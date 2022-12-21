Thinking of Chromebooks conjures images of portable devices that go for even cheaper than most laptop deals. However, you should know that there are larger options like the Asus 17.3-inch Chromebook, which is currently on sale from Best Buy at $190 off. You’ll only have to pay $199, which is nearly half its original price of $389, but you’ll need to hurry in completing the purchase if you don’t want to miss out on this offer because it may disappear at any moment.

18 DAYS AGO