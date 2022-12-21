Read full article on original website
WLNS
Typically busy shopping days deserted as snowstorm hits Michigan
Blizzard continues Saturday, roads remain snow-covered
Travel will remain dangerous Saturday, especially in counties along the lakeshore, as a blizzard warning remains in effect for most of West Michigan until 7 p.m.
Detroit News
Winter storm driving gusty winds, frigid temperatures on Christmas Eve
Friday's winter storm has moved northeast of Michigan but will continue sending gusty winds and affecting temperatures throughout Christmas Eve, according to the National Weather Service. "The main thing is still the winds are going to be pretty gusty out there — not as strong as yesterday — but we...
americanmilitarynews.com
Blowing snow disrupts roads, 14K without power Friday as storm hits
A severe storm with strong winds and arctic cold hit Michigan on Friday, leaving more than 14,000 without power, though snow accumulation was less than originally forecast. From the Ohio border into the metro suburbs, expect increasing wind speeds and another 1 to 2 inches of snow, says Kyle Klein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township. That could brings totals up to 3 inches through Saturday as western lake effect could continue snow overnight into Saturday, Christmas Eve. Areas north of Flint could see another 2 to 3 inches.
wcsx.com
Michigan Plow Tracker: Keep This Map Handy All Season
Okay, so we didn’t get the huge amounts of snow that they were predicting, at least not in much of Michigan. Of course, the west side of the state is a different story, as they are getting pummeled, but they’re used to the lake-effect snow. Even if we...
wrif.com
Winter Storm Causes Michigan’s Favorite Christmas Store to Close
Well, even Michigan’s favorite Christmas store couldn’t beat the storm. Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland is closing early because of it. The huge Christmas store is usually open almost every day, including on Christmas Eve. Now, it will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, and Saturday, Dec. 24. It’s usually closed on Christmas Day.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Blizzard Conditions Continue Across Much Of U.P.; Travel Discouraged
High winds and heavy snow continued into Friday night across most of the Upper Peninsula, with the exception being in the Escanaba area. Escanaba has received minor snow accumulations that have been whipped around by 30-mile-per-hour winds into snow drifts in parking lots and on sidewalks, but the area has so far been spared the heavy snowfall that places away from the “banana belt” have seen.
jtv.tv
Winter Storm Warning Extended to 7 AM Saturday
* WHAT…Whiteout conditions expected at times due to falling and blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches by Sunday morning. Wind gusts as high as 50 mph. Wind chills to 15 below are expected. * WHERE…Portions of central and south central Michigan. * WHEN…Until 7...
Watch the Temp Michigan. At What Point Does Salt Stop Working?
What temperatures are too cold for salt to melt the ice on the roads?. This winter storm causing huge problems for drivers on the road. At times like these, it is important to know a few things about the weather and at what point salt doesn't even melt the ice.
WILX-TV
List: Snow emergencies across Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A large winter storm is bringing severe weather and snow emergencies across Mid-Michigan. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for almost every community across Mid-Michigan. Blizzard Warnings are in effect for eleven Michigan counties. Active weather alerts can be found here. During snow emergencies, vehicles...
WZZM 13
Travel conditions worsen Friday Overnight
MICHIGAN, USA — Impactful winter weather has continued across West Michigan, with several inches of fresh snowfall on the ground and the arrival of bitterly cold temperatures. Unfortunately, conditions will only worsen as we continue into Friday evening with lake effect snow and gusty winds that increase in coverage and intensity.
A winter storm could wreak havoc across Michigan. What Consumers Energy is doing
Heavy snow, freezing temperatures and damaging wind gusts are all expected with this winter storm and with that combination in a flash the power could go out.
Michigan winter storm: Live weather radar, traffic updates
The first major storm of the winter season barrelled into Michigan with a vengeance on Friday. In the southeast part of the state, the National Weather Service in White Lake forecasts additional snow of up to 3 inches and wind chills of 10 to 20 degrees below zero Friday and Saturday. A winter storm warning began at 7 p.m. Thursday in every area county, including Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties, and is expected to last through Saturday...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan road conditions: 'Double whammy' of winds, temperatures making driving 'feel like a snow globe'
(FOX 2) - Southeast Michigan has traded one winter weather demon for another after projections for snow totals started falling overnight. But wind gusts will be blowing around whatever snow ends up falling. According to Diane Cross with the Michigan Department of Transportation, driving around Metro Detroit will "feel like...
Get Your Snowblower Before The Storm!
When mother nature decides to unleash on Michigan, she takes no prisoners. We can look forward to a white Christmas this year along with potential blizzard like conditions and heavy snow. Mid Michigan has a Winter Storm Watch in effect from 4pm Thursday (12/22) thru 7pm Saturday (12/24). Mid Michigan has the potential to get anywhere from six to eighteen inches of snow.
Tonight's Forecast: Blizzard conditions and hazardous travel continues
Steady snow showers continue to fall over West Michigan, along with strong winds and bitter air. Lake effect continues tonight.
WWMTCw
Keeping furnace exhaust pipes clear is crucially important during heavy snow
KALAMAZOO, Mich — With blizzard conditions expected to begin late Thursday through Saturday across much of West Michigan, plenty of snow will be blowing and drifting around your home. Heating and cooling companies could see an increase of service calls during large snowfall accumulation events, according to Eric Dingman,...
WOOD
Weather conditions continue to deteriorate across the region
WILX-TV
Michiganders leaving for holidays ahead of winter storm
DeWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Millions of people across Michigan are expected to hit the road for the holiday weekend. But many families are moving up their trip to make sure they get to their celebration safely. “We spend Christmas every year, except the last two, with my in-laws in...
Warm Up With The Best Soup Mid Michigan
These bitter cold temperatures have me saying something that I don't normally say, "a hot cup of soup sounds damn good right now",. I am not a soup guy. I have never been the one to crave soup for a meal, unless I am sick of course. If I am sick it's Mrs. Grass all day long. With the predicted temperatures for the next few days not going above 20 degrees I might be getting some soup. Yes, I said it.
94.9 WMMQ
