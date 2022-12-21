ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
abc12.com

I-75 reopens in Mid-Michigan after several crashes

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Traffic was at a standstill on I-75 in Mid-Michigan after crashes a series of crashes led to closures on Friday. The Michigan Department of Transportation says all southbound lanes of I-75 closed at M-84 between Saginaw and Bay City due to a crash just before 1 p.m. All lanes reopened around 4:40 p.m.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

MSP: High-profile vehicles asked to stay off freeways

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Michigan State Police (MSP) Third District has asked all high-profile vehicles to say off freeways as emergency responders address the multiple crashes along I-75. Due to the weather conditions, there have been multiple crashes spanning Bay, Saginaw, and Genesee counties, MSP said. High-profile vehicles are very susceptible...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Here are the school, business closings in mid-Michigan for Friday, Dec. 23

Many schools and libraries across mid-Michigan are closed due to a winter storm that’s sweeping across the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for mid-Michigan until 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, with the National Weather Service noting possibly 2-3 inches of snow has already fallen in the norther part of Genesee County and winds whipping snow around in the area.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Bay City’s Liberty Bridge reopens to traffic, ‘a truly remarkable day,’ says mayor

BAY CITY, MI — It finally happened: Bay City’s Liberty Bridge is open to traffic after being closed for almost a year. On Thursday, Dec. 22, a special ceremony was had atop the western part of the bridge. An inbound major winter storm did not damper spirits as the crowd, which included Santa Claus and Buddy the Elf, gathered to celebrate the newly rehabilitated bridge’s reopening.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Crash cleared on in Saginaw Co.

BUENA VISTA, Mich. (WNEM) - The crash that caused all northbound lanes of I-75 to close in Buena Vista Friday morning has been cleared. The crash happened about 6:35 a.m. after the M-46 Holland Avenue Exit 149. Michigan State Police told TV5 a state trooper patrol car was hit by...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Southbound I-75 closed in Bay Co. due to crash

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - All lanes of southbound I-75 are closed in Bay County due to a crash. It happened near Exit 160, Westside Saginaw Road about 12:50 p.m. on Friday. Traffic is being diverted onto M-84. Officials are asking motorists to avoid the area and stay off the...
BAY COUNTY, MI
East Coast Traveler

5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints

Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
FLINT, MI
Banana 101.5

Bye Girl – Wendy’s On Bristol Road In Burton Closes

Wendy has left the building. The Wendy's fast food restaurant on Bristol Road (next door to Tim Horton's) has permanently closed. Much of the signage has been stripped down except for a sign on the now-empty building. The drive-thru sign is empty and two signs on two drive-thru windows read...
BURTON, MI
1077 WRKR

Why All the Hate for Meteorologists? Flint’s Local Forecasters Speak Out

Think you have it tough at work sometimes? Try being a local meteorologist. There is absolutely no love. Doing a job is hard enough sometimes, but when the world holds you to every single solitary thing that comes out of your mouth, life can be a bit interesting. If the snow doesn’t add up to what was forecasted, or the daily high temperature is even a few degrees off, local weathermen and women can get bashed on social media to no end. You would think they killed a puppy instead of missing a forecast, which can change in the blink of an eye, by an inch or degree.
FLINT, MI
kisswtlz.com

Hemlock Fire thanks community – fire support from around the state

After days of constant work, the grain elevator fire in Hemlock is dying down, and firefighters, as well as other officials, are thanking the community for their support during the emergency. As many as 80 fire crews from around the state reportedly responded to the fire at The Andersons grain...
HEMLOCK, MI
WNEM

MSP: crash investigation underway in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are investigating a traffic crash in Saginaw on 4th Avenue and Perkins Street, Lt. Kim Vetter said. The crash is related to a police pursuit, Vetter said. There are no other details about the crash as of Tuesday evening. Stay with TV5 as...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Grand Blanc Township man accused of killing hunter in 2018

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc Township man is one of two suspects arraigned on murder charges for the death of a hunter in Clinton County's Bath Township in 2018. The Michigan Attorney General's Office charged 34-year-old Thomas Olson of Grand Blanc Township and 34-year-old Robert Rodway of...
GRAND BLANC, MI
Banana 101.5

Banana 101.5

Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy