Thursday identified a 12-year-old girl who was killed, along with her mother, in a Downey apartment fire, and investigators continued their efforts to determine the cause of the blaze that left a woman believed to be the girl’s grandmother hospitalized. The fire was reported at 10:47 p.m. Tuesday...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Solo Crash in Santa Ana
A man was killed after his car slammed into a center divider in Orange and was split in half, according to authorities and media reports. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 10:20 p.m. to the southbound Garden Grove (55) Freeway and Katella Avenue where they learned the driver of a gray sedan, later described as a 2019 Porsche 911 GTS, lost control of the car and struck the center divider before hitting the right side of the freeway wall, a CHP spokesman said.
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Twentynine Palms Highway
A 50-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a Toyota Corolla Thursday afternoon in Yucca Valley. The crash was reported at about 5:09 p.m. at the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and Hanford Avenue. According to the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station, deputies learned that a white Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling eastbound in the number The post Motorcyclist dies in crash on Twentynine Palms Highway appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Single-Vehicle Crash Leaves 1 Person with Moderate Injuries in Aguanga
One person suffered moderate injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Aguanga, authorities said Friday. The crash was reported at 4:50 p.m. Thursday on Highway 371, west of Bradford Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The victim was flown to a nearby hospital by Reach Air ambulance after fire...
Yucca Valley man struck and killed by vehicle on SR-62
A Yucca Valley man was killed after being struck by a vehicle along Twentynine Palms Highway (SR-62) Wednesday night. The incident happened at around 9:15 p.m. on SR-62 and Fox Trail. Deputies discovered that a white Fiat travel traveling east on SR-62 collided with a pedestrian who was in the roadway. The pedestrian, identified as The post Yucca Valley man struck and killed by vehicle on SR-62 appeared first on KESQ.
vvng.com
Man Crashes Into Drainage Ditch Along 15 Freeway In Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A driver was injured after crashing into a drainage ditch that runs along the Interstate 15 Freeway. The crash happened on the northbound 15 freeway at 7:03 p.m. December 21, 2022, just south of Main Street. California Highway Patrol Officers from the Victorville Station and...
mynewsla.com
LAFD: Fire Burning in Sober Living Facility in Arleta
A fire was burning Thursday in a residence in Arleta described by authorities as a sober-living facility. Firefighters were sent to the 14200 block of West Judd Street, south of the Ronald Reagan (118) and east of the Golden State (5) freeways about 8:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in a crash in Palm Desert
A police pursuit ended in a crash in Palm Desert Friday evening. The pursuit ended near the intersection of Hovley Lane and Washington Street at around 5:15 p.m. Viewers called the newsroom reporting a heavy police presence in the area. A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. confirmed the pursuit started due to a The post Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in a crash in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Officials ID Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Griffith Park Area
A man who died in a two-vehicle crash in the Griffith Park area was identified Friday. Paramedics were sent to the 6300 block of West Forest Lawn Drive about 12:50 p.m. Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Igor Khanenko, 64, of North Hills, died at the scene, the...
mynewsla.com
Car Consumed by Flames Following Crash Alongside 91 Freeway
A sedan crashed while exiting the Riverside (91) Freeway in Corona Wednesday, injuring the driver and causing the vehicle to catch fire. The crash occurred at about 2:45 p.m. on the McKinley Street exit ramp from the eastbound 91, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said the driver...
z1077fm.com
Motorcyclist dies after sliding into stationary car in Yucca Valley 12/22
A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a stationary car on Twentynine Palms Highway in Yucca Valley on Thursday, December 22. According to a sheriff’s report, deputies were called to the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and Hanford Avenue where witnesses say a white Kawasaki motorcycle appeared to not see the stopped traffic in front of him. The unidentified motorcyclist applied his brakes and skidded a short distance before laying the motorcycle down and colliding with the back of a stopped sedan, driven by a 29 year-old resident of Twentynine Palms.
2urbangirls.com
Woman killed in eight-vehicle crash in Orange County
ANAHEIM – A woman died in a suspected DUI crash involving eight vehicles Thursday in Anaheim. The crash occurred about 2:15 p.m. at Magnolia Avenue and Ball Road, according to Anaheim police Lt. Shane Carringer. The identity of the fatal victim was not immediately released. Another victim with moderate...
