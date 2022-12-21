ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frostburg, MD

Garrett County Sheriff's deputy killed in three-car crash in Frostburg

By Ryan Dickstein
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Axb91_0jqJTg1600

A Garrett County Sheriff's deputy was killed in a three-car crash Tuesday in Frostburg.

Corey Douglas McElroy, 31, reportedly rear-ended a tractor-trailer while driving westbound on I-68 near route 36 in Allegany County

The impact pushed McElroy's unmarked police Ford Explorer into the next lane, where it was struck by an oncoming Ford F350 truck.

McElroy, who lived in Friendsville, Maryland was flown by helicopter to Ruby Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

The Sheriff's Office said McElroy was heading home from the police academy to attend a family member's graduation at the time of the crash.

Prior to joining the Sheriff's Office, McElroy served in the United States Marine Corps. He leaves behind two children.

Interstate traffic was closed for more than three hours following the incident.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox8tv.com

Fatal Rt219 Accident Update

The identity of the man killed in yesterday’s crash along 219 has been revealed this evening. Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees identified the man as 63-year-oldRricky Baxter of South Fork Borough. Lees says a preliminary investigation indicates that Baxter was driving in the wrong direction but officials are uncertain...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WDTV

Deputy dies at Ruby Memorial after crash involving semi

FROSTBURG, Md. (WDTV) - A deputy with the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland died at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown early Wednesday after a crash in Frostburg, Maryland Tuesday evening. Troopers with the Maryland State Police responded to a crash westbound on I-68 at Route 36 in Frostburg...
FROSTBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash In Allegany County

Per the Maryland State Police: Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash in which one person died Tuesday evening in Allegany County. Shortly before 7:25 p.m. on Tuesday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Cumberland Barrack responded to westbound Interstate-68 at Route 36 in Frostburg, Maryland for a report of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2017 Ford Explorer was driving westbound on I-68 when the vehicle rear-ended a tractor-trailer.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
WTAJ

Vehicle crashes into river in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A driver in Blair County was left cold and wet after their vehicle crashed into a river. Emergency crews were sent to East Loop Road and Locke Mountain Road in Frankstown Township on Thursday, Dec. 22 after the vehicle ended up in the water along the roadway. EMS at the […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

One killed after head-on crash on 219 in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A crash Wednesday night on a highway in Cambria County has taken the life of one person. According to dispatch, at 7:52 p.m., a head-on collision between two cars along route 219 going south at the Adam and Richland Township line had the road closed starting at the St. Michael exit. […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WDTV

Police searching for missing Clarksburg teen

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities in Harrison County are reporting a missing juvenile. 16-year-old David Collins has been missing from Clarksburg since Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the HCSO. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Clarksburg Police Department, Deputy Hutson with the Harrison...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Franklin County Free Press

Warrant for Karter Joseph Jones for Riot-Intent to Commit Felony

On December 19th 2022, an arrest warrant was issued against Jones for Riot (F3) and Disorderly Conduct (M3). Anyone with information on the location of Jones is asked to contact law enforcement or submit a tip through crime watch. Sourced via CRIMEWATCH®: https://franklin.crimewatchpa.com/chambersburgpd/21193/warrants/jones-karter-joseph-riot-intent-commit-felony-f3-and-1-additional-charge. We believe this to be the...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
CBS Baltimore

Merle Unger, who was handed life sentence for killing Hagerstown officer, released from prison

BALTIMORE -- A man sentenced in 1976 to life plus 40 years for killing an off-duty Hagerstown police officer has been freed.A Talbot County judge on Wednesday ordered that the 73-year-old Merle Unger be released to a Baltimore re-entry program. Unger was convicted of murder in the shooting death of Donald Kline during a grocery store robbery.  In 2013, the Court of Appeals found that the trial judge had given erroneous jury instructions in Unger's case, but he was retried and reconvicted. In a Summer hearing, 15 corrections officers testified in support of his release. "At this juncture, the court is persuaded that Mr. Unger has sincerely repented and concentrated on being of service to others," Circuit Court Judge Broughton M. Earnest wrote in an opinion, the Baltimore Banner reports.   The Banner reports that in his time in prison, Unger got married and had two children. He also started a program in which he's sent cards and poems to police departments across the country and families who have lost colleagues and loved ones in the line of duty. 
HAGERSTOWN, MD
wfmd.com

Fire Fighter Injured Fighting House Fire In Garrett County

Damage from the fire is $500,000. House Fire on Kathys Way, McHenry, Md (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) McHenry, Md (KM) One fire fighter suffered non-life threatening injuries while fighting a house fire in Garrett County early Monday morning. At around 1:11 AM, personnel were dispatched to...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

One dead after Cumberland house fire

CUMBERLAND, Md. (DC News Now) — One person died after a house fire in Cumberland on Tuesday evening, the Maryland State Fire Marshal confirmed. Members of the Cumberland Fire Department and nearby departments responded to the 500 block of Columbia Avenue just before 5 p.m. The Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to […]
CUMBERLAND, MD
WHSV

The SVEC gives update on power outages

SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) is working working to restore service from Friday’s high winds, with about 2,500 members out of service as of Friday evening. The SVEC says the goal is to get most members back on by 9 p.m. Saturday they...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania 911 operator will stand trial in woman’s death

GREENE COUNTY, PA (WTRF) — A 911 dispatcher stands trial on a misdemeanor manslaughter charge from the 2020 death of a woman, according to a report by the Observer-Reporter. Leo Price, 50, of Waynesburg was the 911 dispatcher who allegedly refused an ambulance to a woman. During the preliminary hearing on December 19, Senior District […]
WAYNESBURG, PA
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

47K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy