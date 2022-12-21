Read full article on original website
Snowstorm leads to traffic crashes, knocks out power for hundreds in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Mid-Michigan’s first snowstorm of the winter season led to slick roads that may have prompted more than a dozen traffic crash in Genesee County, while knocking out power to others across the region, according to officials. About 2 inches of snow was reported at...
abc12.com
I-75 reopens in Mid-Michigan after several crashes
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Traffic was at a standstill on I-75 in Mid-Michigan after crashes a series of crashes led to closures on Friday. The Michigan Department of Transportation says all southbound lanes of I-75 closed at M-84 between Saginaw and Bay City due to a crash just before 1 p.m. All lanes reopened around 4:40 p.m.
Numerous crashes reported on I-75 in Saginaw, Bay counties
Police are on the scene of several traffic crashes in Saginaw and Bay counties. About 4:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, a semi tractor-trailer on northbound Interstate 75 north of the 149 mile marker in Saginaw County struck the median and rolled over. The driver suffered injuries. In the hours...
WNEM
MSP: High-profile vehicles asked to stay off freeways
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Michigan State Police (MSP) Third District has asked all high-profile vehicles to say off freeways as emergency responders address the multiple crashes along I-75. Due to the weather conditions, there have been multiple crashes spanning Bay, Saginaw, and Genesee counties, MSP said. High-profile vehicles are very susceptible...
Here are the school, business closings in mid-Michigan for Friday, Dec. 23
Many schools and libraries across mid-Michigan are closed due to a winter storm that’s sweeping across the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for mid-Michigan until 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, with the National Weather Service noting possibly 2-3 inches of snow has already fallen in the norther part of Genesee County and winds whipping snow around in the area.
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down portion of I-75 in Bay County
BAY COUNTY, MI – Southbound I-75 is closed at Westside Saginaw Road (M-84) due to several crashes, according to Bay County Central Dispatch. Several vehicles were involved in a crash on southbound I-75 between the 159 mile marker and 157 mile marker, central dispatch said in a Facebook post Friday, Dec. 23.
Beloved 1929 Mary Crapo School Demolished In Swartz Creek, Michigan
Genesee County has said goodbye to several businesses over the years. Most recently the beloved Walli's East Building in Burton, click to see that here. And Grand Blanc is saying goodbye to Grand Blanc Appliance after nearly 70 years. Now, Miller Road in Swartz Creek is losing an iconic structure.
Bay City’s Liberty Bridge reopens to traffic, ‘a truly remarkable day,’ says mayor
BAY CITY, MI — It finally happened: Bay City’s Liberty Bridge is open to traffic after being closed for almost a year. On Thursday, Dec. 22, a special ceremony was had atop the western part of the bridge. An inbound major winter storm did not damper spirits as the crowd, which included Santa Claus and Buddy the Elf, gathered to celebrate the newly rehabilitated bridge’s reopening.
WNEM
Crash cleared on in Saginaw Co.
BUENA VISTA, Mich. (WNEM) - The crash that caused all northbound lanes of I-75 to close in Buena Vista Friday morning has been cleared. The crash happened about 6:35 a.m. after the M-46 Holland Avenue Exit 149. Michigan State Police told TV5 a state trooper patrol car was hit by...
WNEM
Southbound I-75 closed in Bay Co. due to crash
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - All lanes of southbound I-75 are closed in Bay County due to a crash. It happened near Exit 160, Westside Saginaw Road about 12:50 p.m. on Friday. Traffic is being diverted onto M-84. Officials are asking motorists to avoid the area and stay off the...
Dangerous Flash-Freeze definitely in play for this evening: Close look at timeline
It is looking very strongly like there will be a very quick change from rain to snow over southeast Lower Michigan. This will likely cause wet roads to become icy in just a matter of minutes. Here is the radar forecast from 7 p.m. tonight to 3 a.m. tonight. Focus...
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints
Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
A look back at 2022 business openings, closures in mid-Michigan
SAGINAW, MI — The holiday season is here, and a new year is right around the corner. As we head into 2023, here’s a look back at some of the businesses that opened or closed in the past year in mid-Michigan and what’s to come:. Opened: Planet...
Bye Girl – Wendy’s On Bristol Road In Burton Closes
Wendy has left the building. The Wendy's fast food restaurant on Bristol Road (next door to Tim Horton's) has permanently closed. Much of the signage has been stripped down except for a sign on the now-empty building. The drive-thru sign is empty and two signs on two drive-thru windows read...
Why All the Hate for Meteorologists? Flint’s Local Forecasters Speak Out
Think you have it tough at work sometimes? Try being a local meteorologist. There is absolutely no love. Doing a job is hard enough sometimes, but when the world holds you to every single solitary thing that comes out of your mouth, life can be a bit interesting. If the snow doesn’t add up to what was forecasted, or the daily high temperature is even a few degrees off, local weathermen and women can get bashed on social media to no end. You would think they killed a puppy instead of missing a forecast, which can change in the blink of an eye, by an inch or degree.
kisswtlz.com
Hemlock Fire thanks community – fire support from around the state
After days of constant work, the grain elevator fire in Hemlock is dying down, and firefighters, as well as other officials, are thanking the community for their support during the emergency. As many as 80 fire crews from around the state reportedly responded to the fire at The Andersons grain...
WNEM
MSP: crash investigation underway in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are investigating a traffic crash in Saginaw on 4th Avenue and Perkins Street, Lt. Kim Vetter said. The crash is related to a police pursuit, Vetter said. There are no other details about the crash as of Tuesday evening. Stay with TV5 as...
abc12.com
New details released on a deadly car crash in Hemlock as two police cars were nearly hit
The first sign of trouble came in Midland County, where a Michigan State Police trooper had to avoid a crash. Two police cars nearly hit before deadly head-on crash near Hemlock. The first indication of trouble was in Midland County, where a Michigan State Police trooper's patrol car was almost...
A Gang of Buffalo Seen Grazing on Former Grand Blanc Golf Course
Some buffalo are out grazing on a former golf course in Grand Blanc. It's not too often that you look out your car window and see some buffalo on your commute through Genesee County, MI. However, that is exactly what is causing some drivers to look twice while traveling down Dort Highway in Grand Blanc.
abc12.com
Grand Blanc Township man accused of killing hunter in 2018
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc Township man is one of two suspects arraigned on murder charges for the death of a hunter in Clinton County's Bath Township in 2018. The Michigan Attorney General's Office charged 34-year-old Thomas Olson of Grand Blanc Township and 34-year-old Robert Rodway of...
