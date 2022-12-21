Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
Woman dies from cold exposure after being found in snow outside Michigan assisted living home
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman died after she was found in the snow outside of her Michigan assisted living community home Friday morning. A snow plow driver in the parking lot saw the 82-year-old woman curled up outside Timber Ridge Village in Bath Township around 7:10 a.m. Caregivers were notified, and the woman was brought inside.
fox7austin.com
TSA says man tried to hide gun parts in peanut butter jars
NEW YORK - A Rhode Island man was arrested at JFK Airport Friday after TSA officers found disassembled gun parts hidden in peanut butter containers. According to the Transportation Security Administration, the gun parts were wrapped in plastic and stashed inside two JIF peanut butter containers. They were found in his checked luggage.
fox7austin.com
Car Chase: Suspect in custody after lengthy standoff in San Gabriel Valley
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A car chase suspect is in custody, but not before leading a standoff with cops for nearly an hour in the San Gabriel Valley. SkyFOX is over the scene as there were several deputy cruisers parked right behind the suspect near the intersection of Merle Drive and North Wilcox Avenue late Wednesday night. Officials believe the suspect could be armed with a knife.
fox7austin.com
Watch: Wyoming troopers called to over 100 snowy wrecks amid wild whiteout
CHEYENNE, Wyo. - One look at this video, and you might think this Wyoming trooper made a wrong turn and ended up in Antarctica. That wasn't the case, but one might disagree after Wednesday's wild weather day in southeastern Wyoming. A dangerous blizzard has begun its intensification into a soon-to-be...
fox7austin.com
Buried in snow, semi truck drivers spend days trapped at South Dakota fuel stop
VIVIAN, S.D. - Feet of drifting snow and wind gusts up to 60 mph stranded truck drivers last week for several days at a South Dakota fuel stop until their rigs could be unburied from mounds of snow. Huge snow drifts made it impossible for drivers to see forcing dozens...
fox7austin.com
Austin weather: Texas agencies ready for arctic blast
AUSTIN, Texas - Crisis managers from several different state agencies were at DPS Headquarters in the State Emergency Operations Center Wednesday. In the back of the room, a constant loop could be seen of a computer model showing the upcoming arctic blast that is expected to push through Texas. Governor...
fox7austin.com
Arizona agrees to remove shipping containers from parts of the U.S.-Mexico border, court documents state
PHOENIX - Federal court documents that we obtained show Arizona officials have agreed to remove shipping containers from parts of the U.S. border with Mexico. According to the document, an agreement made between the U.S. Government and Doug Ducey, in his capacity as Arizona governor, will require the state to stop putting up shipping borders along the border within the Coronado National Forest.
fox7austin.com
ERCOT issues request: "An electric reliability emergency exists" within Texas
Texas - As southeast Texas is faced with freezing temperatures, many think back to the devastating 2021 Winter Storm that led to much of the state's power grid failing, and Texans fear it could happen again. On Friday, ERCOT's President and CEO Pablo Vegas issued a request to the U.S....
fox7austin.com
Arctic front arrives in Central Texas bringing freezing temperatures
Most of Central Texas will be under Hard Freeze and Wind Chill Warnings starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday. Zack Shields has the latest as the cold front makes its way through our area.
fox7austin.com
Arctic blast: Hard Freeze Warning continues until noon Saturday
Central Texas is waking up with wind chills in the single digits and some of us are even in negative territory. Limit outdoor activity until at least noon today. Adaleigh Rowe has the latest on the arctic blast.
fox7austin.com
Arctic cold front: Wind Chill and Hard Freeze Warnings begin tonight
Remember the 4 Ps: people, pets, pipes, and plants. We're in for a deep freeze. Zack Shields is tracking a major cold front on its way to Central Texas.
fox7austin.com
Temperatures will stay below freezing all day Friday
Most of Central Texas is under a Hard Freeze Warning until noon on Saturday. Adaleigh Rowe has the latest on the arctic cold front.
