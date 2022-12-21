Read full article on original website
How Valley homebuilding could look in 2023
Single-family homebuilder permits were down 19% so far this year, the latest numbers from the Home Builders Association of Central Arizona. Between January and November, municipalities across metro Phoenix issued 23,480 permits, down from 28,983 permits during the same period last year. Read the full subscription story from the Phoenix...
Retail space in Maricopa hard to find
Elevation drawing by SPS Architects of Sonoran Creek Marketplace. More shopping and restaurants. Among the reasons is there simply isn’t enough retail space, according to experts. A search on commercial real estate site Loopnet.com in November showed just seven retail spaces available for lease in Maricopa —two of which...
Paradise Valley preps for three ‘Rs’ in 2023
As the new year approaches, Paradise Valley Mayor Jerry Bien-Willner and Vice Mayor Anna Thomasson shared their thoughts and expectations of what council will face starting in January. Bien-Willner and Thomasson said the council is keeping an eye on the town’s finances, but it’s prepared for any recession or downturn...
Tucson homebuilder branches out for BTR communities
Miramonte Homes, an award-winning leader in residential development headquartered in Tucson, announced the launch of Miramonte Communities, a new company specializing in developing build-to-rent multifamily properties. The company announced its first communities in Arizona and Montana. “As home buyers continue to face challenges, including supply and affordability, the market for...
New York developer to build rental units near TSMC site
New York-based Mack Real Estate Group LLC is investing about $250 million to build single-family rental units in the Valley. With 4,000 apartment units across the country, the developer has selected Phoenix for its first build-to-rent communities, which offer single-family rental homes within a community with resort-like amenities. Read the...
Copa Flats to be 100% affordable housing
(Photo via City of Maricopa) Copa Flats Apartments, the first community in the city that will feature 100% affordable housing, will accept Section 8 Housing Choice Vouchers, the project developer said. The housing-choice voucher program helps very low-income families afford decent, safe and sanitary housing, according to the U.S. government...
Mega development planned for eastern part of CG
CASA GRANDE — A massive development planned for the eastern edge of Casa Grande moved one step closer to reality Monday night as the Casa Grande City Council approved two planning requests for the project. Once all planning requirements have been met, the site could boast some 2,135 homes...
Pinal Supervisors name Serdy chairman for 2023
Jeff Serdy was unanimously named chairman of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors during the Dec. 14 board meeting. Serdy, who lives in Apache Junction, represents District 5. Jeffrey McClure, whose District 4 includes Maricopa, was unanimously selected vice chair. Serdy and McClure are swapping roles from 2022 when McClure...
Council approves funding for road improvements near Procter & Gamble
COOLIDGE — The final regular City Council meeting of the year brought with it new faces, thankful goodbyes to departing councilmembers and the approval of two major road improvement projects near an area of the city on its way to becoming a manufacturing corridor. Following last meeting’s certification of...
Phoenix Theatre Company will break ground on Central Phoenix campus
The Phoenix Theatre Company announces the groundbreaking milestone of its Central Phoenix campus development plans. With $28 million raised towards building a new 500-seat state of the art theatre, the Company has set the groundbreaking for Summer 2023. In addition to the previously announced theatre enlargement, the Phoenix City Council...
Vestar purchases north Phoenix mall property
Phoenix-based Vestar, a national retail developer, was the sole bidder and winner on Wednesday of the Desert Ridge Marketplace property in north Phoenix. Vestar DRM-OPCO LLC, an entity connected to Vestar, acquired the 115 acres from the Arizona State Land Department for the minimum bid of $29.4 million. Read the...
Mesa, Scottsdale building permit snapshot
Houses and commercial uses dot the landscape at two of the East Valley’s largest municipalities — Scottsdale and Mesa — with many more planned or under construction, according to building permit records maintained by both cities. The COVID-19 pandemic and its myriad restrictions imposed to keep everyone...
APPROVED: New Arizona Farms subdivision north of Florence
FLORENCE — A 761-acre mixed-use development called Arizona Farms, which includes 2,311 single-family homes plus higher-density housing and commercial areas, was approved Wednesday north of downtown Florence. The Pinal County Board of Supervisors approved rezoning and a Planned Area Development overlay zone. The community is bounded by Arizona Farms...
3D-printed homes now on sale in Casa Grande
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. – The housing market has been a tricky one to navigate lately in Arizona, but a new kind of home is coming to Casa Grande that the builders say is affordable, as well as sustainable. “It’s a mix between concrete, foam insulation and steel,” said Genji...
New Gilbert Town Council members talk top issues
Gilbert’s Town Council will have three new council members on the dais in January who could shift the town’s priorities. Chuck Bongiovanni, Bobbi Buchli and Jim Torgeson are Gilbert’s new council members. The newly elected council members signal a shift toward a call for transparency, and tighter looks at rezoning and developments and transit.
No evidence of misconduct in first day of Kari Lake election-challenge trial
Honorable Peter Thompson in Maricopa County Superior Court in Mesa during the Kari Lake trial on Dec. 21, 2022. || Maricopa County Superior Court. The first day of an evidence trial based on an election-challenge lawsuit by Republican governor candidate Kari Lake raised plentiful suspicions but did not reveal evidence of the misconduct she alleged.
Like your community lake? So do QC officials
That lake you are paddle-boarding on? The water came from your toilets and showers as well as those of your neighbors. But Queen Creek planned it that way. “It allows them to have an amenity, but also … the water that’s in this lake and the water that’s watering all the bushes and trees and stuff, we produced out of our own toilets and showers and kitchen sinks,” said Paul Gardner, Queen Creek Utilities director.
