Man arrested for child abuse after dropping baby at South Florida Walmart

Miami-Dade, FL - A man was arrested on a child abuse charge after dropping a baby multiple times inside a South Florida Walmart.

Police say 31-year-old Patrick Abbott was arrested around 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Walmart on 3200 Northwest 79th Street in Miami-Dade.

According to Abbott's arrest report, several customers reported seeing Abbott drop a 4-month-old baby on the floor.

An off-duty officer who was working security at the store approached Abbott and witnessed him dropping the baby again.

Abbott then walked away from the baby, before returning to pick the child up as "bystanders began to scream and run toward the victim."

Abbott was taken into custody and told detectives he had only dropped the baby once.

He was booked into jail on $5,000 bond.

Police have not stated what the relationship between Abbott and the baby is.