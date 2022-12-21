ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porter County, IN

22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Blizzard conditions continue into early Saturday morning

Blowing and drifting snow continues to be a big issue for today. While winds are expected to back down a little today, wind gusts will still be around 35 mph. This will cause visibility to be reduced. Roads are still slick, and with low visibility it will be easy to slide off the road. If you do not need to be on the roads, it will be best to stay at home. The gusty winds will cause wind chills to be around -15 to -20 throughout much of the day.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WGN News

Blizzard, winter storm warning in effect for Northwest Indiana

HAMMOND, Ind. — Blizzard and winter storm warnings are in effect for Northwest Indiana as the winter storm moves through. Porter and LaPorte counties are under a blizzard warning until 6 a.m. Friday. The winter storm warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, LaPorte County is […]
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
NBC Chicago

Chicago-Area Schools Announce Closures Due to Winter Storm Thursday

A number of schools in the Chicago area announced closures Thursday due to the impending winter storm. Morton Grove School District 69 in Skokie said its schools would be closed Thursday "due to the Winter Storm Warning currently issued for the Chicagoland area that predicts hazardous travel conditions for Thursday afternoon during our school dismissal times"
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Winds/Arctic Chill dominate Winter Storm

Blowing and drifting snow – temps to drop drastically Winter Storm Warning in Effect through Friday (Blizzard conditions expected in northern Porter Co, IN) with extremely dangerous winter conditions area-wide.  A very strong cold front will march through NE Illinois and NW Indiana during the day Thursday.  Ahead of the front accumulating snow will spread […]
INDIANA STATE
NBC Chicago

Here Are the Worst Times to Drive During Upcoming Winter Storm

Officials are urging drivers to stay off the roads in Illinois as a winter system makes its way through, but when will be the worst times for travel?. While timing of the storm's intensity has fluctuated over the last few days, as of Wednesday afternoon, NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Paul Deanno said the worst of the storm is expected to hit between 8 p.m. Thursday and 12 p.m. Friday, though some locations could see "rapidly deteriorating" travel conditions much earlier in the afternoon.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Winter Storm Forces Closures Across Chicago Area

Closures are ramping up as a major winter system hits the Chicago area. From schools to holiday festivities, a bundle of businesses, institutions and attractions have been prompted by the storm to shutter their doors. Experts say strong wind gusts of up to 55 mph, wind chills as low as...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Winter storm warning begins Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Winter storm warning for Chicago goes into effect Thursday at noon. Widespread snow develops Thursday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning from 9 a.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Saturday (Christmas Eve) for DeKalb, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, and McHenry counties; from noon Thursday until 6 a.m. Saturday for Cook, DuPage, Lake, Kankakee, and Will counties; and from 3 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Saturday for Lake, Newton, and Jasper counties in northwest Indiana. A blizzard warning has been issue for Porter County, Indiana, from 3 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Saturday,...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Why Snow Totals in This Winter Storm May Not Actually Be How Much Snow You Get

How much snow your area sees in the upcoming winter storm may not actually be the totals you end up with as the system comes to an end and there's a reason for that. According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, some areas could end up with significant snow, while others end up with fewer accumulations, and though some of that might be caused by the storm itself, there could be something else at play too -- the wind.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Bellwood residents follow boil order amid water main break

BELLWOOD, Ill. — A boil order is set in place for Bellwood residents due to a water main break affecting at least half of the entire town, according to the city of Bellwood. The cause of the break is still unknown but crews say it is likely due to the extreme cold. Bellwood residents are […]
BELLWOOD, IL
nowdecatur.com

Winter Storm warning for Thursday and Friday

December 21, 2022 – A powerful holiday-week winter storm will unfold across the country Thursday, unleashing snow and strong winds on Illinois. The timing of the storm could not be worse, as millions rush to finish their shopping and embark on their holiday travels. The storm system packs a...
MACON COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Winter Storm: snow totals from Thursday and Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- While Chicagoland will remain in a deep freeze through the Christmas weekend, the snow has stopped falling, with most of the city and suburbs getting only 1 to 3 inches of snow. As expected, the highest snow totals are in northwest Indiana, where La Porte got more than 8 inches of snow, and other parts of the region got 4 to 5 inches of snow.Here are the snow totals reported to the National Weather Service as of Friday morning:11:58 pm CST - 12/22/20221 WNW LA PORTE, IN8.707:00 am CST - 12/23/2022PORTER, IN5.406:30 am CST - 12/23/20222 E CHESTERTON,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Winter Storm: timing, snow amounts, and other hazards

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The first major winter storm of the season is bearing down on the Chicago area, with the first snow arriving in Chicagoland by Thursday morning, strong winds blowing in by the afternoon, and temperatures plunging to the single digits by Thursday night, and the bitter cold staying through Christmas.SNOW TIMING AND AMOUNTSThe snow makes it to the far western suburbs (De Kalb County, etc.) by 9 a.m. Thursday, and gets to the city of  Chicago by noon and to northwest Indiana counties by early afternoon. Snow totals are expected to reach 2 to 7 inches for the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

‘Don't Let Your Guard Down' as Snow Total Predictions Shift, Experts Say. What to Know

While projected snow totals for the upcoming winter storm seem to be shifting, experts say that's not the focus of concern for the Chicago area. "Impacts from this storm will be driven by the combination of cold, wind, and snow rather than snow alone," the National Weather Service tweeted Tuesday afternoon. "Don’t let your guard down by unimpressive snowfall forecasts; the combined effects will lead to dangerous travel conditions."
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
