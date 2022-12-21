ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Simple

Comments / 2

Related
denver7.com

All body products are less than $5 at Bath & Body Works starting tonight

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Get ready to stock up on your favorite Bath & Body...
CBS News

Is Walmart open Christmas day?

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Many retail chains will be closed on Christmas day. But is Walmart one of them? Christmas is this Sunday. If...
Thrillist

This New McDonald's Deal Gets You a Burger, Nuggets, Drink, & Fries for $4

You don’t see many deals popping up at restaurants on Christmas Day. More often, restaurants that are still open probably feel like they’ve got the market cornered since restaurants are closed for the holiday. Many McDonald’s locations will be open on Christmas Eve and Day, and those are...
CBS News

The most popular gifts for Christmas 2022, according to Google

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you're still scrambling to finish your Christmas shopping, Google has a gift guide for you. Google's Holiday 100 is...
TODAY.com

Oprah’s sweet gift idea for any mom goes viral — and it’s free

Oprah Winfrey is dishing out gift-giving advice we can all afford. In a now-viral undated TikTok video titled "Oprah Just Slayed Mom Christmas Gift," Winfrey, 68, is asked by a reporter about gift ideas for his mother. "A favorite gift for my mom, she's not doing well," the reporter prompts...
Tyla

Woman shares how she's managed to do Christmas for completely free

The most wonderful time of the year is often the most expensive, but it turns out that this doesn't have to be the case. In fact, one savvy mum has revealed how she managed to do Christmas completely for free - and yes, we're including the dinner. Maddy Alexander-Grout explained...
Real Simple

Real Simple

16K+
Followers
1K+
Post
484K+
Views
ABOUT

Creative, practical & inspiring solutions to make life easier.

 https://www.realsimple.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy