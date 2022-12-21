Read full article on original website
azbex.com
Mesa P3 Plan May be Doomed… Again
The latest plan to transform a 27-acre site at University and Mesa drives may face the same fate as every other proposal since the 1990s – a return to the drawing board and starting over from scratch. Currently known as Nexus and previously called Transform 17 and Site 17,...
How Phoenix's deep cleaning in 'The Zone' encampment is holding up one week later
PHOENIX — It’s as simple as a tree for Christina Clemmons to add some flare to a bleak situation. "We get so much Colgate and stuff," she said, referring to the packaged toothbrushes decorating her three-foot fake tree at the front of her encampment space in downtown Phoenix.
roselawgroupreporter.com
APPROVED: New Arizona Farms subdivision north of Florence
FLORENCE — A 761-acre mixed-use development called Arizona Farms, which includes 2,311 single-family homes plus higher-density housing and commercial areas, was approved Wednesday north of downtown Florence. The Pinal County Board of Supervisors approved rezoning and a Planned Area Development overlay zone. The community is bounded by Arizona Farms...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Council approves funding for road improvements near Procter & Gamble
COOLIDGE — The final regular City Council meeting of the year brought with it new faces, thankful goodbyes to departing councilmembers and the approval of two major road improvement projects near an area of the city on its way to becoming a manufacturing corridor. Following last meeting’s certification of...
East Valley Tribune
Council approves 2 building code changes
New single-family homes, multifamily complexes and commercial buildings in Scottsdale will soon have a higher construction standard to meet. City Council voted 6-1 to mandate builders follow the 2021 International green Construction Code, International Residential Code and the International Energy Conservation Code. The city is the first in the state...
Glendale Star
Glendale apartment homes sell for $33.5 million
Northmarq Phoenix’s Investment Sales team of Trevor Koskovich, Jesse Hudson, Ryan Boyle and Logan Baca brokered the $33.5 million sale of The Arches, a 200-unit, garden-style community in Glendale. The sale averaged at $167,500 per unit. Northmarq’s Investment Sales team brokered the transaction for the seller, WWC XL VII...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Like your community lake? So do QC officials
That lake you are paddle-boarding on? The water came from your toilets and showers as well as those of your neighbors. But Queen Creek planned it that way. “It allows them to have an amenity, but also … the water that’s in this lake and the water that’s watering all the bushes and trees and stuff, we produced out of our own toilets and showers and kitchen sinks,” said Paul Gardner, Queen Creek Utilities director.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Retail space in Maricopa hard to find
Elevation drawing by SPS Architects of Sonoran Creek Marketplace. More shopping and restaurants. Among the reasons is there simply isn’t enough retail space, according to experts. A search on commercial real estate site Loopnet.com in November showed just seven retail spaces available for lease in Maricopa —two of which...
roselawgroupreporter.com
New Gilbert Town Council members talk top issues
Gilbert’s Town Council will have three new council members on the dais in January who could shift the town’s priorities. Chuck Bongiovanni, Bobbi Buchli and Jim Torgeson are Gilbert’s new council members. The newly elected council members signal a shift toward a call for transparency, and tighter looks at rezoning and developments and transit.
AZFamily
Cider Corps forced to close Gilbert taproom, plans move back to Mesa
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A popular taproom and brewery is closing its Gilbert location by the end of the year, moving production back to its original Mesa facility. Cider Corpss co-owner Jason Duren wrote on the company’s website that there’s a confluence of reasons for the move, which includes converting the property’s classification from “retail to assembly.”
roselawgroupreporter.com
Vestar purchases north Phoenix mall property
Phoenix-based Vestar, a national retail developer, was the sole bidder and winner on Wednesday of the Desert Ridge Marketplace property in north Phoenix. Vestar DRM-OPCO LLC, an entity connected to Vestar, acquired the 115 acres from the Arizona State Land Department for the minimum bid of $29.4 million. Read the...
roselawgroupreporter.com
New SR24 interchange could have big impact on QC
The commute could get even quicker with yet another access point to State Route 24 now open to traffic. Construction crews have wrapped up their work and opened the newest connection to the expressway at Signal Butte Road. The new interchange could not only make rush hour traffic a little...
AZFamily
Ex-Glendale district worker allegedly deleted, the reused paid time off
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A now-former Glendale Elementary School District employee changed her paid time off records for 13 months and was overpaid by more than $1,600, according to a new report. An Arizona Auditor General report says that payroll technician Anna Pacheco cleared 168 hours of her used PTO so she could reuse them a second time from August 2018 to November 2019, which was against district rules. She later reused 77 PTO hours, resulting in the district overpaying her $1,660, the report claims.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Copa Flats to be 100% affordable housing
(Photo via City of Maricopa) Copa Flats Apartments, the first community in the city that will feature 100% affordable housing, will accept Section 8 Housing Choice Vouchers, the project developer said. The housing-choice voucher program helps very low-income families afford decent, safe and sanitary housing, according to the U.S. government...
AZFamily
2 killed after driver crossed into oncoming traffic in San Tan Valley
Many were stuck waiting for their loved ones, whose flights were canceled or delayed at Sky Harbor Airport. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office released photos of a missing 12-year-old boy spotted at a Queen Creek Walmart. Last-minute shoppers flood Phoenix-area malls. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Phoenix-area malls were full...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Paradise Valley preps for three ‘Rs’ in 2023
As the new year approaches, Paradise Valley Mayor Jerry Bien-Willner and Vice Mayor Anna Thomasson shared their thoughts and expectations of what council will face starting in January. Bien-Willner and Thomasson said the council is keeping an eye on the town’s finances, but it’s prepared for any recession or downturn...
AZFamily
Phoenix city officials celebrate final pipe installation in the Drought Pipeline Project
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a construction project that may have caused you traffic headaches near 32nd Street and Shea in north Phoenix. Eventually the Drought Pipeline Project will be able to provide water to more than 400,000 people in the event of shortages of Colorado River water. It will be able to carry water the city of Phoenix has rights to from the Salt and Verde rivers.
roselawgroupreporter.com
How Valley homebuilding could look in 2023
Single-family homebuilder permits were down 19% so far this year, the latest numbers from the Home Builders Association of Central Arizona. Between January and November, municipalities across metro Phoenix issued 23,480 permits, down from 28,983 permits during the same period last year. Read the full subscription story from the Phoenix...
kjzz.org
How Phoenix is trying to recruit and retain for tough to fill positions
Bonuses, higher starting salaries and telework options are among tools Phoenix is using to recruit — and keep employees. The city’s overall vacancy rate is 20%%. In some cases, Human Services Director David Mathews said applicants that don’t meet minimum requirements but, “We’ve also heard from individuals that this is due partially to wages, availability of telework and our hiring process.”
roselawgroupreporter.com
3D-printed homes now on sale in Casa Grande
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. – The housing market has been a tricky one to navigate lately in Arizona, but a new kind of home is coming to Casa Grande that the builders say is affordable, as well as sustainable. “It’s a mix between concrete, foam insulation and steel,” said Genji...
