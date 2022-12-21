It's time for Patriots team owner Robert Kraft to treat Bill Belichick the way Belichick treats his players

If the Immaculate Reception happened today, most of us wouldn’t remember it for more than a week. Sad but true. The most famous play in pro football history, as engineered by Franco Harris, unfolded 50 years ago this weekend. It's an absolute tragedy that Harris died just days before what was to be a celebration of a magnificent moment, but thankfully he received all the acclaim he was due, from a berth in the Pro Football Hall of Fame to a life-sized, crouching, mid-Immaculate-Reception statue in Pittsburgh International Airport.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO