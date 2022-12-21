Read full article on original website
YAHOO!
Arrest made after woman found dead South of Lubbock
A 24-year-old man was arrested Thursday evening in connection with the death of a 40-year-old woman whose body was found Tuesday South of Lubbock, the apparent victim of a vehicle collision. Isaiah Sanchez was arrested about 9:20 p.m. in the 2100 block of Fourth Street and booked into the Lubbock...
YAHOO!
1 dead after driver found shot following crash in central Lubbock
One person is dead, the victim of an apparent gunshot wound, after what was initially reported to be a crash involving a vehicle and house early Thursday in central Lubbock. The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit continues to investigate after officers were originally called to the 3900 block of Salem Avenue at 3:08 a.m. Thursday for what was believed to be a burglary in progress, according to a statement from Lubbock police.
