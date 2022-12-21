ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhorn City, KY

Man found dead in Kentucky home, ‘foul play suspected’

By Jessica Patterson
 3 days ago

ELKHORN CITY, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a home in Pike County.

According to KSP, troopers received a call just after 8 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, regarding a “burglary in progress” at a home on Marrowbone Creek Road in Elkhorn City.

Troopers say when they arrived at the home, they found the homeowner, identified by KSP as Timothy Justice, 60, of Pikeville, deceased.

KSP says troopers are investigating and “foul play is suspected” in Justice’s death. His body has been sent to the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Troopers are asking anyone with any information that could help the investigation to contact KSP at 606-433-7711.

