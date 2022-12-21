ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REVEALED: Donald Trump's Tax Returns Show Ex-Prez Paid $0 In Taxes In 2020, Reported Negative Income Four Times In Six Years

By Connor Surmonte
 3 days ago
Donald Trump ’s tax returns show the ex-president and his wife, Melania , paid $0 in taxes in 2020, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The shocking revelation comes just hours after the Democrat-controlled House Ways and Means Committee voted to release Trump’s tax returns on Tuesday night in a 24-16 vote.

Although the complete release of the former president’s tax returns is expected to come in the next few days, the information already released also found that Trump and his wife reported a negative income in four of the six years between 2015 and 2020. ​

According to the six-year period covered in the newly released returns, Trump’s adjusted gross income totaled a whopping negative $53.2 million. His total federal tax liability, which included self-employment and household employment taxes, was found to be only $4.4 million.

Additionally, in 2015, 2016 and 2017, the Trumps reported an income tax liability of only $750.

Trump and Melania also only reported a positive adjusted gross income in two of the six years between 2015 and 2020, reporting $24.3 million in 2018 and $4.4 million in 2019.

Another shocking revelation found in the House Ways and Means Committee’s report is that the IRS failed to conduct a mandatory audit of Trump’s tax returns during his first two years in office.

The IRS only audited Trump’s 2016 tax returns in September 2019. The IRS then waited until Trump had left office in January 2021 to audit the businessman-turned-politician’s tax returns from 2017, 2018 and 2019.

“The Committee expected that these mandatory audits were being conducted promptly and in accordance with IRS policies,” committee Chairman Richard Neal said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We anticipated the IRS would expand the mandatory audit program to account for the complex nature of the former president’s financial situation yet found no evidence of that,” Neal continued. “This is a major failure of the IRS under the prior administration, and certainly not what we had hoped to find.”

“But the evidence is clear,” he added. “Congress must step in.”

A spokesperson for Trump has since raged about the release of the embattled former president’s tax returns, calling the decision an “unprecedented leak by lame-duck Democrats” before they turn over control of the House to the GOP in January.

“If this injustice can happen to President Trump, it can happen to all Americans without cause,” Trump’s spokesperson, Steven Cheung , said before claiming that “the full release of the returns will reflect Trump’s success as a businessman.”

Comments / 1469

ProudtobeunAmerican
3d ago

Anyone surprised at the excuses being made? It doesn't matter what he does, people will ALWAYS find a way to justify the actions. I wonder if it were Clinton, Obama or any other Democratic president, if the commentary would be the same?

Reply(160)
279
C. C.
3d ago

well what did he earn? you can't pay personal income tax on money you don't earn. so if you are paid a salary 400k as president, and donated that money to charity you don't pay taxes on it...kind of simple...then if you don't have earnings, then you have deductible expenses that come off your dividends and interest etc...I think you all are assuming crap that isn't what you want it to be....just sayin.

Reply(217)
231
Tootie Frootie
3d ago

Can't be mad Blame the laws ☝🏽 How do people think rich and wealthy folks stay rich and wealthy 🤷🏽‍♀️....At this point I don't care. What's going to change?

Reply(37)
100
Related
shefinds

Donald Trump Voters Are Reportedly 'Tired' 'Angry' And 'Fed Up' That He 'Skimmed' Campaign Funds From Candidates

It doesn’t look like Donald Trump’s voters are going to be as loyal as he hoped they would be, as some polls have suggested that previous Trump voters may not be willing to vote for him a second or even third time, as they are unhappy with his actions; particularly how he allegedly took almost all of the campaign funds from candidates in 2020 for himself! Could the 76-year-old twice-impeached former president’s third attempt for the presidency be over before it has even begun?!
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

Herschel Walker Comes Under Fire After Claiming Most Americans 'Haven't Earned The Right' To Change The Country

