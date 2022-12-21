Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Man Assaulted By Two Suspects While Working on Vehicle in Long Beach
A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he was attacked by two suspects while working on a vehicle in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. The victim told officers that he fled the location and heard gunfire while leaving. Officers located evidence, including shell casings, that a shooting had occurred at the scene of the attack, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Armed man shot dead by deputies during barricade identified
An armed man who barricaded himself in his Lancaster mobile home with a year-old infant following a high-speed pursuit was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies when he allegedly pointed a gun at the child’s head was identified Friday. The fatal shooting occurred about 9 p.m. Wednesday, and the...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed near Griffith Park
LOS ANGELES – A man who died in a two-vehicle crash in the Griffith Park area was identified Friday. Paramedics were sent to the 6300 block of West Forest Lawn Drive about 12:50 p.m. Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Igor Khanenko, 64, of North Hills, died...
Homeless woman killed outside Pasadena 99-cent store
A 60-year-old Pasadena homeless woman died in the parking lot of a Pasadena 99-cent store after getting into a fistfight with another woman."It's very tragic, not only for the victim but for the suspect as well and the city as a whole," said Acting Deputy Chief Art Chute. "This is a time of peace and joy."The fight happened on the 400 block of North Robles Avenue on Thursday a little before 4:40 p.m., according to the Pasadena Police Department.Responding officers found an unresponsive woman, Corina Monroy, after she sustained head trauma during the fight. Authorities believe she fell to the...
2 arrested in Torrance mall smash-and-grab burglary
Two suspects were captured during a smash-and-grab burglary at a Torrance shopping mall on Tuesday. Torrance Police responded to the Del Amo Fashion Center on reports of several masked suspects armed with hammers allegedly seen burglarizing a jewelry store. When officers arrived at the scene, the two male suspects attempted to flee, but bystanders and […]
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Sheriff's Department Mourns K9 Jack Killed in Gardena Standoff
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is mourning a department K-9 killed during a deadly standoff that went on for two days at a Gardena condo. The department shared of photo of K-9 Jack, who was shot and killed by a man holed up in the residence in the 1800 block of West 145th Street. The sheriff’s department dog and SWAT deputies entered the residence Thursday night and the man inside opened fire on Jack, the sheriff’s department said.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Solo Crash in Santa Ana
A man was killed after his car slammed into a center divider in Orange and was split in half, according to authorities and media reports. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 10:20 p.m. to the southbound Garden Grove (55) Freeway and Katella Avenue where they learned the driver of a gray sedan, later described as a 2019 Porsche 911 GTS, lost control of the car and struck the center divider before hitting the right side of the freeway wall, a CHP spokesman said.
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested in 8-Car Crash in Anaheim
A 36-year-old man was behind bars Friday on suspicion of triggering a DUI eight-car crash that killed a woman in Anaheim. The crash occurred about 2:15 p.m. Thursday at Magnolia Avenue and Ball Road, according to Anaheim police Lt. Shane Carringer. Luis Javier Garcia Pedroza of Anaheim was booked on...
Man who escaped LA County conservation camp arrested in Modesto
MODESTO, Calif. — A man who escaped from Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County was found and arrested in Modesto after weeks on the run. Juan Avina, 39, walked away from the camp Dec. 2 and was arrested without incident around 4 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He was a "minimum-security incarcerated person," according to officials.
mynewsla.com
Man Diagnosed With Depression Reported Missing in Santa Clarita
A 57-year old man who has depression and was last seen in Santa Clarita has been reported missing Thursday. Steven Scott Perez was last seen at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday near the 19900 block of Franks Way, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said. Perez is Latino, 6 feet, 2 inches tall,...
Woman wounded in car-to-car shooting in San Bernardino
Authorities are searching for a driver who reportedly opened fire on another vehicle while driving in San Bernardino on Thursday. The incident occurred around noon in an unincorporated part of San Bernardino known as Rosena Ranch, when a woman and a passenger in her car were involved in some sort of dispute with another vehicle near Sierra Avenue, just south of the 15 Freeway in Fontana. According to investigators, the suspect followed the victim to Rosena Ranch, shooting into her vehicle and fleeing from the scene. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies dispatched to the scene located the woman suffering from a gunshot wound, and administered medical aid before she was rushed to a nearby hospital. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening. Deputies were still searching for the suspect, and have no additional information available. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has additional information is asked to contact authorities at (909) 356-6767.
mynewsla.com
Barricaded Suspect Shot, Killed by Deputies in Gardena
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was mourning the death of one of its canines, who was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire with a barricaded suspect who also died. The Gardena Police Department requested assistance from the sheriffs department’s Special Enforcement Bureau and a K-9 unit at...
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (December 24, 2021)…Fatal Police Shooting of Suspect, Teen Girl at NoHo Store Under Investigation
One Year Ago Today (December 24, 2021)…The state Attorney General’s office is investigating a shooting by a Los Angeles police officer that killed an assault suspect, and a 14-year-old girl who was struck by a stray bullet that passed through a dressing room wall at a North Hollywood clothing store .
signalscv.com
Couple arrested after $15k in losses found in rental home
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives arrested a husband and wife on suspicion they stole approximately $15,000 worth of items from a residence they were renting in Stevenson Ranch. The couple, a 39-year-old and a 43-year-old who reside in Stevenson Ranch, were arrested at 7 a.m. Wednesday on suspicion...
police1.com
Dad holding gun to baby’s head is shot dead by Calif. police in 20-hour standoff
LOS ANGELES — A daylong standoff in Lancaster came to an end Wednesday night when a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy fatally shot the suspect, according to authorities. The shooting occurred at 9:05 p.m. in the 2500 block of East Avenue I, according to the Sheriff's Department's Information Bureau. A baby was inside the residence with the suspect and was uninjured when rescued, said Deputy Miesha McClendon, a Sheriff's Department spokesperson.
Detectives Seeking Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Person
Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Santa Clarita man who has depression. UPDATE 10:39 a.m., Steven Perez has been located. See Original Story: The missing person, Steven Scott Perez, 57 was last seen on Wednesday at 10:50 p.m. near the 19900 block of Franks ...
Eastvale man accused of groping woman in shopping center parking lot
A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly groping a woman at the Eastvale Gateway Shopping Center parking lot, authorities said on Friday.
mynewsla.com
Man, 21, Reported Missing After Last Being Seen in Rolling Hills Estates
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Thursday circulated pictures of a missing 21-year-old man last seen in Rolling Hills Estates. Evan Michael Cockerham was last seen Dec. 6 in the 700 block of Silver Spur Road, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. Cockerham was described as a 6-foot tall...
Man Dies at Scene of 5 Freeway Single-Vehicle Crash Possibly Result of Medical Emergency
Mission Hills, Los Angeles, CA: A man was pronounced deceased after attempts to save his life when his vehicle was located in the slow lane on the 5 Freeway Friday night. California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call on Dec. 23, around 9:52 p.m., regarding an SUV solo vehicle crash northbound 5 Freeway just north of San Fernando Mission on-ramp in the Mission Hills area of Los Angeles.
mynewsla.com
Man Pleads Guilty to Fatal Crash in Anaheim
A 29-year-old man pleaded guilty Friday and was immediately sentenced to six years in prison for an alcohol-fueled, three-car crash in Anaheim that killed a Los Angeles man. Arturo Jerson GomezRamirez of Anaheim pleaded guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, and driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit of 0.08 or more causing injury. He also admitted sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury and a misdemeanor count of driving without a valid driver’s license.
