CNET
Get a Lifetime License to Microsoft Office 2021 for Windows or Mac for just $30
Microsoft Office is the long-relied upon one-stop shop for everyone from pupils to professionals. With the Professional Plus edition, you'll get the standard software for day-to-day computing needs, along with a host of other tools to handle data, documents, presentations and more at a professional level. Forget the subscription and snag a perpetual license for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher and Access for just $30, now through Dec. 13. That's back at the lowest-ever Black Friday price, and a whopping 91% off the usual price of $349.
Android phones and tablets are getting these great free feature upgrades
Google's been busy making improvements to Android and to WearOS too
Android Authority
How to change app icons on an iPhone
Customize your iPhone home screen with some cool new icons. You can do lots of things with apps on an iPhone. You can install them (obviously), delete them, update them, hide them, and lock them. But did you know that you can also change app icons on your iPhone? If you’re bored with how your iPhone home screen looks, here’s how to give it a radical makeover.
ZDNet
How to customize the Firefox homepage on Android
For anyone on Android, it's time you switch to a better, more secure web browser. One option is the open-source Firefox browser, which offers customizations that you'll find in the default Chrome browser. One such customization makes it possible for you to decide what you see on your home page....
technewstoday.com
How to Empty Trash on Android
When you delete files from your PC, it goes to the recycle bin and stays there indefinitely. Unlike PCs, Android devices don’t have such trash or recycle bin. However, many Android apps have built-in trash systems that store files for a specific time. If you have a massive build-up...
This cheap Chromebook is the perfect holiday gift for students and kids
At just $109, the Lenovo Chromebook 3 is an ideal cheap laptop for kids or students who need something to work and play on.
CNET
Grab a Refurbished Microsoft Surface for as Little as $90 at Woot
There are some great benefits to having a laptop that can double as a tablet. These ultrathin and portable devices are touchscreen powerhouses that can do everything a regular laptop can do, but with greater flexibility. From now until Dec. 13, you can choose between 14 different Microsoft Surface laptops, books and tablets for as low as $80. Some of these products are refurbished and some are brand new.
Digital Trends
This massive 17-inch Chromebook is under $200 at Best Buy
Thinking of Chromebooks conjures images of portable devices that go for even cheaper than most laptop deals. However, you should know that there are larger options like the Asus 17.3-inch Chromebook, which is currently on sale from Best Buy at $190 off. You’ll only have to pay $199, which is nearly half its original price of $389, but you’ll need to hurry in completing the purchase if you don’t want to miss out on this offer because it may disappear at any moment.
Apple Insider
Google Chrome now supports passkeys to eventually replace passwords
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Google announced that passkeys are now in the latest update to Chrome, a security feature companies are adopting to try to replace passwords. The company announced in October that it added support for passkeys...
Google adds passkey support with its latest Chrome update
Google is introducing passkey support along with its latest Chrome 108 update. Passkeys offer another alternative to keep users' online lives safe, as a securely generated code is all that leaves their device to successfully log in.
How to enable and disable systemd in Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL)
Using systemd on WSL used to require third-party input but it's now an official part of Microsoft's Linux-on-Windows platform. Here's how to enable and disable it as you need.
Engadget
Google says it's making Chrome less of a battery and memory hog
Is rolling out two new modes for that are designed to make the browser on your system's battery and memory. It says that, with the Memory Saver mode, Chrome will reduce its memory usage by up to 30 percent on desktop. The mode frees up memory from open tabs that you aren't using. Google says this will help to give you a smoother experience on active tabs. Chrome will reload inactive tabs when you switch back to them.
Ars Technica
“Memory Saver” might cure Chrome’s insatiable appetite for RAM
Forget AAA ray-traced video games or mining cryptocurrency—sometimes it feels like just running Chrome is one of the hardest tasks you can throw at a PC. Google is apparently aware of Chrome's reputation for being a bit of a resource hog, and on Windows, macOS, and ChromeOS, it's introducing two new features—Memory Saver and Energy Saver—which hope to keep your browser running a bit better on more limited machines.
ZDNet
Patch now: Serious Linux kernel security hole uncovered
Just what every Linux system administrator wants just before the holidays: A serious Linux kernel security bug. The Zero Day Initiative (ZDI), a zero-day security research firm, announced a new Linux kernel security bug. This hole allows authenticated remote users to disclose sensitive information and run code on vulnerable Linux kernel versions.
knowtechie.com
Chrome adds much-needed Memory and Energy Saving modes
Google Chrome is adding a Memory Saver mode for more efficient browsing and an Energy Saver mode to conserve battery when you’re laptop is getting low. The company revealed its new update in a blog post on its website earlier this week. It has already started rolling out the feature. Everyone on Windows, macOS, and ChromeOS will have the feature in the next few weeks.
The Windows Club
How to see Recently Opened Files in Windows 11/10
When we open a document say a Word file, Excel, or TXT file, an image file (PNG, JPG, etc.), audio video, etc., Windows automatically keeps a track of such opened files. This helps to easily access or re-open a particular file later. So, if you want to see recently opened files in your Windows 11 computer, then there are multiple ways to do so. Using these options, you can view recently opened files for all applications or a specific app individually.
Privacy-focused Dropbox alternative Proton Drive now has an Android app
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Proton is the company behind Proton VPN and Proton Mail (which were unified under a single roof in May this year), and generally just known for its security-centric services. Proton also introduced a cloud storage service called Proton Drive in September, but users have been putting up with a web interface since then. Thankfully, the service finally has an app interface now, just like all the best cloud services do.
Windows 11 Snipping Tool will finally support screen recording
Microsoft recently started testing screen recording support for the Snipping Tools on Windows 11. The option is now in testing among Dev Channel Insiders.
TechRadar
Another Patch Tuesday launch has broken another key Microsoft tool
Database connections that utilize the Microsoft ODBC SQL Server driver might now fail as the result of a recent Patch Tuesday update. According to an update to the Windows Health Dashboard (opens in new tab), users who installed the update to the database tool, which came as part of an update dubbed KB5019980, receive an error message either within the app or via their SQL Server.
Unlike Chrome, Microsoft Edge cares about RAM; sleeps 1.3 billion tabs in September
In a new article today, Microsoft highlighted how Microsoft Edge's newish Sleeping Tabs feature also helps those with low system resources, especially RAM. The feature contrasts with how Google runs its Chrome browser, which doesn't offer such a beneficial feature.
