fox7austin.com

TSA says man tried to hide gun parts in peanut butter jars

NEW YORK - A Rhode Island man was arrested at JFK Airport Friday after TSA officers found disassembled gun parts hidden in peanut butter containers. According to the Transportation Security Administration, the gun parts were wrapped in plastic and stashed inside two JIF peanut butter containers. They were found in his checked luggage.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
fox7austin.com

Car Chase: Suspect in custody after lengthy standoff in San Gabriel Valley

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A car chase suspect is in custody, but not before leading a standoff with cops for nearly an hour in the San Gabriel Valley. SkyFOX is over the scene as there were several deputy cruisers parked right behind the suspect near the intersection of Merle Drive and North Wilcox Avenue late Wednesday night. Officials believe the suspect could be armed with a knife.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
fox7austin.com

Austin weather: Texas agencies ready for arctic blast

AUSTIN, Texas - Crisis managers from several different state agencies were at DPS Headquarters in the State Emergency Operations Center Wednesday. In the back of the room, a constant loop could be seen of a computer model showing the upcoming arctic blast that is expected to push through Texas. Governor...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Arizona agrees to remove shipping containers from parts of the U.S.-Mexico border, court documents state

PHOENIX - Federal court documents that we obtained show Arizona officials have agreed to remove shipping containers from parts of the U.S. border with Mexico. According to the document, an agreement made between the U.S. Government and Doug Ducey, in his capacity as Arizona governor, will require the state to stop putting up shipping borders along the border within the Coronado National Forest.
ARIZONA STATE

