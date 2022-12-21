ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

US sending $1.85 billion in military aid to Ukraine

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and MATTHEW LEE Associated Press
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RSycC_0jqJXOtc00

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it will provide $1.85 billion in military aid to Ukraine, rolling out funding for a Patriot missile battery as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is arriving in Washington for his first known trip out of his country since Russia invaded in February.

Taliban bar women from university education in Afghanistan

The White House announcement came just hours before Zelenskyy was expected to arrive. The package includes $1 billion in weapons and equipment from Pentagon stocks, including the Patriot battery for the first time, and $850 million in funding through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. Part of the USAI will be used to fund a satellite communications system, which likely will include the crucial SpaceX Starlink satellite network system owned by Elon Musk.

“As Russia continues its brutal attacks against critical infrastructure in Ukraine, the United States welcomes President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington, D.C. today to underscore our enduring commitment to the people of Ukraine,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement, adding that the U.S. will be providing “critical new and additional military capabilities to help Ukraine defend itself from Russia’s ongoing brutal and unprovoked assault.”

Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian officials have pressed Western leaders to provide more advanced weapons, including the Patriots, to help their country in its war with Russia. The Patriot would be the most advanced surface-to-air missile system the West has provided to Ukraine to help repel Russian aerial attacks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

The peculiar Russian missile ‘cemetery’ in eastern Ukraine

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — The eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv has a peculiar “cemetery,” one that recalls some of the worst damage done since the Russian invasion: the debris of rockets used against this town and its people. The graveyard has more than a thousand missiles, or...
KRQE News 13

APD: One person found dead in hotel room

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after a person was found dead Friday. APD says officers responded to the Extended Stay Hotel near Menaul and University to reports of a tenant who appeared to be dead in a room. Police determined the person was dead and APD’s homicide unit […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

One man dead after head-on crash east of Carlsbad

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police investigated a fatal crash Wednesday, on Highway 62/180 east of Carlsbad. Police say the crash happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday and left 45-year-old Earl Burton dead. NMSP says its investigation shows a 2015 Nissan passenger vehicle driven by Burton, was going east in the westbound lanes and collided […]
CARLSBAD, NM
KRQE News 13

Do you really need to let your car warm up before driving in winter?

(NEXSTAR) – Many of us can deny it no longer – cold weather is here, with much of the country facing an arctic blast just in time for Christmas. That means some of our cold-weather habits are back, like weathering extra layers when we head outside, or staying inside as long as possible.
ILLINOIS STATE
KRQE News 13

Dangerously cold air hits eastern New Mexico overnight

Arctic air will begin moving into eastern New Mexico tonight. Below zero wind chills will bring dangerously cold conditions to eastern New Mexico through Friday morning. A beautiful late December day across New Mexico Wednesday. That starts to change overnight when an arctic cold front will begin pushing into northeast New Mexico. Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories will go into effect beginning tonight across the eastern half of the state. This front will push through the entire eastern half of the state by Thursday afternoon, bringing record cold temperatures to Clayton, and high temperatures well-below average elsewhere. The arctic airmass is shallow though and will east of the central mountain chain as western New Mexico will see another nice, but breezy day tomorrow.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Migrant says U.S. policy did not factor in decision to come

SOMERTON, Arizona (Border Report) — It took Jose Luis about a month to travel from his native Dominican Republic to Somerton, Arizona, where he crossed the border through a wide gap in the border barrier. When Border Report approached him, he and four of his fellow countrymen were waiting...
SOMERTON, AZ
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

45K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy