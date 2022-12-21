Read full article on original website
Related
Danville man arrested, accused of break-in at convenience store
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man is under arrest after police said he broke into and stole from a Casey’s General Store early Wednesday morning. Police said they found Joshua C. Hale, 38, four blocks away from a Casey’s located at 2101 East Main Street that was broken into around 2:30 a.m. Officers responded […]
Atwood Police suspends search for missing woman
Update at 3:11 p.m. ATWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — Atwood Police have announced that they are suspending the search for a woman who went missing from that town Thursday night. Chief Rob Bross said that despite checking several leads Friday morning, authorities have not located Karen Fennessy yet. Plans are being made to resume the search […]
Man sentenced to 38 years for shooting at Champaign Co. Sheriff’s deputy
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Potomac man has been sentenced to 38 years in prison for shooting at a Champaign County Sheriff’s deputy nearly two years ago. John Bennett pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a crime that carries a maximum of 45 years in prison. Champaign County State’s Attorney […]
fordcountychronicle.com
Paxton Police Blotter: Urbana man arrested for meth, on Missouri warrant
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — Timothy A. Burke, 55, of Urbana, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle and on a no-bond Missouri Department of Corrections warrant during a traffic stop at 1:39 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, near the intersection of Pells and Taft streets on the west side of Paxton’s downtown. Burke, who remained Wednesday at the Ford County Jail awaiting extradition to Missouri, was a passenger in a vehicle that Paxton police pulled over after determining that its registered owner had a revoked Illinois driver’s license. The driver — who was not the registered owner and did have a valid license — was Greg L. Phillips, 32, of Alvin. Phillips was arrested on a Vermilion County warrant for failure to appear in court for a status hearing in a pending case. After both Phillips and Burke were taken to the Ford County Jail, police found 22.4 grams of methamphetamine in multiple baggies hidden in Burke’s shoe. Inside the vehicle, police also found a loaded hypodermic syringe and one full cannabis joint.
2 Champaign juveniles arrested for murder, unlawful use of weapon
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Rantoul Police Department and US Marshalls Fugitive Apprehension Unit arrested two Champaign juveniles, ages 14 and 16, on Tuesday for the offenses of murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The arrests come as a result of the ongoing investigation in connection to the shooting death of 34-year-old DeCarlo […]
Champaign Police investigating bank robbery, asking public for help
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police are asking for the community’s help in finding the person who robbed a bank on Monday. The robbery happened at First Financial Bank located at 1205 South Neil Street. Officers responded there at 9:11 a.m. and learned that a suspect had entered the bank, displayed a note that indicated […]
WAND TV
Champaign PD officer retires after 22 years of service in CPD
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — A Champaign police officer retired from the force just in time for the holidays. Officer Jeffrey Creel retired this week after a 22 year stint in the Champaign Police Department. His career began in 1993 with the Polk County Sheriff's Office in Des Moines, Iowa....
newschannel20.com
Man hit by car trying to cross streat
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A man was hit by a car in Danville on Tuesday after trying to cross the street. The Danville Police responded to the 3600 block of N. Vermilion Street in front of the Meijer Gas Station. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Firefighters Investigating Incident in 700 Block of Chandler Street
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT RELEASE. At 5:43 PM last night December 19, 2022 Danville Firefighters were dispatchedto the 700 Block of Chandler Street for a report of smoke and flames from a garage. First arriving firefighters seen smoke from behind 707 Chandler Street. Upon investigation they found...
newschannel20.com
Man steals from Walmart then batters worker
SAVOY, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign County Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in solving a retail theft and a battery to a store employee at the Walmart in Savoy. We're told on December 15, a suspect entered Walmart, placed a hoverboard and scooter into a cart, and started walking toward the exit.
Danville Police: Man in stable condition after being hit by car
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police said a 65-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after he was hit by a car Tuesday night. The crash happened in front of the Meijer gas station on North Vermilion Street. Responding officers found the victim laying in the roadway and had him taken to the hospital, where […]
State Police: I-74 in Vermilion County open again after crash
Update 11:51 a.m. TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastbound Interstate 74 has reopened, State Police officials said. There is currently no word about any injuries that were caused by the crash. TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastbound Interstate 74 is shut down due to a three-vehicle crash in Tilton, State Police officials said. The crash happened at […]
WAND TV
Man hit while crossing the street in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man was hit while trying to cross the street in Danville Tuesday night. Danville Police were called to the 3600 block of N. Vermilion St. around 6 p.m. They found a 65-year-old man lying in the street after being hit by a vehicle traveling northbound...
foxillinois.com
Family, friends urge safe travel following tow trucker operator's death
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — December 23rd is named Scott's Law Day. Illinois State Police are reminding drivers to move over when they see emergency vehicles and workers helping those in need. Family and friends are remembering 20-year-old tow truck operator Ross Booker who was killed while cleaning up an...
Coroner identifies driver killed in police chase, airborne crash
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner has identified the driver who died in a crash in Danville Monday morning following a police chase. Coroner Jane McFadden identified the driver as Johnathan C. Gilbert, 24 of Danville. She added that his family has been notified and an autopsy was scheduled for Monday morning, the […]
Animals perish in Vigo County barn fire
VIGO CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Animals perish in a barn fire in Vigo County Friday afternoon. The Sugar Creek Fire Department went to the fire at 2550 Certain Road in West Terre Haute. According to the department, the owners were able to get several animals out of the barn, but other animals died in the […]
Crews battle the elements at two house fires in Hoopeston
HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are on the scene of two house fires tonight. Crews are working in frigid temperatures and fighting strong winds as they work to put out the flames. One of the fires is at a home on South 5th Street, close to Route 9. The house was fully engulfed when our crews arrived […]
I-57 crash leads to traffic delays south of Rantoul
Update at 2:01 p.m. Illinois State Police officials said the crash on I-57 Thursday morning involved one semi-truck and no other vehicles. No one was hurt and the roadway has been cleared. RANTOUL Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police is asking drivers to find an alternate route when driving on Interstate 57. Troopers said […]
IL Drug Dealer Hoping For Get Out Of Jail Free Card For Christmas
This little Santa helper in Illinois got busted for bringing "special" treats to naughty adult boys and girls. It's Illegal To Sell Drugs In Illinois Even During The Holidays. Recreational marijuana is legal in Illinois but there are some rules. Residents can't just randomly sell weed as a side hustle. It has to be an official dispensary. If you break the law, there's a good chance you'll go to jail. Even during the holidays.
WL overdose in 2021 leads to charges against Lafayette woman
A Lafayette woman has been charged with maintaining a common nuisance and possession of a narcotic more than a year after a 22-year-old man died of an apparent overdose in her 320 Brown St. apartment in West Lafayette. Erin Mae Clugh called West Lafayette police on Sept. 12, 2021, telling...
Comments / 0