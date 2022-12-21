Read full article on original website
KXLY
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: more snow and freezing rain Friday night
We are tracking snow and freezing rain Friday night and Saturday. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues through Saturday afternoon. Merry Christmas! If you still have traveling to do and errands to run, plan for some very treacherous road conditions Saturday. Snow and freezing rain will continue through the day. It will be noticeably warmer. Temperatures will start out in the lower 20s and climb into the upper 20s.
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Due to cold and more snow – Mark
Snow continues around the Pacific Northwest and freezing rain is possible in the Central Basin and Tri-Cities if you have to travel for the holidays. Use caution and be prepared for delays and slow travel. Plan your day. Another 3 inches of snow is possible, so be prepared for winter...
KXLY
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: a mix of snow & freezing rain for Christmas Eve – Kris
We are tracking a wintry mix of precipitation for Christmas eve, including the possibility of light freezing rain. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues through Saturday afternoon. Plan your Saturday. Merry Christmas! If you still have traveling to do and errands to run, plan for some very tricky and rapidly changing...
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY: dangerous cold, travel trouble for Friday – Kris
We are tracking another morning of bitterly cold wind chill values followed by light to moderate snow on Friday, which is a very busy day for holiday travel. WEATHER ALERT DAY FRIDAY: If you’re like me, you probably have many errands left to run on the Friday before Christmas. If you head out, bundle up and plan for some extra time on snowy roads and parking lots. The snow will start in the early morning hours. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 10 o’clock Friday night, but the snow will taper off in intensity by around 4 p.m. Expect 2 – 4″ around the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area. Meanwhile, it is still going to be very cold, but not AS cold as Thursday. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY will remain in effect until 11:00 a.m. Temperatures will start out in the single digits and climb into the teens.
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Due to wind chill and snow – Mark
More wind and light snow make highway travel difficult. Mountain passes will be snow-covered, so allow for lots of time. There will be light snow and winds, so you’ll need to bundle up and take it easy driving and walking with icy surfaces. Spokane and Coeur d’Alene forecast.
KHQ Right Now
Dozens of flights delayed, cancelled due to icy winter weather
According to FlightAware, Spokane International Airport saw 53 delayed flights and 39 cancelled on Friday, Dec. 23, putting a damper on holiday travel plans. But it wasn't just Spokane. Airports across the U.S. experienced similar complications, including just across the state at SeaTac. So far, 5 flights have been cancelled...
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Bitter cold today and Thursday – Mark
We’re tracking bitter cold and sunny with NE winds and a Wind Chill Warning in effect until Thursday afternoon. We’ll have single-digit highs with overnight lows dropping to -11 degrees for Spokane. It’s possible wind chill temps could hit -30 degrees. Plan your day. We’ll have single...
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Due to snowfall today – Mark
Snow will fall much of the day, and then add up. Mountain passes are getting more snow, so travel into the mountains will be difficult today. The cold air moves in for Wednesday and Thursday with dangerous overnight lows. Plan your day. Add extra time to your commute due to...
inlander.com
The Coldest Night: Messaging unclear as Spokane's unsheltered try to stay warm
Despite repeated messages from the city of Spokane that the Trent Resource and Assistance Center would be able to take in anyone who needs shelter during sub-zero temperatures this week, some who tried to secure space at the shelter Wednesday were told they wouldn't be able to stay. In multiple...
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY TUESDAY: Treacherous travel and dropping temperatures – Kris
We are tracking a difficult day of travel on Tuesday with moderate snow in extreme Eastern Washington and North Idaho and heavy snow over the mountain passes. We are also tracking a surge of very cold air Wednesday and Thursday. WEATHER ALERT DAYS have been declared for both Tuesday and Thursday.
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY TUESDAY: Snow and COLD in the forecast – Kris
When does winter weather usually end in Spokane?
I moved Spokane for a great job and am about to start my first winter here. Snow is sometimes nice, but I don't like the feeling of having all of my front door covered in thick snow. And the community service workers are often not prompt in clearing it.
‘Going way too fast’: Local plow drivers see spike in bad driving behavior
SPOKANE, Wash. — Problems are piling up for plow drivers. Winter just started and bad driving behavior is intensifying. The Department of Transportation says, it averages around five plow hits per year. They’ve already passed that number, and winter conditions aren’t going away anytime soon. Plow drivers are trying to adapt and are asking people to be smart drivers this...
KREM
More snow for Spokane heading into the holiday weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane has already seen 32 inches of snow on the season, more than double the normal pace. And as we approach Christmas this Sunday, one more batch of snow is in the forecast. For Spokane and the Inland Northwest, this snowstorm will mark the end of...
KREM
Snow, slick roads snarl traffic in Spokane Wednesday
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drivers will want to give themselves extra time on Wednesday morning as snow and ice have created slick driving conditions. Traffic seems to be the worst on westbound I-90 through downtown Spokane. A crash near Jefferson street left cars disabled on both shoulders. As a result,...
How to prevent frozen pipes during cold weather
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane will see sub-zero temperatures again on Thursday night, which means a threat of frozen pipes. Temps dropped below zero early Wednesday morning, hitting -4 degrees in Spokane. Wind Chill Warnings are in effect now through 12 p.m. Thursday. Current wind chills have been as low as -25 degrees in Omak and easily below zero nearly everywhere in the Inland Northwest. It'll be even worse Thursday morning with wind chills expected around -30 and could be as low as -45 in the most extreme cases.
I-90 crash blocks traffic on Sunset Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. – A crash is blocking traffic on eastbound I-90 on Sunset Hill. Law enforcement is one the scene. The Washington Department of Transportation says to use caution, drive for conditions, and allow for extra travel time. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Crash blocks I-90 eastbound at Division St. in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — All lanes were blocked by a crash around lunchtime Friday on the eastbound side of Interstate 90 (I-90) near Division St. in Spokane. Traffic was being diverted off at Division, but vehicles merging from the middle and fast lanes created a long back-up around noon. It began snowing early Friday morning, in single-digit temperatures. Snow was expected...
NBCMontana
Severe driving conditions, blowing snow on I-90
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation reports severe driving conditions on Interstate 90 between St. Regis and Superior. Chains are required for all towing units from Lookout Pass to mile marker 4 on I-90. In Idaho, a vehicle is spun out in the eastbound lanes, blocking one...
KHQ Right Now
SFD Fire Chief: "Don't risk it, just stay inside."
SPOKANE, Wash. - With dangerously cold temperatures in Spokane, Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said his crews have responded to about a dozen cold exposure calls, ranging from minor injuries to very serious. Schaeffer said it's important not to underestimate the dangers of the cold. "It takes about 20 or 30...
