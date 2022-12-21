ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Headlines: Daughter of Taquero Running for Kevin de León’s CD14 Council Seat, Makes Her Boyle Heights Carnitas Restaurant a Recall Center

By L.A. TACO
LATACO
LATACO
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

LA City Council member Kevin de León responds to fourth recall attempt

LOS ANGELES — It’s been 2 1/2 months since Kevin de León engaged in racist remarks with fellow Council members Nury Martinez and Gil Cedillo in a leaked audio recording. Despite numerous calls for his resignation from all levels of government, a censure from LA City Council and a fist fight with an activist during a holiday party, de León reiterated he is not stepping down and responded to the most recent petition for his recall Friday in an appearance on Blog Talk Radio’s Earl Ofari Hutchinson Show.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

The 27 Best Books About Los Angeles In 2022

In a year where Los Angeles lost leviathans like P-22, Art LAboe, Vin Scully, and Mike Davis, there’s never been a better time to take solace in reading. As it is every year for me, this list of fiction, poetry, urbanism, memoir, and musicology books is Los Angeles-centric, but there are a few outliers. On the lines below are libros from 2022 with one or two that came out at the end of 2021. Have fun diving in, and Happy new year, everyone.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed near Griffith Park

LOS ANGELES – A man who died in a two-vehicle crash in the Griffith Park area was identified Friday. Paramedics were sent to the 6300 block of West Forest Lawn Drive about 12:50 p.m. Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Igor Khanenko, 64, of North Hills, died...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

2 Fatal Overdose Victims Found in MacArthur Park

Westlake, Los Angeles, CA: Two fatal overdose victims were located Thursday night in MacArthur Park near the intersection of Alvarado Street and Wilshire Boulevard within the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded along with the Los Angeles Fire Department to the location for reports of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Authorities pursued suspect in Los Angeles County

Authorities were pursuing a suspect in Los Angeles County on Thursday night. The suspect was possibly armed and wanted for brandishing or threatening someone with a weapon, although details remain limited. The vehicle traveled at high speeds on freeways before exiting onto side streets and residential areas. After a short time, authorities decided to terminate […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Body found on Pacific Palisades hiking trail

A person was found dead on a hiking trail in Pacific Palisades Thursday afternoon. The body was discovered around 3 p.m. in the 17900 block of Surfview Lane, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. A hiker encountered the deceased person on the trail and alerted authorities. It was unknown how the person died or […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
davisvanguard.org

Guest Commentary: For Decades, Los Angeles Jailed People with Mental Health Needs. Now, It’s Finally Prioritizing Treatment

The Los Angeles jail system is the largest mental health institution in the United States, and it’s locking up more people with mental illness than ever before. But this fall, a coalition local organizers, service providers, impacted families, and advocates like Vera secured two major victories that will divert hundreds of people with mental health needs away from Los Angeles County’s inhumane and dangerous Men’s Central Jail (MCJ) and into supportive housing. The wins are part of an ongoing effort to transform how Los Angeles approaches mental health.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
LATACO

Santa Ana Shuts Down Street Vendors Before Christmas, Mayor Says, ‘We Cannot Allow Unsafe Food Conditions to Endanger Public Health’

The city of Santa Ana issued a statement via a release this week, blessed by their newly elected mayor Valerie Amezcua, for Santa Ana revealing a six-week operation in which 100 street food stands were shut down by the City of Santa Ana and Orange County’s Health Care Agency. According to the release, the vendors were found to be “selling food unfit for human consumption and operating without the proper health permit.”
SANTA ANA, CA
ABC10

Man who escaped LA County conservation camp arrested in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. — A man who escaped from Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County was found and arrested in Modesto after weeks on the run. Juan Avina, 39, walked away from the camp Dec. 2 and was arrested without incident around 4 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He was a "minimum-security incarcerated person," according to officials.
MODESTO, CA
LATACO

LATACO

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
872K+
Views
ABOUT

L.A.'s favorite local news source. Authentic news from the streets to your favorite restaurants. Celebrating the taco lifestyle and keeping Los Angeles informed.

 https://www.lataco.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy