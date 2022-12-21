ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Hello Winter! Blizzard Conditions Possible in the Midwest

By Read Shepherd
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WUXzX_0jqJTjfH00

Today is the first day of winter, and right on cue, a huge winter storm is expected to blanket much of the U.S, creating hazardous travel conditions throughout much of the country.

People flying out from Tampa to places like Chicago or Detroit could see delays or cancellations. "We know there are some storms brewing in other parts of the country," said Tampa International Airport spokesperson Emily Nipps. "We do think that there will be some impacts from that weather."

Tampa International Airport is expecting up to 75,000 passengers per day over the next couple of weeks. "People who are traveling for the holidays should always check the weather, not just here, but elsewhere," Nipps said. "and check with their airline before they come to the airport."

The storm is expected to strengthen tomorrow, creating blizzard conditions from Oklahoma to Michigan.

Here in Florida, we won't see snow, but we will experience a *cold* Christmas, with high temperatures only in the mid to upper 40's. "Even during the day on Christmas Eve, the wind chill could be in the 30's and 40's," said Max Defender 8 meteorologist Leigh Spann. "We're gonna make it into the upper 40's, but the breeze is going to stay there."

photo: Getty Images

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Northwest Indiana residents out and about as the snow and temps continue to fall

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (CBS) -- A winter storm covered the area in full force Thursday, as people were finishing up last-minute errands and trying to make their way home. While the worst of the snow was long over by the late-night hours in Chicago, snow was still falling -- and blowing rapidly -- in Northwest Indiana. In Michigan City, CBS 2's Sabrina Franza experienced the snow blowing hard from the shores of Lake Michigan. People there were advised not to go out unless they absolutely have to.   CBS 2's Noel Brennan -- reporting from Gary, Indiana earlier in the day -- said the snowflakes were small, but the winds got more severe moment by moment. He spoke to Gary resident Carrie Stevens, who said the weather wasn't that bad, in her opinion."I'm used to this. It's OK. People who don't like it, stay in the house, stay warm, fix you some homemade soup, drink plenty of water and enjoy the movies," Stevens said.Fast-falling temperatures made things hard for people who have to be out in the elements across the area.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
pryorinfopub.com

Pryor Prepares for Arctic Weather

PRYOR, Oklahoma - Oklahoma is preparing for and artic storm system forecasted to move into Oklahoma early Thursday morning. The system is expected to impact weather as far south as Florida. Johnny Janzen, Mayes County Emergency Management, says the storm is expected to move into Pryor between 3 and 4...
PRYOR, OK
kggfradio.com

Winter Storm Arrives: Updated Snowfall Information

The four states are in the middle of a winter storm that will last through tonight, with wind chill warnings that will continue through tomorrow. In Kansas and Oklahoma, wind chills will be between 20 and 30 degrees below zero at times through Friday at midday. Snowfall forecasts have been...
COFFEYVILLE, KS
WWMTCw

Slideoffs, crashes reported as blizzard begins path into West Michigan

PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police are advising people to reconsider hitting the roads as a 'once in a generation' winter storm enters West Michigan. Kalamazoo, Van Buren, Allegan, Barry, Allegan, Ottawa, Kent and Muskegon Counties are all under a blizzard warning as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
KETV.com

Road conditions, snow fall totals for Nebraska, Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather hit Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. If you're traveling after the snow, here are the latest road conditions across Nebraska and Iowa. Visit the NDOT and IDOT websites. Check out how much snow your city received. Nebraska. Beatrice: 2.8 inches.
NEBRASKA STATE
click orlando

Should I be concerned about my pipes in the Florida freeze?

ORLANDO, Fla. – The blast of Arctic air poised to move into Central Florida on Friday will cause problems. The main issue will be with crops and plants that are sensitive to the cold weather. The other issue, however, will be frozen pipes. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
ORLANDO, FL
kswo.com

PSO handles thousands of winter storm power outages

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma power crews faced extraordinary challenges Thursday as they worked to restore power to thousands of families across the state. Wayne Greene with the Public Service Company of Oklahoma said more than 7,000 of their customers lost power at the height of the cold blast. Most of the outages were in Tulsa, but more than 1,600 homes were without power in Southwest Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida freeze: Preparing your pipes for the cold

When freezing temperatures make it all the way to Central Florida, the last thing you want to be dealing with is a busted pipe. Plumbers say you can keep water running at a light trickle, but they also advise insulating outdoor pipes of valves.
FLORIDA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Winter storm update for West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio

(WOWK) — TUESDAY 7 PM UPDATE – NEW DATA – gives hints that the Arctic air may arrive even a few hours earlier than thought. Circling back to Thursday: Rain starts early – then there is a dry gap for hours – then rain that changes quickly to snow even before midnight as seen above. […]
KENTUCKY STATE
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News. Listen on air or on iHeartRadio for the latest.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy