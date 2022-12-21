Headlines: Daughter of Taquero Running for Kevin de León’s CD14 Council Seat, Makes Her Boyle Heights Carnitas Restaurant a Recall Center

In a year where Los Angeles lost leviathans like P-22, Art LAboe, Vin Scully, and Mike Davis, there’s never been a better time to take solace in reading. As it is every year for me, this list of fiction, poetry, urbanism, memoir, and musicology books is Los Angeles-centric, but there are a few outliers. On the lines below are libros from 2022 with one or two that came out at the end of 2021. Have fun diving in, and Happy new year, everyone.