Herschel Walker came under fire once again this weekend after the GOP Senate candidate claimed most Americans “haven’t earned the right” to change the country, RadarOnline.com has learned.The controversial claim came on Sunday as the 60-year-old Georgia Senate candidate sat for an interview with conservative media group Creative Destruction Media.During the interview, which was hosted by conservative journalists Christine Dolan and L. Todd Wood, Walker was asked how he felt about young American voters who seek to change the country from what it was like when the former NFL football star-turned-wannabe senator was a child.“I think our biggest problem, we...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Pro-Trump conspiracist Mike Lindell cut off mid-sentence by his own attorney during interview

Conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell was interrupted by his lawyer during a live broadcast while speaking about “anomalies” in the 2022 Florida Governor’s race.The My Pillow chief and staunch Trump supporter, who gained infamy for his long-running attempts to help overturn the 2020 presidential election results, was speaking about wanting to audit the Florida election on Tuesday in an appearance on his programme The Lindell Report.But before he could make his announcement, he was urged by his attorney to stop talking.“I am going to break a little breaking news,” Mr Lindell announced. “This will probably surprise a lot of people”....
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

IRS Announces $1,400 Stimulus Checks Going Out To Millions

The IRS has sent out letters alerting nine million households that they are eligible for $1,400 stimulus checks for individuals and $2,800 checks to couples. Eligible recipients mostly include taxpayers who don't need to file federal income tax returns because they don't earn enough to warrant one, and because of that, didn't get one or more of the original stimulus checks. Those recipients include single filers making less than $12,550 ($14,250 for those older than 65), and couples making less than $25,100 ($27,000 for those older than 65). This mostly affects those receiving Social Security but many others might be eligible as well.
Vice

Trump Just Made Criminal History

Congress has never recommended that a former U.S. president be charged with a crime before. But former President Donald Trump just shattered that historical precedent. The committee investigating the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021 on Monday voted to refer Trump to the Department of Justice to be charged with multiple crimes relating to the deadly riot at the Capitol and his attempts to hold power despite losing the 2020 election. The suggested charges include conspiracy, false statements, and Trump’s alleged role in inciting and providing support to the violent mob.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Pelosi fires back at reporter: ‘Don’t bother me with a question like that!’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday briefly lost her patience with a reporter who pressed her on whether she’d represent her San Francisco district for the entirety of the 118th Congress, despite not being among the House Democratic leadership for the first time in two decades.Ms Pelosi was speaking at a press conference on Thursday when a reporter asked her if she’d “commit to serving your full two-year term for the people of San Francisco”.The speaker, who has represented her San Francisco constituency since 1987, snapped: “What is this? Don’t bother me with a question like that!”“Those kind of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheDailyBeast

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos Leaves GOP Rep Fumbling Over Trump 2024 Defense

A GOP representative refused to denounce Donald Trump—even when the former president (and current nominee) called for the termination of the U.S. Constitution. Rep. David Joyce (R-OH) told ABC’s This Week host George Stephanopoulos that he would support whoever the Republican nominee is in 2024, even if Trump is that person. It came a day after Trump called for a new election on Truth Social: “Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”
SheKnows

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner’s Marriage Is Reportedly in a ‘Toxic’ Place Right Now

Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner might not be seeing eye to eye right now as they navigate their post-political life. Their marriage is reportedly very rocky right now. It’s all falling apart,” a source told RadarOnline. “They’re always fighting and can barely contain their growing animosity for each other even when they appear in public.” This bit of tea also aligns with a Page Six source who noted the couple acting “cold” to each other at a Miami yacht party in early December. They stood in the same group, but almost as acquaintances,” the insider shared. “As they moseyed around the party, they kept their distance [from each other] — never too close; never too far apart.”
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Ivanka Trump no longer being supervised by monitor assigned to oversee Trump Organization finances

Donald Trump’s eldest daughter will no longer have her professional finances overseen by the court-appointed monitor assigned to prevent the Trump Organization from lying to banks or insurance companies or from hiding assets from New York State Attorney General Letitia James while her fraud lawsuit against the ex-president’s eponymous company is before the courts.According to court documents, Ivanka Trump is now exempt from a 4 November court order enjoining the former president, his family, and his companies from “selling, transferring, or otherwise disposing of any non-cash assets” listed on the “statements of financial condition” that have been a focus...
