Matt Painter on Bringing No. 1-Ranked Purdue to Mackey Arena for the First Time: 'We've Earned it'
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — For the first time in program history, Purdue basketball welcomed an opponent to Mackey Arena as the No. 1-ranked team in the country. The Boilermakers have reached the top of the national rankings in consecutive seasons, a feat that hasn't been done by a Big Ten program since 1976.
saturdaytradition.com
Veteran Purdue DE opts for transfer portal, per report
Purdue is losing defensive linemen at a staggering pace. Within the past week, the Boilermakers have lost defensive tackles Branson Deen, Lawrence Johnson and Greg Hudgins. On Friday, they were joined in the transfer portal by yet another defensive lineman, veteran defensive end Jack Sullivan, who announced his plans for next season.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Walters weighs in on Purdue's NIL situation, transfer portal
Ryan Walters gave his thoughts on a multitude of different topics on Friday. The Purdue HC is just beginning his career with the Boilermakers. Walters is confident in the ability of AD Mike Bobinski and Deputy AD Tiffini Grimes to provide him with the resources to compete in the current era of NIL. Walters talked about this on the ‘Kevin & Query Show’ on The Fan in Indianapolis.
readthereporter.com
Purdue freshman Braden Smith plays wingman to the biggest story in college basketball
At 6-foot flat, Braden Smith simply needed to come to terms with reality. Amongst the giants of college basketball’s top programs, he just didn’t fit. As the calendar turned to 2022, 99.9 percent of college basketball was sure of it. Dealing with a foot injury that jeopardized the...
thechampaignroom.com
Cory Patterson joining Walters’ staff at Purdue
According to multiple reports from Carl Reed of 247 Sports and Tom Dienhart of On3.com, Illinois running backs coach Cory Patterson is joining Ryan Walters’ staff at Purdue. The reports first came out late Thursday morning. Patterson had just finished his fifth year as an assistant coach with the...
pendletontimespost.com
New athletic training facility opens in Pendleton
PENDLETON — A long-awaited Pendleton indoor sports facility held its grand opening on Saturday when W Athletics, located in the Falls Park Sports Complex, opened its doors to the public. The 9,600-square-feet facility had been in development since September 2020 and will be used to hone skills in baseball,...
readthereporter.com
Where was singer Bobby Helms from?
1848 – Paris Dunning became the ninth governor of Indiana when James Whitcomb resigned the office to go to the United States Senate. Dunning is the only person in state history to hold the offices of governor, lieutenant governor, state senator, president pro-tempore of the senate, and state representative.
WISH-TV
Experience racecars and monster engines inside Lucas Oil Stadium
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Just steps away from the Colts field, you can get up close and personal with monster racecars and monster engines. “This is just raw power, and you kind of get a look at how raw they really are,” Morgan Lucas, who raced top fuel dragsters professionally for over a decade, said. “You never get used to the adrenaline rush.”
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Indianapolis
Summer might be one of Indiana’s shorter seasons, but as Hoosiers prep for warmer temperatures in the future, the quest for fantastic swimming spots is on. We want to let you know about a few swimming holes that are popular with both locals and visitors near Indianapolis. Once the temperatures begin to rise, these lakes and rivers will aid in your cooling down.
WRBI Radio
Larry Arnold Davis, Jr. – 48 of Greensburg
Larry Arnold “Goober” Davis, Jr., 48, of Greensburg, passed away at 6:07 p.m. on. Sunday, December 18, 2022 at IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born on January 31, 1974 in Greensburg, the son of Larry Davis, Sr. and Beulah Mae (Bowen) Collins. He was a lifelong resident of Decatur, Jennings and Bartholomew County. Larry enjoyed studying the Bible, hunting and Frisbee golf. He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army. He married Melissa Diane Charpie on September 8, 2021 in Greensburg, and she survives. Other survivors include his daughters, Erica Davis of Osgood and Cheyenne Wilson of Columbus; sons, Vincent Davis of Versailles and Phoenix Davis; sisters, Betty Vierling of Greensburg and Nancy Ramey of Vernon; brothers, Jeff Slagle of North Vernon, Yancey Slagle of Louisville, Kentucky and George Driver of Butlerville and 6 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Carson Collins and a nephew, Perry Slagle. Funeral services will be conducted at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home in Westport with cremation to follow.
Friends search for missing Avon man
Friends and family are looking for an Avon man who disappeared last week. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what happened to Donald K. Miller.
This Small Indiana Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Indiana, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Hoosier State?
This Huge Thrift Shop in Indiana is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great items for a good price, then going to your local thrift shop is certainly the way to go! There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Fox 59
Update: Brian's winter storm forecast for December 20
Update: Brian’s winter storm forecast for December …. Indiana DNR K-9 program celebrates 25th anniversary. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is celebrating 25 years since the launch of its K-9 program. First responders want you and your home to be prepared …. A winter storm headed in on...
consistentlycurious.com
3 Important Tips For Visiting the Cake Bake Shop In Indianapolis
Glimmering trees adorned with sparkling silver ornaments. Snow white swans draped in golden necklaces. Layers of delicate cake served on fine porcelain. Visions of the Sugar Plum Fairy become a reality at the magical Cake Bake Shop in Indianapolis, Indiana. One of the most incredible bakeries in the United States...
Propane supplies dwindling as central Indiana braces for winter storm
Local hardware stores are running out of propane tanks as Hoosiers brace for the cold weather.
cbs4indy.com
Winter storm arrives in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winter storm hits the Hoosier state on the first full day of winter!. In effect for most of the state Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. through Friday evening 7 p.m. Snow, strong winds, low visibility, and dangerously cold temperatures are all hazards in this storm. Thursday...
Riley kid shares 'great experience' of meeting kids also with cranio-facial differences at summer camp
INDIANAPOLIS — Riley Hospital for Children is nearing the finish of its year-end giving campaign, which not only raises money but shines a light on the critical care it helps provide to children and their families. Veronica Salrin's parents said they knew she'd be born with some challenges after...
Current Publishing
Something Splendid opens in Westfield
Something Splendid started with three Carmel residents who had a passion for gift giving. The business was started online in 2019 by sisters Erynn and Elyse Petruzzi and their longtime friend, Allison Pirtle. The Petruzzi sisters are Carmel High School graduates, while Pirtle is a Hamilton Southeastern graduate. With the...
WTHI
Missing Indianapolis children reported involved in Tippecanoe County crash
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Three kids involved in a Tippecanoe County crash were previously reported missing in Indianapolis. The crash happened on I-65 at the 172-mile marker around 3:00 Wednesday morning. Indiana State Police says a trooper tried to pull over a 2013 Honda Odyssey after several traffic infractions.
