Hello Winter! Blizzard Conditions Possible in the Midwest

Today is the first day of winter, and right on cue, a huge winter storm is expected to blanket much of the U.S, creating hazardous travel conditions throughout much of the country.

People flying out from Tampa to places like Chicago or Detroit could see delays or cancellations. "We know there are some storms brewing in other parts of the country," said Tampa International Airport spokesperson Emily Nipps. "We do think that there will be some impacts from that weather."

Tampa International Airport is expecting up to 75,000 passengers per day over the next couple of weeks. "People who are traveling for the holidays should always check the weather, not just here, but elsewhere," Nipps said. "and check with their airline before they come to the airport."

The storm is expected to strengthen tomorrow, creating blizzard conditions from Oklahoma to Michigan.

Here in Florida, we won't see snow, but we will experience a *cold* Christmas, with high temperatures only in the mid to upper 40's. "Even during the day on Christmas Eve, the wind chill could be in the 30's and 40's," said Max Defender 8 meteorologist Leigh Spann. "We're gonna make it into the upper 40's, but the breeze is going to stay there."

photo: Getty Images