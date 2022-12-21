Larry Arnold “Goober” Davis, Jr., 48, of Greensburg, passed away at 6:07 p.m. on. Sunday, December 18, 2022 at IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born on January 31, 1974 in Greensburg, the son of Larry Davis, Sr. and Beulah Mae (Bowen) Collins. He was a lifelong resident of Decatur, Jennings and Bartholomew County. Larry enjoyed studying the Bible, hunting and Frisbee golf. He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army. He married Melissa Diane Charpie on September 8, 2021 in Greensburg, and she survives. Other survivors include his daughters, Erica Davis of Osgood and Cheyenne Wilson of Columbus; sons, Vincent Davis of Versailles and Phoenix Davis; sisters, Betty Vierling of Greensburg and Nancy Ramey of Vernon; brothers, Jeff Slagle of North Vernon, Yancey Slagle of Louisville, Kentucky and George Driver of Butlerville and 6 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Carson Collins and a nephew, Perry Slagle. Funeral services will be conducted at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home in Westport with cremation to follow.

GREENSBURG, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO