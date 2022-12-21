Read full article on original website
Health Care Sector Update for 12/23/2022: IMRN,DBVT,IMMP
Health care stocks were lower Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.1% while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was slipping by 0.3%. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was sinking 1.6% in recent trading. In company news, Immuron (IMRN) shares rallied Friday to a 6-month...
Is Cardinal Health (CAH) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
Consumer Sector Update for 12/22/2022: EVK,CHPT,EFSH
Consumer stocks were broadly lower in Thursday afternoon trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 1.1% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sinking 3.9%. In company news, Ever-Glory (EVK) was dropping over 39% after earlier plunging more than 44% to a record low...
Is Neuronetics (STIM) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Neuronetics (STIM) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Immuron Surges After Receiving FDA Approval For Travelan
(RTTNews) - Shares of Immuron Ltd (IMRN) are gaining more than 50 percent on Friday morning trade after the company received FDA approval for Travelan Investigational New Drug or IND application. The IND is to evaluate the efficacy of a single dose of Travelan to prevent infectious diarrhea caused by...
Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?
Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. Save More: Unplug These...
Wingstop (WING) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Wingstop (WING) closed at $145.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.22% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Coming into today, shares of the restaurant chain had...
Technology Sector Update for 12/23/2022: TSM, FORG, META, XLK, SOXX
Technology stocks were flat to lower premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was inactive and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was marginally lower recently. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) is considering building a second chip plant in Japan, Reuters reported, citing lawmaker Yoshihiro Seki. Taiwan Semiconductor was slightly...
Illinois Tool (ITW) Up 22.3% in 6 Months: What's Driving It?
Illinois Tool Works Inc. ITW appears in good shape, with its shares having rallied 22.3% over the past six months compared with the industry’s 20% increase. Illinois Tool is benefitting from robust demand across most of its businesses. Strong organic growth in North America, Europe and China is boosting revenues in its Automotive OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) segment. The Food Equipment unit segment is gaining from growth across both North America and International operations.
Is Belden (BDC) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Belden (BDC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
Frontline (FRO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Frontline (FRO) closed at $12.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.73% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had lost...
Reasons to Retain AmerisourceBergen (ABC) in Your Portfolio
AmerisourceBergen Corporation ABC is well-poised for growth on the back of its robust U.S. Healthcare Solutions business and product launches. Intense competition, though, remains a concern. Shares of this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) player have gained 27.4% against the industry’s decline of 12.3% so far this year. The S&P...
Should Value Investors Buy Suzano (SUZ) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
This Safe Stock Has Raised Its Dividend for 13 Years. Will It Continue in 2023?
The stock market has been unpredictable in 2022, and it doesn't look like 2023 will be any better. Investors are still worried about how prevalent inflation will be in the new year. That's not to mention the fears about a recession impacting the U.S. economy. This unpredictability often translates into...
Is Enphase Energy (ENPH) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Enphase Energy (ENPH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.
Are Investors Undervaluing MasterCraft Boat (MCFT) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Dorian LPG (LPG) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Dorian LPG (LPG) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Dorian LPG is...
Here's Why Workday (WDAY) is a Promising Portfolio Pick
Shares of Workday, Inc. WDAY have climbed 8.9% over the past six months, driven by improved market demand across its portfolio on the back of a flexible business model and solid cash flow. Earnings estimates for the current fiscal year have increased 3.2% since August 2022 while that for the next fiscal year have risen 4.8% over the past year, implying robust inherent growth potential. With healthy fundamentals, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock appears to be a solid investment option at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
2 'Boring' Stocks You'll Wish You'd Watched More Closely in 2023
If you've never heard of Workiva (NYSE: WK) or Tenable (NASDAQ: TENB), you're probably not alone. Both stocks are relatively lightly covered -- The Wall Street Journal tracks just 11 analysts who cover Workiva, and 17 who cover Tenable. Workiva and Tenable are quintessential quiet achievers. They deliver steady, consistent...
3 Stocks From the Flourishing Consulting Services Industry
Encouraging service activities, along with the increased adoption and success of the work-from-home trend, are enabling the Zacks Consulting Services industry to support the demand environment. Service demand, innovation and acquisitions are helping Gartner, Inc. IT, CBIZ, Inc. CBZ and Huron Consulting Group Inc. HURN and sail through these testing...
