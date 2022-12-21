ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to keep safe if you have to drive, travel in Wisconsin during a winter storm

By Chelsey Lewis, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
When a snowy storm is on the horizon in Wisconsin, the advice is pretty simple: Stay home.

"But if you have to travel, there are some things you can do to prepare,” says Dave Pabst, director of the Bureau of Transportation Safety for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Here's what to know.

How to prepare for a drive in Wisconsin winter weather

“The first thing you want to do is check 511,” said Pabst, who worked for the Wisconsin State Patrol for 27 years before joining WisDOT.

The phone line (511) and website (511wi.gov) provide up-to-date traffic information and weather alerts for the state.

Pabst recommends keeping the following in your car:

  • Ice scraper
  • Snow brush
  • Jumper cables
  • Good flashlight and extra batteries
  • First aid kit
  • Spare medications
  • Cellphone charger
  • Warm clothes
  • Water in an insulated bottle so it won't freeze
  • Snacks that won’t freeze, like crackers, nuts and dried fruit. (Protein bars, chocolate and cheese have higher water content and will be harder to eat — literally.)
  • Cat litter or a bag of sand (to put under your tires for traction)
  • A small shovel

Before hitting the road, make sure your car has a full tank of gas, washer fluid, working headlights and taillights, and all ice and snow are cleared, including on the hood, roof and headlights.

Pabst is also a fan of snow tires, which he said “make a world of difference” for driving in slick conditions, especially if you have front-wheel drive.

“Winter tires definitely take it up to the next level if you like safety and security,” he said. If you can’t afford them, or don't want to mess with changing your tires every season, he said to make sure your tires have good tread.

How to drive in the snow

Once you’re on the road, “the basic thing is to slow down,” Pabst said. Buckle up, put your phone down, don't make sudden movements, and leave extra space for slowing or stopping — something all-wheel drive won’t help you with.

Pabst also said to avoid cruise control in the winter. If your tires lose traction, it might cause your vehicle to spin out of control.

“The saying we use is, ‘You cruise, you lose,’ “ he said.

Avoid passing snowplows

It is legal to pass a snowplow in Wisconsin, though drivers must remain at least 200 feet behind a plow if the speed limit is 35 mph or higher.

Because plow blades are wider than the truck body and kick up snow spray that can be difficult to see past, Pabst does not recommend passing plows.

“Think of them as your friend,” he said, since they’re clearing the road and making it safer to drive on.

What to do if you get in an accident

If you do get in an accident or slip off the road, you should call 911 and stay buckled up in your vehicle until help arrives.

“That’s the safest cocoon you have,” Pabst said.

Keep your cellphone close to your body to preserve battery life — ideally an inside pocket if your jacket has one. In case your phone dies, make sure you have a paper map backup and a charger in your car.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

